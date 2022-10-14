MADISON- One step at a time. That’s exactly how the Bob Jones volleyball team approached the 2022 campaign as the Lady Patriots took small steps to success behind first-year head coach Jenny Jarrett. The squad put all efforts forward and took one big step towards a possible state championship by winning the Class 7A Area 7 Championship and now look to its next step in the Super Regionals at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO