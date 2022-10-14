ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Football Redirects From St. Louis For Match Up With Arkansas-Pine Bluff

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (2-4, 2-1 SWAC) football knew they would need to go on the road to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-4, 0-3 SWAC) following back-to-back home contests, they just thought it would be to St. Louis, Missouri. Following the cancellation of the HBCU River City Classic, that game is now set to take place in Pine Bluff, Arkansas at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
KTLO

Alabama A&M defeats UAPB despite Britten’s 277 yards rushing

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Victor Barbosa made the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, Harold Jemison scored two rushing touchdowns and Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-31 in the HBCU River City Classic on Sunday. The Bulldogs overcame a career game by UAPB’s Kayvon Britten, who had...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
aamusports.com

Alabama A&M Falls 3-0 At Chattanooga In First Meeting In Decade

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Alabama A&M (4-19, 3-4 SWAC) rounded out the non-conference portion of the campaign as they fell 3-0 to Chattanooga (11-12, 5-3 SoCon) by scores of 25-16, 25-12, 25-19 in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Sunday, October 17. The teams would not be able...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Fans are thrilled with first football game at Toyota Field

For the first time, Toyota Field hosted a football game on Saturday, between the North Alabama Lions and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Typically reserved for baseball games, the venue was picked as the host for the football game in April. The city of Madison was thrilled with hosting the game,...
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Area Tournaments Completed- Super Regionals Next In Volleyball

MADISON- One step at a time. That’s exactly how the Bob Jones volleyball team approached the 2022 campaign as the Lady Patriots took small steps to success behind first-year head coach Jenny Jarrett. The squad put all efforts forward and took one big step towards a possible state championship by winning the Class 7A Area 7 Championship and now look to its next step in the Super Regionals at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

One injured in Sunday morning hit and run

According to ALEA, the crash occurred just west of Tanner around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The walk was held at the Bessie K Russell Library in Huntsville. Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. Updated: 22 hours ago. This year’s run was the first in-person edition...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

SSG Brown accepts house from Helping a Hero, Breland Homes

MADISON – A local veteran’s family has a new place to call home. A “Welcome Home Ceremony” honored Staff Sergeant or SSG Michael Brown and revealed his new home in the Crossings at River Landing community. Brown served and sacrificed in the U.S. Army. Brown, his...
MADISON, AL

