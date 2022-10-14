Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Real Fires Burn at the Amazon Fulfillment Center 'HSV1' in Huntsville, AL, and at Tesla Gigafactory BerlinZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Surrenders Pair of First Half Goals In 2-0 Loss at League-Leading Jackson State
JACKSON, Miss. – A pair of first half scores, including one in the opening minutes, put Alabama A&M (4-9-1, 2-3-1 SWAC) on their heels in what would be a 2-0 loss to Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) leading Jackson State (6-6-1, 5-0-1 SWAC) in an NCAA Division I women's soccer game on Sunday, October 16.
aamusports.com
Trip To TVA Credit Union Invitational Up Next For Alabama A&M Men's Golf
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M men's golf is back in action with a trip to the 2022 TVA Credit Union Invitational for 54 holes from October 17-18. That tournament will be played in Killen, Alabama at Turtle Point Yacht and County Club and will feature 59 competitors. In addition...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Makes It Three In A Row With 34-31 Win At UAPB; Terry Racks Up 14 Tackles, Pick
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – In a game of "he who scores last wins", Alabama A&M (3-4, 3-1 SWAC) pulled out a hard-fought 34-31 victory at Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-5, 0-4 SWAC) in an NCAA Division I football game on Sunday, October 16. THE STATS - ALABAMA A&M. Its not often...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Wraps Up Road Swing With Sunday Matinee at League Leading Jackson State
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (4-8-1, 2-2-1 SWAC) continues the home stretch with a key meeting at league-leading Jackson State (5-6-1, 4-0-1 SWAC) on Saturday, October 16. Game time is set for 1 p.m. in in Jackson, Mississippi. The Bulldogs snapped a three-game winless streak last time out with...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Football Redirects From St. Louis For Match Up With Arkansas-Pine Bluff
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Alabama A&M (2-4, 2-1 SWAC) football knew they would need to go on the road to face Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-4, 0-3 SWAC) following back-to-back home contests, they just thought it would be to St. Louis, Missouri. Following the cancellation of the HBCU River City Classic, that game is now set to take place in Pine Bluff, Arkansas at 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16.
KTLO
Alabama A&M defeats UAPB despite Britten’s 277 yards rushing
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) – Victor Barbosa made the go-ahead field goal in the fourth quarter, Harold Jemison scored two rushing touchdowns and Alabama A&M defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff 34-31 in the HBCU River City Classic on Sunday. The Bulldogs overcame a career game by UAPB’s Kayvon Britten, who had...
aamusports.com
Alabama A&M Falls 3-0 At Chattanooga In First Meeting In Decade
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. – Alabama A&M (4-19, 3-4 SWAC) rounded out the non-conference portion of the campaign as they fell 3-0 to Chattanooga (11-12, 5-3 SoCon) by scores of 25-16, 25-12, 25-19 in an NCAA Division I women's volleyball match on Sunday, October 17. The teams would not be able...
WAAY-TV
Fans are thrilled with first football game at Toyota Field
For the first time, Toyota Field hosted a football game on Saturday, between the North Alabama Lions and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks. Typically reserved for baseball games, the venue was picked as the host for the football game in April. The city of Madison was thrilled with hosting the game,...
themadisonrecord.com
Area Tournaments Completed- Super Regionals Next In Volleyball
MADISON- One step at a time. That’s exactly how the Bob Jones volleyball team approached the 2022 campaign as the Lady Patriots took small steps to success behind first-year head coach Jenny Jarrett. The squad put all efforts forward and took one big step towards a possible state championship by winning the Class 7A Area 7 Championship and now look to its next step in the Super Regionals at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Decatur Police officer honored by Tennessee Titans as a ‘community hero’
A North Alabama police officer was celebrated on a national stage for helping break barriers in his city.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
More students complain about unhealthy living conditions in Alabama A&M dorms
Dozens more students at Alabama A&M University are speaking out about the unhealthy and unsafe conditions in their dormitory.
Haunted Huntsville: The Huntsville Depot
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Huntsville Depot served as the local passenger house for the Memphis and Charleston Railroad. However, the Depot doesn't just have historical significance - there's also mention of paranormal activity taking place there. The Huntsville Depot is one of the most historical places in Huntsville and supposedly – one of the most haunted.
Bringing the South Huntsville community together with the 4th annual 'Bluegrass and BBQ festival'
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bluegrass tunes and barbecue brought the community of South Huntsville together this afternoon, which is something South Huntsville Main and Commissioner Phil Riddick of Madison County District 5 were hoping for. "It takes a lot of effort to get this many people to show up for...
Huntsville hopes to join other North Alabama cities getting in on medical marijuana
The City of Huntsville could soon join several other North Alabama cities in authorizing medical marijuana dispensaries to operate in city limits.
Looking for a Cure: 15-year-old in North Alabama undergoing process of ALS diagnosis
15-year-old Branson Bearden is undergoing the difficult process of an ALS diagnosis. On Saturday, family and friends rallied behind him at the Walk to Defeat ALS in Scottsboro.
WAFF
One injured in Sunday morning hit and run
According to ALEA, the crash occurred just west of Tanner around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. The walk was held at the Bessie K Russell Library in Huntsville. Thousands of people participated in the 19h annual Liz Hurley Ribbon Run. Updated: 22 hours ago. This year’s run was the first in-person edition...
themadisonrecord.com
SSG Brown accepts house from Helping a Hero, Breland Homes
MADISON – A local veteran’s family has a new place to call home. A “Welcome Home Ceremony” honored Staff Sergeant or SSG Michael Brown and revealed his new home in the Crossings at River Landing community. Brown served and sacrificed in the U.S. Army. Brown, his...
Update on Orion Amphitheater group’s next Huntsville music venue
The group that developed and runs Orion Amphitheater, tvg hospitality, had planned to open a new 350-capacity downtown Huntsville music venue this summer, but that didn’t happen. Located at 108 Cleveland Ave. N.W. near Furniture Factory Bar & Grill and just off Meridian Street, the space was formerly home...
