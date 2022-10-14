ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Crosby Promoted To Account Executive At Pioneer Strategies

Pioneer Strategies promoted Kelly Crosby, a Wilson native and graduate of Appalachian State University, to account executive, according to a news release. Crosby joined the company as an account coordinator in September 2021. “It’s hard to believe Kelly has already been with us for a year,” said Frank Williams, president...
WILSON, NC
Pender To Pursue Consultant Again In Hospital Provider Search Process

The Pender County Board of Commissioners directed staff to solicit consultants to assist the county in its search for the right health provider to operate Novant Health Pender Medical Center at its Monday meeting. In September, the board rejected 3-2 a proposal submitted by Juniper Advisory, the only firm to...
Novant Officials Give Commissioners Overview Of Post-sale Progress

Two years have passed since the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners voted to sell the once-publicly owned New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health. After a closing period, the multi-billion sale officially transferred in February 2021. Since taking over operations, Novant has faced steep obstacles, officials explained during...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
Construction Underway For Beer Distributor In Leland

Beer distributor Adams Beverages is in the midst of a relocation and expansion to a new facility being constructed in the Leland Innovation Park. Crews broke ground this summer on the planned 114,000-square-foot facility fronting Mercantile Drive. With an end goal of May 2023, Adams Beverages officials hope to move...
LELAND, NC
New Cold Storage Operator Readies For Its First Pharmaceutical Shipment

Set to soon take over what’s long been operated as a beer distribution warehouse, Frontier Scientific Solutions is introducing the region to a service that’s currently not locally available: temperature-controlled storage for the life sciences sector. Within the coming weeks, the new firm expects to welcome its first...
WILMINGTON, NC
Doors Open To Leland’s Inaugural Brewery

Lelanders got their first taste of Brunswick Beer and Cider over the weekend. The town’s first brewery wasn’t serving alcohol yet, but that didn’t stop guests from flocking to a soft opening of the business starting Oct. 13. A permit from the N.C. ABC Commission is forthcoming,...
LELAND, NC
Latin Fusion Restaurant In Works At Pier 33

A vibrant Latin fusion eatery and cocktail bar will join the spate of apartment complexes in the newly developed northside of downtown Wilmington’s riverfront, according to a news release Monday. Bonita Latin Fusion & Cocteleria (translates to "cocktail bar") snagged a retail spot in the south end of Pier...
WILMINGTON, NC
For Mental Health and Substance Use, Help is on the Way

Sponsored Content provided by Chris Coudriet - County Manager, New Hanover County Government. In today’s world, the likelihood that you or those closest to you have been impacted, either directly or indirectly, by mental health or substance use issues is almost guaranteed. Long before the pandemic changed how we...

