Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
The Canetuck Rosenwald School will celebrate 100 years on Nov. 5, 2022Claudia StackPender County, NC
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
WilmingtonBiz
Crosby Promoted To Account Executive At Pioneer Strategies
Pioneer Strategies promoted Kelly Crosby, a Wilson native and graduate of Appalachian State University, to account executive, according to a news release. Crosby joined the company as an account coordinator in September 2021. “It’s hard to believe Kelly has already been with us for a year,” said Frank Williams, president...
WilmingtonBiz
Pender To Pursue Consultant Again In Hospital Provider Search Process
The Pender County Board of Commissioners directed staff to solicit consultants to assist the county in its search for the right health provider to operate Novant Health Pender Medical Center at its Monday meeting. In September, the board rejected 3-2 a proposal submitted by Juniper Advisory, the only firm to...
WilmingtonBiz
Novant Officials Give Commissioners Overview Of Post-sale Progress
Two years have passed since the New Hanover County Board of Commissioners voted to sell the once-publicly owned New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health. After a closing period, the multi-billion sale officially transferred in February 2021. Since taking over operations, Novant has faced steep obstacles, officials explained during...
WilmingtonBiz
Construction Underway For Beer Distributor In Leland
Beer distributor Adams Beverages is in the midst of a relocation and expansion to a new facility being constructed in the Leland Innovation Park. Crews broke ground this summer on the planned 114,000-square-foot facility fronting Mercantile Drive. With an end goal of May 2023, Adams Beverages officials hope to move...
WilmingtonBiz
New Cold Storage Operator Readies For Its First Pharmaceutical Shipment
Set to soon take over what’s long been operated as a beer distribution warehouse, Frontier Scientific Solutions is introducing the region to a service that’s currently not locally available: temperature-controlled storage for the life sciences sector. Within the coming weeks, the new firm expects to welcome its first...
WilmingtonBiz
Doors Open To Leland’s Inaugural Brewery
Lelanders got their first taste of Brunswick Beer and Cider over the weekend. The town’s first brewery wasn’t serving alcohol yet, but that didn’t stop guests from flocking to a soft opening of the business starting Oct. 13. A permit from the N.C. ABC Commission is forthcoming,...
WilmingtonBiz
Latin Fusion Restaurant In Works At Pier 33
A vibrant Latin fusion eatery and cocktail bar will join the spate of apartment complexes in the newly developed northside of downtown Wilmington’s riverfront, according to a news release Monday. Bonita Latin Fusion & Cocteleria (translates to "cocktail bar") snagged a retail spot in the south end of Pier...
WilmingtonBiz
For Mental Health and Substance Use, Help is on the Way
Sponsored Content provided by Chris Coudriet - County Manager, New Hanover County Government. In today’s world, the likelihood that you or those closest to you have been impacted, either directly or indirectly, by mental health or substance use issues is almost guaranteed. Long before the pandemic changed how we...
Comments / 0