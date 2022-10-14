Is it just me, or does it drive you crazy too when you hear someone pronounce the G in Michigan as a K?. I remember hearing my parents play an old country song by Lefty Frizzell when I was little called "Saginaw, Michigan". I thought it was cool that such a popular song name-dropped a town that wasn't too far away, but I could not understand why Lefty's background singers pronounced Michigan correctly and he didn't.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO