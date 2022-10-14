ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Why Do Some People Pronounce “Michigan” with a K Sound, Not a G?

Is it just me, or does it drive you crazy too when you hear someone pronounce the G in Michigan as a K?. I remember hearing my parents play an old country song by Lefty Frizzell when I was little called "Saginaw, Michigan". I thought it was cool that such a popular song name-dropped a town that wasn't too far away, but I could not understand why Lefty's background singers pronounced Michigan correctly and he didn't.
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
Michigan man falls victim to homeless labor scam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Operation homeless is sweeping the nation. Criminals are targeting homeless people, promising them money if they cash counterfeit checks. One local mother says her son was recently the victim of this scam and is in jail because of it. The woman told 6 News her son had been staying at a […]
Study says Michigan second highest in country for auto repair demand

A study by a warranty expert company places Michigan as second in its list of states where mechanics are most in demand. The study’s result won’t surprise too many Michigan drivers, especially those reeling from expensive damage to their suspensions and tires from the state’s brutal winter “pothole season.”
Gas prices drop across Michigan

MICHIGAN, USA — As demand and oil prices decrease, gas prices in Michigan are beginning to drop. Since last week, the average gas price has fallen 15 cents to $4.21 per gallon of regular unleaded gas. This is 40 cents more than last month and 90 cents more than...
Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies

In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
