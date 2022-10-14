Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Hoosier voters can get sticker designed by Memorial Park student
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hoosiers at the polls can pick up an “I voted” sticker designed by a creative student at Memorial Park Middle School. Ella Moore, along with her 8th grade American history class, participated in a statewide contest to design the stickers voters can get after casting their ballots in the November midterm elections.
wfyi.org
What happens after Indiana kids are charged as adults
One month after Landis Reynolds’ 16th birthday, he said he made a horrible choice with consequences he didn’t understand. “One week, I'm doing homework, I'm playing video games, I'm hanging out with friends, the next in this wing surrounded by men that I don't necessarily think a 16-year-old should have been surrounded by,” he said during an interview at the Westville Correctional Facility, a prison in northwest Indiana.
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana State Fair institution getting new life
Visitors to last year’s Indiana State Fair were among the last civilians to walk through the fairgrounds’ almost-century-old Swine Barn. Work began early this year to replace the rapidly aging, highly aromatic structure with a nearly all-new building called the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. As the...
WISH-TV
Parents can get up to $1,000 in tutoring grants from new Indiana program
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state recently rolled out its new statewide tutoring grant program over the weekend for parents and families. It’s open to all fourth-graders and fifth-graders who qualify for federally subsidized meals and scored below proficiency on both the reading and math portions of the ILearn state test.
Parents, lawmakers seek to end costly school textbook fees for Hoosiers
INDIANAPOLIS — As students return from fall break around central Indiana, many families are raising concerns over covering the cost of textbooks for their kids. "It is a huge chunk of change. It's one of the biggest single bills that we pay in a year, and I think that's true for a lot of middle-class families," said Rachel Burke, the president of the Indiana PTA.
WANE-TV
DNR stocking 70K walleye in northern Indiana lakes
(WANE) — Indiana DNR will stock fingerling walleyes in lakes across northern Indiana. DNR said Monday it planned to stock nearly 70,000 fingerling walleyes in 14 lakes, including 10 in northeast Indiana, over the next few weeks. The lakes that will be stocked are:. · Adams (LaGrange)· Pretty Lake...
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
WANE-TV
DNR prepares for annual Indiana sandhill crane migration
MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Although it is quite common for many bird species to migrate south once the weather begins to become colder, one particular species has a migration pattern that draws the attention of nature lovers across Indiana: the sandhill crane. Each fall, thousands of sandhill cranes pass...
a-z-animals.com
Bobcats In Indiana: Types & Where They Live
Indiana, known as the “Hoosier State,” is a Great Lakes-region state in the Midwest. It shares boundaries with Kentucky to the south, Michigan to the north, Ohio to the east, and Illinois to the west. The geography of Indiana is diverse and includes rocky hills, grassy plains, riverbanks, lakeshores, and deep forests. The bobcat is the most widely dispersed North American feline, and it may be found all over the continent, from southern Canada down to southern Mexico. But are there bobcats in Indiana?
Hurricane Ian cats rescued by Indiana women
INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana women are on a mission, rescuing three dozen cats from Florida's hurricane damage and bringing them back to Indianapolis. The cats survived Hurricane Ian and were taken to an animal shelter in Fort Myers. Samantha Grimes and Holly Irwin were on vacation in Florida when...
WIBC.com
These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana
WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana Secretary of State candidate, 3 other midterm candidates deny election results
Republican Indiana Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales was one of four Indiana candidates named in a recent Washington Post article listing politicians who have questioned or denied the results of the 2020 presidential election. Other Indiana candidates include Jim Banks, a Republican running for representative of Indiana’s third U.S....
WTHR
Meet the US House candidates for Indiana's 9th congressional district
INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday, Nov. 8, voters will hit the polls for the 2022 General Election, during which they'll decide on key races including who will represent them in Congress. In the House race for Indiana's 9th congressional district, voters will choose between Democrat Matthew Fyfe, Republican Erin Houchin...
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Indiana fall foliage change update
INDIANAPOLIS — We've seen some major changes with our fall foliage over the past week. Check out how much more color we're seeing on our Brown County leaf camera last week compared to now:. We're also starting to see some vibrant colors across the Indianapolis metro area. Check out...
WOWO News
Enrollment Flat At Indiana Public Colleges
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Fall enrollment at Indiana public colleges and universities stayed about the same this year. However, the number of students attending those schools over the last five to 15 years is on a downward slide. That’s according to data released Thursday by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE). The college attendance numbers reflect student enrollment at public institutions in Indiana at the start of each fall semester. The latest data captures enrollment numbers for the current academic year, which started in August.
Terrifying and Ruthless Indiana Female Serial Killer Used Poison to Kill and Pigs to Hide Victims
Throughout history, stories of serial killers have frightened us and intrigued us, all at the same time. They invade our sleep in our nightmares and also pull us to learn more about why they would do such terrible things. In the Netflix series Dahmer, we are reliving the horror or...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Indiana
With an average elevation of 755 feet above sea level, Indiana is a place with a wide variety of scenic splendor, from broad dunes to rolling green hills. However, Indiana is also home to several notable bodies of water. Sure, everyone is aware of Minnesota’s 10,000 lakes. But it may surprise many that Indiana is no slouch either — it is a lake paradise!
wboi.org
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country before and during the pandemic, according to report
Indiana had one of the highest eviction rates in the country both before and during the pandemic, according to data released by the Eviction Research Network. The data show that even during the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eviction moratoria, Indiana’s eviction rates were only slightly lower than historic averages. Much of the data underlines existing research from both SAVI and Eviction Lab.
WANE-TV
Over 1K I&M customers still without power
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fallen tree branches and power outages accompanied the first snow of the season Monday evening. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, more than 1,100 Indiana Michigan Power customers are without power, including a significant number in Allen County, according to I&M’s outage map. The...
wrtv.com
Indiana DWD gets millions to connect employers, workers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Workforce Development is getting $10.8 million to help connect employers with dislocated Hoosier workers. The program will target jobs in infrastructure, environment and climate, the care economy and other critical and growing sectors. DWD says the money will be used to create a...
Comments / 0