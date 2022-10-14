Eyenuk, a Los Angeles, CA-based synthetic intelligence (AI) digital well being firm, raised $26M in Collection A funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to over $43m, was led by AXA IM Alts with participation from T&W Medical A/S, A&C Foelsgaard Alternativer ApS, Kendall Capital Companions, and KOFA Healthcare. As a part of the capital elevate, Rob Binney has joined the Eyenuk Board of Administrators because the Board’s Chair. Binney is a veteran govt with 25 years of mixed senior management expertise within the medical machine and pharmaceutical industries. Additionally becoming a member of the board are Zina Affas Besse, and Marie-Louise Little, Director of Technique and Enterprise Growth at T&W Medical A/S.

