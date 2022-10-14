Read full article on original website
uabsports.com
Zuniga Named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – For the third time this season, Conference USA announced that Asha Zuniga is the league's Defensive Player of the Week. The senior captain anchored a UAB defensive unit that recorded back-to-back shutouts over Charlotte (10/13) and WKU (10/16). In 180 minutes of play, the backline only surrendered five shots on target.
uabsports.com
Men’s Soccer Plays to a Scoreless Draw on the Road at Campbell
BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Neither side was able to generate many chances as UAB men's soccer (3-7-3) played to a scorelesss draw with Campbell (8-3-4) in the Blazers' final non-conference match of the season. Lukas Betz started in goal for UAB, making four saves on the night to keep the Fighting Camels off the board.
uabsports.com
Conference USA Announces MBB Broadcast Designations, Tip Times
BIRMINGHAM – Conference USA announced the initial 2022-23 men's basketball broadcast schedule on Tuesday morning. UAB men's basketball is set for nine nationally televised games over the 31-game regular season slate. The Blazers will play eight games on CBS Sports Network, including matchups with South Florida, South Carolina, Western...
uabsports.com
Dylan Hopkins Named C-USA Offensive Player of the Week
BIRMINGHAM – For leading the Blazers to a 34-20 victory over Charlotte on Saturday, quarterback Dylan Hopkins has been named the Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week. Hopkins threw for 231 yards and a touchdown while rushing for over 100 yards for just the second time in his career.
uabsports.com
UAB Women’s Tennis Has Strong Showing at ITA Southern Regionals
BATON ROUGE, La. - The UAB's women's tennis participated in the ITA Southern Regionals hosted by LSU this past weekend. In singles, Adela Wasserbauerova advanced to the Round of 32 after receiving a First Round bye and a victory over Romane Mosse from Jacksonville State. She took the first set from Mississippi State's Alexandra Mikhailuk 6-4 before falling in the next two 6-3, 6-4. She defeated Lilly Walther from Tulane in the backdraw 6-4, 6-2.
uabsports.com
UAB Offensive Line Receives Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll
BIRMINGHAM – The UAB Football offensive line unit has been announced as members of the 2022 Joe Moore Award Midseason Honor Roll. The Joe Moore Award for Most Outstanding Offensive Line Unit in College Football is the only major college football award that honors an entire unit and recognizes the most physical and toughest offensive line in the country.
