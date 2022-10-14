BATON ROUGE, La. - The UAB's women's tennis participated in the ITA Southern Regionals hosted by LSU this past weekend. In singles, Adela Wasserbauerova advanced to the Round of 32 after receiving a First Round bye and a victory over Romane Mosse from Jacksonville State. She took the first set from Mississippi State's Alexandra Mikhailuk 6-4 before falling in the next two 6-3, 6-4. She defeated Lilly Walther from Tulane in the backdraw 6-4, 6-2.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO