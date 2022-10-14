Read full article on original website
outlooknewspapers.com
Assistance League of Flintridge Creates New Membership Category
First published in the Oct. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Assistance League of Flintridge, known as ALF, recently announced a newly created “Community Volunteer” category designed for those who want to volunteer with ALF, but without the responsibilities of membership. Applications are actively being...
outlooknewspapers.com
State of the Schools Event Celebrates District Wins
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. At the State of the Schools breakfast this week, the Glendale Unified School District welcomed and celebrated the new pledge by the Glendale Educational Foundation to unearth a variety of internship opportunities for students. “This means once again,”...
outlooknewspapers.com
PUSD Rewards Art Educator
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. If teaching is an art, then Victoria Camargo might just be the resident Picasso at Altadena Arts Magnet Elementary. Camargo, the school’s Arts Integration Coach, was surprised last week with a $1,000 DonorsChoose gift card for dedicating her...
outlooknewspapers.com
Let’s Build Bridges, Embrace Future Together
First published in the Oct. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. After reading some of the Letters to the Editor, it’s clear that a few are dismayed with the direction of La Cañada and California in general, to the point they’re considering moving. I feel...
outlooknewspapers.com
BUSD Board Candidates Discuss Budget, Arts, Diversity
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Six of the seven candidates for the Burbank Unified School District school board assembled at Dolores Huerta Middle School for a moderated forum on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Hosted by Leadership Burbank, the Burbank Chamber of Commerce and Burbank...
outlooknewspapers.com
Friedman, Jacobsen Square Off on Issues Facing Constituents
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. Though they agreed that California life contained many issues for its residents, Laura Friedman and Barry Curtis Jacobsen differed in many key ways in how they felt Sacramento should approach those challenges. Friedman, the incumbent Democrat from Glendale,...
outlooknewspapers.com
Maranatha Shows Appreciation to Middle Schoolers
First published in the Oct. 6 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Maranatha High School recently welcomed middle school students to the field for its Aloha Football and Middle School Appreciation Night. The event gives prospective students an opportunity to experience the camaraderie within the student body as well as...
outlooknewspapers.com
Crimes and Arrests
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A laptop was reported to have been stolen from an Infiniti SUV parked in a parking lot in the 3000 block of Foothill Boulevard in La Crescenta that was burglarized after someone shattered a window at around 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7.
outlooknewspapers.com
Make Election Day a ‘Tuesday With Tamala’
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. On its own, “Tuesdays with Tamala” emails qualify one candidate for Burbank City Council above the rest. Burbank recipients learned, each week, about events and issues happening and facing our community. The informative weekly emails packed with details, locations, times, resources and contact persons would be enough to nudge any Burbank voter to vote for Tamala Takahashi, for how could a Burbank voter disregard a candidate who, for two years, voluntarily and on her own proved her love, caring and commitment to Burbank by publishing this work-intensive resource?
outlooknewspapers.com
City Considers Ban on Gas Blowers
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale City Council took steps toward barring certain gas-powered lawn and landscaping equipment including two-stroke engine leaf blowers, edgers and trimmers during their meeting this Tuesday. It is no surprise that Glendale is considering such a ban....
outlooknewspapers.com
La Cañada Nearly Stuns Defending League Champ Monrovia
First published in the Oct. 13 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The La Cañada High football team’s next big step in the Rio Hondo League is to do something they have not done since 2005: beat Monrovia, the class of the league for the better part of the last two decades.
outlooknewspapers.com
I’m Voting for a Proven Track Record
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Too few of us vote in elections, and I still don’t understand why that is. Equally concerning is the fact that too many of us vote for candidates who cater to our “issue of the day,” telling us what we may want to hear without offering anything concrete to back up their claims, promises or assurances.
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Police Department Crime Log
— A man was arrested after fighting with a repossession truck driver at Santa Anita Avenue and Sixth Street at 2:05 a.m. on Oct. 5. The driver specified to police that he did not intend to press charges, but consent search of the revealed his possession of stolen credit cards and narcotics. He was booked and placed on $1,000 bail.
outlooknewspapers.com
Airport Terminal Progress Roils Opponents
First published in the Oct. 15 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Hollywood-Burbank Airport is closing in on a contract with builders for its new 14-gate replacement passenger terminal, which officials estimate could be completed by 2026. The Airport Authority is expected to select a builder during its Dec....
