What are your core memories from childhood? Can you lock in a core memory by choice? What do your core memories say about you?. The notion of "core memories" has become well known in popular culture. First seen in the 2015 movie Inside Out, core memories are thought to be your five or so most important memories. The idea is that some specific events are so important, experiencing them instantly shapes your personality, behaviors and sense of self.

20 HOURS AGO