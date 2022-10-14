Read full article on original website
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Red Sox targeting 2 Yankees players preparing to hit free agency
The New York Yankees are gearing up for Game 5 of the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in the Bronx. Having tied up the series at two apiece following a win in Cleveland, the Bombers will feature Jameson Taillon on the mound in a Do or Die scenario.
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
3 Atlanta Braves who won’t be back next season and where they’ll go
The Atlanta Braves have a lot of players that may not be returning to the team in 2023. The Atlanta Braves have locked up a lot of their core pieces for the future in the last couple of years. Since they have done that they have outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr.,...
Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas
Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)
Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Phillies fans triggered noise notification warnings during Game 4 of the NLDS
The Philadelphia Phillies closed out the NLDS on Saturday afternoon with an 8-3 win in Game 4, eliminating the Atlanta Braves in front of a raucous crowd at Citizens Bank Park. Just how loud was it in Philly on Saturday? According to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal's cell phone, the decibel...
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Manny Machado Swears Repeatedly on MLB Network During Padres Celebration
Manny Machado swore up a storm on MLB Network while celebrating Padres win over the Dodgers.
2022 NLDS: Joe Musgrove Believes Dodgers Removing Tyler Anderson In Game 4 Swung Momentum For Padres
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on the brink of elimination heading into Game 4 of the National League Division Series, Tyler Anderson was tasked with taking the mound for the biggest start of his career in only a second postseason appearance. It also was the most important game of the...
Dodgers: The Dodgers Suffer Partially Due to Poor Umpire Calls
The Dodger bats didn’t do themselves favors but neither did home plate umpire John Tumpane
Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans
In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
Yankees lose 6-5 to Guardians in Game 3 of ALDS
Aaron Judge hit a two-run homer for New York, which carried a 5-3 lead into the ninth before its bullpen flopped and the Guardians staged yet another comeback win.
Plaschke: Dodgers go from biggest winners to biggest losers with worst upset in their history
Barely a week after setting a franchise record with 111 regular-season victories, the Dodgers see their season end in an NLDS loss to the Padres.
Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Bill Plaschke is a very good storyteller. He has made quite a career for himself as a columnist, and even now, 35 years into his career, he is still very good at the storytelling aspect of his job. As a baseball analyst, though, Plaschke leaves a bit to be desired.
If Yankees advance to ALCS, big lineup addition is in play
NEW YORK — If the Yankees win their Division Series by taking out the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday and then go to war again with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, look for their find of the season to be turned loose. Back from a broken...
