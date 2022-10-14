ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees’ Luis Severino throws manager Aaron Boone under the bus after blown Game 3

New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had a tumultuous Game 3 in the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians. After tossing 31 pitches in the first inning, Severino managed to get out of trouble and last nearly six innings, allowing three earned runs, eight hits, and six strikeouts. He tossed 106 total pitches, but a resilient showing allowed the Yankees to stay in the game and give themselves a chance to steal Game 3 after falling behind early.
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas

Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge

It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning

If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Yankees-Guardians postponed: New date, time for Game 5 (UPDATED)

Rain has washed out the game. It will be played at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday. A “Let’s go Yankees!” chant broke out over the loud music pumping through the stadium speakers. Still no word from the Yankees. This is getting ridiculous. 7:27 p.m. Now it’s raining. Hard.
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent

The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Kyle Schwarber’s Phillies NLCS comments will hurt Red Sox fans

In her 2021 hit “deja vu,” Olivia Rodrigo sings,. In between the chorus and the verse (ooh) (I love you) Played you the song she’s singing now when she’s with you. These lyrics are taking on new meaning for Boston Red Sox fans as they watch Kyle Schwarber celebrate every postseason round his new team, the Philadelphia Phillies, conquers. They clinched the first-ever third Wild Card (and their first Wild Card in franchise history) to end the longest postseason drought in the National League, steamrolled the St. Louis Cardinals in the three-game Wild Card series, and then blew the doors off the defending-champion Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. This week, they’ll take on the San Diego Padres in the NLCS.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner stopped team from making huge upgrade at shortstop

New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has been thinking about paying Aaron Judge for quite some time, as his caution played a significant part in his unwillingness to spend big during this past off-season. In fact, the team had a great opportunity to improve the shortstop position tremendously, with a bevy of elite-level players available on the open market.
