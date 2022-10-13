ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Puerto Rico's alien-hunting telescope that collapsed in 2020 will NOT be rebuilt: US backpedals decision to reconstruct the Arecibo Observatory featured in James Bond film because other facilities do similar missions

By Stacy Liberatore For Dailymail.com, Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

The US government backpedaled on its decision to rebuild Puerto Rico's fallen alien-hunting telescope in Puerto Rico that collapsed in 2020 because the nation has other radar facilities that can do part of the mission that the Arecibo Observatory once did.

The telescope met its demise in December, when a cable holding up a 900-ton receiver platform snapped and sent the massive structure hurling onto the reflector dish more than 400 feet below - smashing right through it.

Funding had been committed to raising Arecibo Observatory back from the dead, but the $5 million will now go toward constructing an education center at the site.

The decision is being mourned by scientists around the world who used the telescope for years to search for asteroids, planets and extraterrestrial life.

The 1,000-foot-wide dish also was featured in the Jodie Foster film 'Contact' and the James Bond movie 'GoldenEye.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B603L_0iZFzUpk00
The Arecibo Observatory collapsed on December 1, 2020 (pictured, when a cable holding a receiver snapped and sent the equipment tumbling through the dish below

The collapse of Arecibo stunned many experts who had relied on what was until recently the largest radio telescope in the world.

Jonathan Friedman, who worked for 26 years as a senior research associate at the observatory and still lives near it, said in 2020: 'It sounded like a rumble. I knew exactly what it was.

'I was screaming. Personally, I was out of control.... I don't have words to express it. It's a very deep, terrible feeling.'

After hearing the distant roar, Friedman said he ran up a small hill near his home and saw a thick cloud of dust hanging over the location of the telescope - confirming his suspicions and greatest fear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49nBZ2_0iZFzUpk00
The telescope was set to be rebuilt, but he US government backpedaled on its decision to rebuild Puerto Rico's fallen alien-hunting telescope in Puerto Rico 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TrsSY_0iZFzUpk00
Funding had been committed to raising Arecibo Observatory back from the dead, but the $5 million will now go toward constructing an education center at the site

Arecibo had endured hurricanes, tropical humidity and a recent string of earthquakes in its 57 years of operation, but it was mechanical failures that brought it down for good.

It received a grant of $2 million in 2018 shortly after hurricanes Irma and Maria ripped through the island and damaged the observatory.

However, between 2001 and 2006, NASA had decreased and then fully eliminated its support of the planetary device.

The American space agency had a change of heart in 2010 and provided the observatory with $2 million per year - mainly so it could study near-Earth objects.

Although the small budget was helping Arecibo get by, in 2015 and 2016 NSF proposed decommissioning it and said it would continue to reduce funding as the years passed.

The move sparked fury among the scientific community, which raised concerns over the number of scientific discoveries that would be lost if the massive telescope would shut down.

The 1,000-foot-wide dish also was featured in the Jodie Foster film 'Contact' and the James Bond movie 'GoldenEye' (picutred)

Scientists have since harnessed the power of the telescope to track asteroids on a path to Earth, conduct research that led to a Nobel Prize and determine if a planet is potentially habitable.

Arecibo has also served as a training ground for a number of graduate students and drew about 90,000 visitors a year.

Just 30 days after the collapse, Puerto Rico Governor Wanda Vázquez signed an executive order approving $8 million to help rebuild the renowned telescope.

This funding was to be used for removing and disposing of the debris and the design of the new telescope.

Sean Jones, assistant director for the directorate of mathematical and physical sciences at NSF, said on Thursday: 'We understand how much the site has meant to the community.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zwYVE_0iZFzUpk00
The decision is being mourned by scientists around the world who used the telescope for years to search for asteroids, planets and extraterrestrial life

'If you're a radio astronomer, you've probably spent some time of your career at Arecibo.'

The education center is set to promote programs and partnerships related to science, technology, engineering and math.

NSF also seeks the implementation of a research and workforce development program, with the center slated to open next year in the northern mountain town of Arecibo where the telescope was once located.

'This is a pivotal time. The education component is very important,' said James Moore, assistant director for education and human resource directorate at NSF.

He said by phone that one of the agency's priorities is to make STEM more accessible and inclusive and that the proposed education center would fill that need.

'It's a way to augment some of the things that young people are getting in their schools or not getting,' he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

NASA Officials Stumped by Mystery Object Stuck to Mars Helicopter

The Ingenuity Mars helicopter has something stuck on its foot, and NASA scientists and amateur sleuths alike are trying to figure out what it is. Seems like Ingenuity has taken off for its 33rd flight with toilet paper on its shoe. How embarrassing. Jokes aside, there is something stuck on...
dailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
BGR.com

James Webb Telescope captured a stunning image of Neptune you have to see to believe

Neptune is the furthest known planet in our solar system. Because of that distance, getting great views of this ringed planet has been difficult. Now, though, James Webb has captured a stunning image of Neptune. In fact, the image is so stunning that the European Space Agency claims that it’s the clearest view of the planet we’ve had since 1989.
Maya Devi

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
iheart.com

“Time Traveler” Warns Of Impending Meteor Hit

It’s time for you to have the bejesus scared out of you by another TikTok time traveler. This time, we’ve got Alaric, who wants to warn you about these days…so watch out:. December 8th – A large meteor hits Earth, bringing an “alien species and unknown materials.”...
Sara B

Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨

In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor

Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
BGR.com

Astronomers may have found new planets that are more habitable than Earth

Astronomers continue to find super-Earths throughout the universe. A group working on NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite recently discovered a few exciting planets orbiting within the star’s habitable zone. And now they say many of these habitable planets may be more friendly to life than Earth is. One...
Benzinga

Elon Musk Racing To Colonize Mars, He Says This Will 'Destroy All Life On Earth'

Elon Musk is the CEO of Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX, two companies attempting to solve world problems. Here’s the latest on Musk’s grand ambitions to colonize Mars. What Happened: Founded in 2002, SpaceX is now a $127 billion company that has transformed the space industry. While the company has already accomplished a lot for the space sector, Musk has grand ambitions to use SpaceX for the next evolution of space travel.
The Independent

Discovery of ultra rare diamond suggests Earth’s mantle has oceans’ worth of water hidden inside

Earth’s inner layers are home to a water-saturated environment, according to a new study that assessed minerals trapped inside a rare gem diamond originating from a depth of about 660km underground.The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, sheds more light on the Earth’s deep water cycle. Earth is known as a water planet as the oceans make up over 70 per cent of its surface, and while studies have suggested that the inner layers of the mantle could be home to vast quantities of water, evidence that it actually does has been scarce.In a process known...
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

658K+
Followers
66K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy