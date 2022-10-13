ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Taste of Country

Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’

Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
MUSIC
960 The Ref

CMT announces five stars as their 2022 Artists of the Year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — CMT will honor country stars Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes as their 2022 Artists of the Year. The network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists. Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first time artists of the year, while Brown and Combs come back for their third time.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean’s Nashville Arena Concert: VIDEO

Morgan Wallen is inarguably one of the biggest names in music this year, making an epic comeback—and breaking multiple industry records back-to-back—after he was temporarily ousted from country music. Now though, the “Neon Eyes” singer is absolutely thriving, with his latest single, “You Proof,” reaching No. 1 on country charts. And while Wallen wrapped up his completely sold-out Dangerous tour in September, the singer is still keeping active, making a surprise appearance at Jason Aldean‘s Nashville arena concert on Friday night.
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
Person
Kenny Chesney
Whiskey Riff

6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs

Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Country Songs#Country Radio Seminar#Cma Entertainer#Crs Crb
CMT

CMT Artists of the Year: Performers and Presenters Revealed Including Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson

CMT is packing its lineup with stars for the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premiere 9p/8c Friday, Oct. 14, on CMT. The evening will honor Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce along with Alan Jackson (“Artist of a Lifetime”) and Lainey Wilson (“Breakout Artist of the Year”). Performances will include memorable unexpected collaborations like Walker Hayes with platinum-selling global star Ciara and Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include Jackson, Pearce, Johnson, Brown and Wilson.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Alan Jackson Gets Whole Room Rocking With ‘CMT Artists Of The Year’ Performance Of “Chattahoochee”

Country music, by God. Last night, CMT aired its 2022 Artists of the Year special, honoring Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Walker Hayes, and Kane Brown. And his greatness, the legendary Alan Jackson, was presented with the Artist of a Lifetime award while Lainey Wilson was give the Breakout Artist of the Year award. The evening featured performances and presentations, but anytime Alan Jackson is in the room, is has to be the highlight of the night. The instant […] The post Alan Jackson Gets Whole Room Rocking With ‘CMT Artists Of The Year’ Performance Of “Chattahoochee” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Carly Pearce Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “29” At CMT Artists Of The Year Special

CHILLS. As much as I love all of Carly Pearce’s music, I think this song is my absolute favorite. She was honored tonight as one of CMT’s Artists of the Year, along with Alan Jackson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown and Walker Hayes. During the show, she delivered an absolutely stunning and moving performance of the title track to her third studio album, 29: Written In Stone. It’s a very personal song, where she addresses the reality […] The post Carly Pearce Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “29” At CMT Artists Of The Year Special first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Jon Pardi Named His Goats After Country Music Royalty

Who's ready to meet some "Pardi Animals?" Like several other country artists, Jon Pardi owns a little bit of farmland in Tennessee with quite a bit of livestock on it. Recently, he turned to Instagram to give his fans a proper introduction to his animals in a video titled "On the Farm With Jon Pardi."
ANIMALS
92.9 The Bull

92.9 The Bull

Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy