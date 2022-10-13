Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Nashville landmark's story of a broken-hearted ghost earned it a spot as one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodNashville, TN
Police arrested an Uber Eats driver who turned out to be a registered sex offenderMargaret MinnicksNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
3 Great Seafood Places in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Pastor Speaks Out on Vanderbilt Health ControversyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
Alan Jackson Named CMT Artist of a Lifetime: ‘I’m Very Proud’
Alan Jackson will receive a major honor at the upcoming CMT Artists of the Year ceremony: The legendary singer-songwriter has been selected as CMT's Artist of a Lifetime. The award acknowledges Jackson's illustrious career, which has spanned three decades. His accomplishments include 18 studio albums, 35 No. 1 singles, two Grammy Awards, 16 CMA Awards, 17 ACM Awards and more. He has received two CMA Awards and one ACM Award for Video of the Year, and he was named a CMT Giant in 2008. Additionally, Jackson received the first-ever Impact Award at the CMT Music Awards in 2014.
CMT announces five stars as their 2022 Artists of the Year
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — CMT will honor country stars Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes as their 2022 Artists of the Year. The network will air its annual TV special on Oct. 14 featuring tributes by other artists. Pearce, Johnson and Hayes are first time artists of the year, while Brown and Combs come back for their third time.
WATCH: Jason Aldean Brings Out Miranda Lambert for Surprise Performance at Nashville Concert
While giving quite an awesome show, Jason Aldean brought out fellow country music star Miranda Lambert for a surprise performance in Nashville on Friday (October 14th). Prior to his and Lambert’s performance of the 2018 track Drowns the Whiskey, Jason Aldean described the fellow hitmaker as being an “ass-kicker.”
Carrie Underwood’s New Single ‘Hate My Heart’ Headed to Country Radio
Carrie Underwood has a new single headed to country radio. She dropped Denim & Rhinestones in June and with it, the first single “Ghost Story.” The new single leans a bit more into Carrie Underwood’s rock side. It’s titled “Hate My Heart.” Check out her announcement below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CMT
Kenny Chesney Makes Unexpected Appearance At Kelsea Ballerini's Los Angeles Show
Country-pop powerhouse Kelsea Ballerini received a surprise of a lifetime at her recent show in Los Angeles, California. The singer-songwriter is currently on her 10-night-only headlining HEARTFIRST Tour, and during her stop at the Greek Theatre, Chesney made a guest appearance to perform their No. 1 duet "Half of My Hometown."
Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm. On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another...
Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at Jason Aldean’s Nashville Arena Concert: VIDEO
Morgan Wallen is inarguably one of the biggest names in music this year, making an epic comeback—and breaking multiple industry records back-to-back—after he was temporarily ousted from country music. Now though, the “Neon Eyes” singer is absolutely thriving, with his latest single, “You Proof,” reaching No. 1 on country charts. And while Wallen wrapped up his completely sold-out Dangerous tour in September, the singer is still keeping active, making a surprise appearance at Jason Aldean‘s Nashville arena concert on Friday night.
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
RELATED PEOPLE
A 19-Year-Old Miranda Lambert Wows The Crowd With Standout Performances On ‘Nashville Star’
Miranda Lambert, Chris Young, Kacey Musgraves… all three got their early exposure on the competitive singing show Nashville Star. Chris was the only one that won his season, but Kacey Musgraves and Miranda Lambert have gone on to become the most decorated stars the show has ever produced. Back...
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Garth Brooks Surprises Ashley McBryde With Invitation To Be The Next Member Of The Grand Ole Opry
Congratulations are in order for the great Ashley McBryde, who is officially being inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. After many years of hard work, touring and busting her ass more than just about anybody in Nashville, Ashley will join the hallowed halls of the Opry, amongst some of her heroes like the late Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton.
msn.com
Kelsea Ballerini is on an 'active healing journey' following Morgan Evans divorce
Kelsea Ballerini has opened up about her wellbeing amid her divorce from Morgan Evans. The country music stars announced in August that they were ending their marriage after almost five years. While speaking to CBS Mornings on Monday, the Legends singer opened up about how she's doing amid the breakup.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CMT
Kelsea Ballerini And Carly Pearce Shock Fans With Surprise Performance Of "You're Drunk, Go Home"
Country music fans have learned to expect the unexpected from Kelsea Ballerini. The country-pop sensation is currently on her 10-night-only headlining Heartfirst Tour and is pulling out all the stops before she wraps in mid-September. During a recent (Oct. 1) performance at Chicago's Rosemont Theater, the songstress surprised fans by...
CMT
CMT Artists of the Year: Performers and Presenters Revealed Including Kane Brown, Alan Jackson, Cody Johnson
CMT is packing its lineup with stars for the 2022 “CMT ARTISTS OF THE YEAR” celebration that will premiere 9p/8c Friday, Oct. 14, on CMT. The evening will honor Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes and Carly Pearce along with Alan Jackson (“Artist of a Lifetime”) and Lainey Wilson (“Breakout Artist of the Year”). Performances will include memorable unexpected collaborations like Walker Hayes with platinum-selling global star Ciara and Riley Green will sing in honor of Luke Combs. Other performers include Jackson, Pearce, Johnson, Brown and Wilson.
Trisha Yearwood Inducts Patsy Cline Into The Music City Walk of Fame
"It was honor to share this moment with her daughter, Julie, and celebrate one of the most influential vocalists in country music and beyond."
Alan Jackson Gets Whole Room Rocking With ‘CMT Artists Of The Year’ Performance Of “Chattahoochee”
Country music, by God. Last night, CMT aired its 2022 Artists of the Year special, honoring Cody Johnson, Luke Combs, Carly Pearce, Walker Hayes, and Kane Brown. And his greatness, the legendary Alan Jackson, was presented with the Artist of a Lifetime award while Lainey Wilson was give the Breakout Artist of the Year award. The evening featured performances and presentations, but anytime Alan Jackson is in the room, is has to be the highlight of the night. The instant […] The post Alan Jackson Gets Whole Room Rocking With ‘CMT Artists Of The Year’ Performance Of “Chattahoochee” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Carly Pearce Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “29” At CMT Artists Of The Year Special
CHILLS. As much as I love all of Carly Pearce’s music, I think this song is my absolute favorite. She was honored tonight as one of CMT’s Artists of the Year, along with Alan Jackson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Lainey Wilson, Kane Brown and Walker Hayes. During the show, she delivered an absolutely stunning and moving performance of the title track to her third studio album, 29: Written In Stone. It’s a very personal song, where she addresses the reality […] The post Carly Pearce Delivers Stunning Live Performance Of “29” At CMT Artists Of The Year Special first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Vince Gill Honors Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry With ‘Go Rest High on That Mountain’
Vince Gill paid tribute to the late Loretta Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry stage recently. He performed his legendary track “Go Rest High on That Mountain.” He was joined by Steve Wariner, Ricky Skaggs, Chapel Hart, Deana Carter, Bill Anderson and Riders in the Sky for the performance. Check out video of the performance below.
Jon Pardi Named His Goats After Country Music Royalty
Who's ready to meet some "Pardi Animals?" Like several other country artists, Jon Pardi owns a little bit of farmland in Tennessee with quite a bit of livestock on it. Recently, he turned to Instagram to give his fans a proper introduction to his animals in a video titled "On the Farm With Jon Pardi."
Jon Pardi Dives into Latest Album ‘Mr. Saturday Night’ with Track by Track
It’s been one month since Jon Pardi released his critically acclaimed fourth studio album, Mr Saturday Night. From that album, Pardi has seen the lead single, “Last Night Lonely,” reach the top of the Billboard Country Airplay chart, marking his fifth No. 1 hit. With 14 songs...
92.9 The Bull
Yakima, WA
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Yakima, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0