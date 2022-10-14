ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
France 24

Music show: Alias releases 'Jozef', first concept album full of psychedelic rock

After studying jazz in Aix En Provence, in southern France, Alias moved to Quebec and started composing music for TV soundtracks and live shows like 'Le Cirque du Soleil' and 'Big Little Lies'. He has recently released his first concept album full of psychedelic rock, one that delves into the absurd world of 'Jozef', a hard to pin down multi-faceted protagonist. Fans of Jack White and Beck's music will not be disappointed. He came by the France 24 studio to tell Marjorie Hache more about it.
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: Tatuaje The Drac Redux 2 Arrives at Stores

The re-release of the second Tatuaje Monsters blend to be released, Tatuaje The Drac, has begun to arrive on retailer shelves. It’s being released under the name Tatuaje The Drac Redux 2. Tatuaje The Drac Redux 2 is based on the original release of Tatuaje The Drac – which...
Guitar World Magazine

Dean expands its Exile X line of guitars with new, Satin White-finished model

Dean has expanded its Exile X line of electric guitars with a new, Satin White-finished model. A twin to the Exile X Floyd Black Satin, the Exile X Floyd Satin White was designed as a shred-friendly machine for the budget-minded guitarist. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been...
cigar-coop.com

Cigar News: HVC Black Friday 2022 Limited Edition Release Announced

HVC Cigars has announced its 2022 Black Friday Limited Edition Cigar. The big change is the 2022 HVC Black Friday will be coming from the HVC Boutique Factor in Estelí, Nicaragua. Previous installments of the Black Friday Series have been coming from the TABSA Factory. The cigar is a 5 1/2 x 50 Robusto featuring a Habano Cafe wrapper from Ecuador over all Nicaraguan tobaccos. A total of 600 50-count boxes have been produced. Pricing is set at $8.50 per cigar.
Guitar World Magazine

Jan Rivera serves up spellbinding chromaticism and gravity-defying fusion licks in this hypnotic playthrough of Existential Paranoia

Bass titan Mohini Dey and Dream Theater keyboard wizard Jordan Rudess also feature on the title track from the prog maestro's debut album. For most, the quest to master the fretboard is a lifetime pursuit, one that sees guitarists locked in an evergreen effort to “break out of the box." It’s a skill that only the elite truly master, and one that heavily informs the foundation of Jan Rivera’s hypnotic fusion style.
Guitar World Magazine

Vola’s new OZ RV TNC electric guitar is built for “speed, comfort, efficiency and classic and high-output tones”

Made-in-Japan six-string sports a trio of Vola-designed pickups in a unique fanned pickup layout, innovative ‘blower’ switch, fast-playing roasted maple neck and much more. An internationally-known brand recognized for its high-quality designs and expertise in the musical instrument field which is required to make incredible guitars and basses, Vola Guitars is continuing its impressive run with the new OZ RV TNC double-cut electric.
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows

Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Guitar World Magazine

Burls Art unveils his best build to date – a guitar crafted almost entirely from newspaper

The experimental tonepaper was used to fashion the one-of-a-kind instrument with some impressive visual and tonal results. You’ve probably heard of the term tonewood, but are you familiar with the term tonepaper? Well, neither were we until we laid eyes on Burls Art’s latest wild invention: an electric guitar crafted entirely from sheets of newspaper.

Comments / 0

Community Policy