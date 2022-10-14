Read full article on original website
France 24
Music show: Alias releases 'Jozef', first concept album full of psychedelic rock
After studying jazz in Aix En Provence, in southern France, Alias moved to Quebec and started composing music for TV soundtracks and live shows like 'Le Cirque du Soleil' and 'Big Little Lies'. He has recently released his first concept album full of psychedelic rock, one that delves into the absurd world of 'Jozef', a hard to pin down multi-faceted protagonist. Fans of Jack White and Beck's music will not be disappointed. He came by the France 24 studio to tell Marjorie Hache more about it.
cigar-coop.com
Announcement: Prime Time Jukebox Episode 81: Alphabet Series #4 – The Letter ‘D’ & ‘You Got to Hear This’ Feedback
On Prime Time Jukebox Episode 81, it’s our fourth nstallment of “The Alphabet Series” – a series of shows where we cover songs devoted to a particular letter. Today we go with the letter “D”. Our goal with this show is to use this opportunity cover a number of genres, bands, deep cuts, decades and records.
Larry June brings signature street hits, catchphrases and lifestyle tips for the ACL masses
Larry June turned the Honda stage into a spaceship on a blade, with the San Francisco rapper bringing his undeniable West Coast aura and signature street hits to the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Despite the relatively light Honda stage crowd, the San Francisco rapper had energy fit for thousands,...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: Tatuaje The Drac Redux 2 Arrives at Stores
The re-release of the second Tatuaje Monsters blend to be released, Tatuaje The Drac, has begun to arrive on retailer shelves. It’s being released under the name Tatuaje The Drac Redux 2. Tatuaje The Drac Redux 2 is based on the original release of Tatuaje The Drac – which...
Guitar World Magazine
Dean expands its Exile X line of guitars with new, Satin White-finished model
Dean has expanded its Exile X line of electric guitars with a new, Satin White-finished model. A twin to the Exile X Floyd Black Satin, the Exile X Floyd Satin White was designed as a shred-friendly machine for the budget-minded guitarist. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been...
cigar-coop.com
Cigar News: HVC Black Friday 2022 Limited Edition Release Announced
HVC Cigars has announced its 2022 Black Friday Limited Edition Cigar. The big change is the 2022 HVC Black Friday will be coming from the HVC Boutique Factor in Estelí, Nicaragua. Previous installments of the Black Friday Series have been coming from the TABSA Factory. The cigar is a 5 1/2 x 50 Robusto featuring a Habano Cafe wrapper from Ecuador over all Nicaraguan tobaccos. A total of 600 50-count boxes have been produced. Pricing is set at $8.50 per cigar.
Guitar World Magazine
Jan Rivera serves up spellbinding chromaticism and gravity-defying fusion licks in this hypnotic playthrough of Existential Paranoia
Bass titan Mohini Dey and Dream Theater keyboard wizard Jordan Rudess also feature on the title track from the prog maestro's debut album. For most, the quest to master the fretboard is a lifetime pursuit, one that sees guitarists locked in an evergreen effort to “break out of the box." It’s a skill that only the elite truly master, and one that heavily informs the foundation of Jan Rivera’s hypnotic fusion style.
New sync agency owner looks to impact indie scene in LA
The city of Los Angeles has one of the most vibrant indie music scenes in the entire world. The reasons why independent music does so well in the "City of Angels" are due to tourism, due to so many people looking to make it big in Hollywood, and due to some of the oldest bars in the USA.
Guitar World Magazine
Noel Gallagher’s Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine – dubbed “the best guitar in the world” by the Oasis man – goes up for sale again
Gallagher's glittery guitar featured heavily on third Oasis album Be Here Now, and went on the road for the record's accompanying world tour. Noel Gallagher’s eye-catching Gibson Les Paul Florentine is up for sale for a second time on Propstore Auction as part of its upcoming Best of British Music auction.
Guitar World Magazine
Vola’s new OZ RV TNC electric guitar is built for “speed, comfort, efficiency and classic and high-output tones”
Made-in-Japan six-string sports a trio of Vola-designed pickups in a unique fanned pickup layout, innovative ‘blower’ switch, fast-playing roasted maple neck and much more. An internationally-known brand recognized for its high-quality designs and expertise in the musical instrument field which is required to make incredible guitars and basses, Vola Guitars is continuing its impressive run with the new OZ RV TNC double-cut electric.
Behind the Meaning and History of the Band Name: Counting Crows
Here at American Songwriter, we love Counting Crows. The band, which is fronted by songwriter and lead singer Adam Duritz, is a hit-making machine. From the group’s breakout hit “Mr. Jones” to others like “Omaha” and “Mrs. Potter’s Lullaby,” the emotional, heart-on-the-sleeve songwriting from Duritz is unmatched. And for a while in the ’90s, the band was one of the biggest musical groups in the world.
Guitar World Magazine
Burls Art unveils his best build to date – a guitar crafted almost entirely from newspaper
The experimental tonepaper was used to fashion the one-of-a-kind instrument with some impressive visual and tonal results. You’ve probably heard of the term tonewood, but are you familiar with the term tonepaper? Well, neither were we until we laid eyes on Burls Art’s latest wild invention: an electric guitar crafted entirely from sheets of newspaper.
