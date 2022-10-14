After studying jazz in Aix En Provence, in southern France, Alias moved to Quebec and started composing music for TV soundtracks and live shows like 'Le Cirque du Soleil' and 'Big Little Lies'. He has recently released his first concept album full of psychedelic rock, one that delves into the absurd world of 'Jozef', a hard to pin down multi-faceted protagonist. Fans of Jack White and Beck's music will not be disappointed. He came by the France 24 studio to tell Marjorie Hache more about it.

