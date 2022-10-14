Read full article on original website
Clark County Health Department's Big Dreams, Better Communities Grant
The Clark County Health Department, under the direction of the Clark County Board of Health, is pleased to announce the Big Dreams, Better Communities grant opportunity. Funding from this grant is intended to support Clark County non-profit organizations in their endeavors to create healthier and more inclusive communities. “We are looking to support a variety of projects,” said Health Educator/Public Health Specialist Rebecca Greisen. “We hope to receive applications that promote the health and wellness of children, promote healthy eating, support infrastructure for physical activity, address mental health, or make special considerations for those who are physically, intellectually, or socioeconomically disadvantaged.”
Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-Designee Visits Marshfield
Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Main Street businesses with Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg, and representatives from the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Marshfield, as part of a visit to highlight state investments. Governor Tony Evers made a $3.6 million investment in Marshfield small businesses...
Granton Village Board Discusses Water and Sewer on Highway 10 Triangle
The Granton Village Board discussed plumbing water and sewer to the triangle on Highway 10. According to the unofficial minutes from the meeting, the Village located the sewer lateral. There are still questions regarding the size of the water line servicing the triangle. The Village will call in a Diggers ticket and locate the lines so they know what they’re dealing with.
Granton Village Board Discusses Highway K Project, Village Free, and Dollar General
The Granton Village Board discussed the Highway K Project, village fees, and the Dollar General at a Special Board Meeting. According to the unofficial minutes from the meeting, at the September meeting, the Board asked Cedar Corp to extend a 3% discount on engineering fees to offset the additional costs the Village will incur based on their oversight with the grant application.
Weapons Charges in Eau Claire County
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Three people face serious charges for their part in the theft of weapons from an Eau Claire County home. Over a dozen felony charges have been filed in Eau Claire County after weapons were stolen from a home in the town of Drammen. Fifteen guns, some rocket launchers, and thousands of rounds of ammo were taken from that home.
The Highground Welcomes Sarah Blum to Annual Female Veterans Weekend Retreat
Even though Vietnam Veteran Nurse Sarah Blum was only at The Highground for four days, she was able to help Veterans from across the region in ways that will last a long time, perhaps a lifetime. Sarah is a decorated Vietnam Veteran Nurse who earned the Army Commendation Medal serving...
Black River Falls Looking to Build All-Abilities Park
Black River Falls is working on an all-abilities park. Currently, there are no all-abilities parks within 30 miles of Black River Falls. At the current park, the wood is rotting and many pieces of equipment are in need of updates. The sand is no longer a safe surface for children if they would fall from a piece of equipment. Jackson County is home to roughly 21,000 individuals; 4,000 are children under the age of 18; and 2,000 people have a disability under the age of 65.
FREED: David Alliet Attacked & Raped Eau Claire College Student at Gunpoint | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #35
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 300 murderers and attempted murderers, rapists, and more than 47 child rapists. David Alliet was one of them. His release was discretionary. 35th in...
Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022
Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
Pine River, Merrill, Brantwood processors receive Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants
WISCONSIN – Governor Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Secretary Randy Romanski announced on Wednesday, Oct. 12 that 91 meat processors had been selected to receive a total of $10 million through the governor’s Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grants. Evers...
Two Men Charged With Kidnapping Abbotsford Man Have Charges Against Them Dropped
Two men charged with kidnapping a man in Abbotsford had the charges against them dropped. Earlier this year, Gerardo Hernandez Anselmo and Felipe Engracia-Gonzalez both of Kissimmee, Florida, were charged with kidnapping an individual in Abbotsford and holding him for money. The indictment alleges that on June 9th they transported the victim from Wisconsin to Florida.
Lisenby Properties Celebrates Sunset Place Apartments with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Lisenby Properties celebrated their new Sunset Place Apartments in the former hospital building in Neillsville with a ribbon cutting Monday afternoon. Mark and Lynda Lisenby began having talks about converting the former hospital and nursing home back in 2019. Demolition and construction on the building began around 15 months ago. The City of Neillsville helped assist with the project by creating a TIF District for the Lisenbys’ project.
Boys And Girls Cross Country Sectionals This Friday And Saturday
Area boys and girls cross country teams will be competing in Sectionals this Friday and Saturday. The first two teams and the the first five individuals who are not members of a qualifying team advance to the 2022 State Boys & Girls Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
Guns, Ammo and Rocket Launcher Stolen From Eau Claire County Home
Weston woman accused of smuggling drugs into Marathon County Jail after inmate overdose
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. Chat online at 988lifeline.org. A Weston woman is facing felony charges after allegedly smuggling drugs into the Marathon County Jail that were given...
Bloomer And Regis Win Cloverbelt Cross Country Titles/ Stevens Point Wins Valley Conference
The Bloomer boys and the Regis girls won team titles at the Cloverbelt Cross Country Meet in Loyal on Saturday. Paul Pfeifer of McDonell won the boys race while Shaylie Zarza of Thorp-Gilman won the girls race. Boys. Team scores:. 1. Bloomer 34; 2. Chippewa Falls McDonell 50; 3. Colby/Abbotsford...
Car crash on E. Kent Street, police say driver was under the influence
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Police Department responded to a single-vehicle crash on E. Kent Street around 10:40 pm on Friday. Police said the vehicle was reported to be driving into oncoming traffic on Grand Avenue prior to the crash. The driver, a male, was arrested for operating while...
