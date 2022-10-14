Read full article on original website
Wisconsin's Office of the Commissioner of Insurance Reminds Residents to Make Sure Auto Coverage Includes Deer Collisions
While deer-vehicle collisions occur year-round, crashes peak in October and November during the deer hunting and mating season. As the daylight hours get shorter, we also spend more time driving in the dark, increasing the chance of vehicle versus deer accidents. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, there were 16,547 deer crashes, resulting in more than 523 injuries and 13 fatalities among Wisconsin motorists in 2021.
PFAS Foam Collection Program Kicks Off in Wisconsin
(Bob Hague, WRN) A statewide program has kicked off, to dispose of firefighting foams containing hazardous “forever chemicals”. Many departments have swicthed to firefighting foams which do not contain PFAS. The chemicals can contaminate groundwater and have been linked to numerous negative health outcomes. Disposing of PFAS containing foams can be costly, so fire departments have been storing them.
Wisconsin DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Florida Company
(WMTV) The state’s Justice Department filed a lawsuit against a Florida company accused of tricking thousands of fledgling Wisconsin companies into filing a government form through it and charging many times what the form would typically cost. In a lawsuit filed late last month, the Wisconsin DOJ alleges the...
DNR Suggests Tackling Fall Projects Differently this Year
(WMTV) The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is suggesting tackling your fall projects a little differently this year. When it comes to cleaning out gutters, draining garden hoses or raking leaves, the DNR said doing some of these chores differently can be beneficial for creatures in nature. The DNR suggests following these tips for your fall cleanup this year:
Wisconsin Soybean Association Announces Details of 13th Annual Soybean Yield Contest
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) The Wisconsin Soybean Association has announced details of its 13th annual Soybean Yield Contest. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the program aims to encourage the development of new and innovative management practices and to show the importance of using sound cultural practices in Wisconsin soybean production.
Wisconsin Farmers Continue Work in the Fields Despite the Snow
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers continued to push ahead with their fall harvest and tillage work last week, despite periodic rain and snow in portions of the Badger State. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, that's according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, which stated producers kept busy combining corn and soybeans and applying manure where field conditions allowed.
DNR Offers Opportunities For Experienced Hunters
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is encouraging experienced hunters to share their skills and knowledge with novice hunters by becoming hunting mentors this fall. Mentored hunting is a one-on-one learning experience that can be a great way to help new hunters navigate hunting scenarios with the guidance of...
Report Finds Schools Paying More for Special Education
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) A report by the Education Law Center released this week found that school districts in Wisconsin are shifting more financial resources to special education as state reimbursements rates fail to keep up with increasing costs, according to Gaby Vinick of Wisconsin Public Radio. "In...
Despite Challenges, Wisconsin Manufacturers Optimistic
(By Joe Schulz, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin manufacturers are cautiously optimistic about the future, despite hiring challenges, high inflation and energy costs. According to Joe Schulz with Wisconsin Public Radio, that's according to a report released earlier this month by the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity, or WCMP. "Manufacturers are generally an optimistic bunch," said Buckley Brinkman, the CEO of WCMP.
Wisconsin Ends 2022 Fiscal Year With New Record Budget Surplus
The Wisconsin Department of Administration reported that the State of Wisconsin ended Fiscal Year 2022, which ended on June 30, 2022, with a positive balance of $4.30 billion, a new record. In addition, the State maintained its Budget Stabilization Fund (“Rainy Day” Fund) at a record-high $1.73 billion according to...
Wisconsin Has More Than 71,000 Clean Energy Jobs
(By Danielle Kaeding, Wisconsin Public Radio) Wisconsin now has more than 71,000 clean energy jobs following declines due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the state gained back less than a third of the jobs lost during the economic downturn. According to Danielle Kaeding of Wisconsin Public Radio, the findings are...
Wisconsin DMV Has IDs Available for Voting
Ahead of the Wisconsin Fall election on November 8, Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles reminds voters how to obtain identification, free of charge, that is valid for voting. Valid identification for voting purposes includes a driver license, identification card, military or student ID card, etc. There is...
Application for Fast Forward Grants From Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development Now Available
Employers are now able to apply for the latest round of Wisconsin Fast Forward grants from the Department of Workforce Development. Up to $3 million in funding is available to employers who demonstrate a critical need for skilled workers and are seeking training grants to develop and implement a business-led skills training program.
Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-Designee Visits Marshfield
Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld toured Main Street businesses with Marshfield City Administrator Steve Barg, and representatives from the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Marshfield, as part of a visit to highlight state investments. Governor Tony Evers made a $3.6 million investment in Marshfield small businesses...
