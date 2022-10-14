Bubba Wallace apologized via social media late on Monday for his actions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In a post captioned “reflection,” Wallace wrote:. “I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car. My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO