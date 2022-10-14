Read full article on original website
Armstrong aiming for full-time IndyCar campaign in 2023
With four wins and eight Formula 2 podiums to his credit, Marcus Armstrong is ready to take the next step in his open-wheel career. If his plans come to fruition, he’ll be on the NTT IndyCar Series grid next season as a contender for Rookie of the Year honors.
Bell, innocent bystander at Vegas, back behind the playoff 8-ball
Christopher Bell is once again in a NASCAR Cup Series playoff hole, but this time not of his own doing after getting caught in the Bubba Wallace and Kyle Larson mess at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Bell was collected on the frontstretch on lap 95 when Wallace spun Kyle Larson...
Pierson signs with HMD/DCR for Indy Lights
Teenage LMP2 driver Josh Pierson will join the ranks of HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing’s expansive eight-car Indy Lights team next year. The American will face a steep learning curve as he attempts to turn his sports car experience and fourth-place run in the 2021 USF2000 championship into a successful debut at the top of IndyCar’s open-wheel ladder.
Lindh returning to Indy Lights with HMD
One of Sweden’s strongest young drivers is making a return to Indy Lights as Rasmus Lindh has signed to drive for HMD Motorsports with Dale Coyne Racing. A runner-up in USF2000 in 2018 and in Indy Pro 2000 the following year, Lindh moved to Indy Lights late in the 2021 season with Juncos Racing before spending most of 2022 competing in IMSA and searching for sponsorship.
Last-lap victory for Wold among Saturday highlights at Fall Historics
Another day of perfect weather provided the ideal setting for close and competitive racing Saturday at the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Historics where five more feature race winners took to the top step of victory lane at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Clear and sunny skies returned to Road Atlanta...
COTA to name final turn ‘The Andretti’
Circuit of the Americas will rename its final turn ‘The Andretti’ at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix. The track is recognizing the incredible career of Mario Andretti, who also drove the first ever lap of COTA when it opened in 2012. The 82-year-old – who last weekend drove a modern McLaren F1 car at Laguna Seca – will be honored with a naming ceremony on Thursday, October 20 in Austin, ahead of the race weekend getting underway.
Goble rebounds to flag-to-flag TA2 West win in Utah
Race two of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship at Utah Motorsports Campus (UMC) concluded with Brody Goble in the No. 69 Brown Bros. Ford Mustang capturing his second win of the 2022 season. After brake issues while leading derailed his fight for a win in yesterday’s race one, Goble led from green flag to checkers, dominating the event to take the top step of the podium in a caution-free race.
Fall Historics wraps with repeat and first-time feature race winners
Historic Sportscar Racing’s Fall Historics concluded Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta where one driver stepped up for his first feature race victory of the weekend and two others turned in repeats of Saturday’s winning performances on the 2.54-mile road course just north of Atlanta. Simon Foweather scored...
Frost impresses in first IndyCar test with Coyne
Indy Lights driver Danial Frost made a strong impression on the Dale Coyne Racing team during his first NTT IndyCar Series test. “Best performing rookie we’ve had on day one in an IndyCar,” DCR team manager Terry Brown told RACER. The native of Singapore has been a steady...
IndyCar Nashville layout to remain unchanged for 2023, but new stadium looming
After considering the idea of making few changes to the street circuit layout that’s played host to two crash-filled NTT IndyCar Series events, the organizers of the Nashville Grand Prix have opted to stick with the same configuration used at the most recent visit in August. The decision, as...
Wallace issues apology for Vegas actions
Bubba Wallace apologized via social media late on Monday for his actions at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. In a post captioned “reflection,” Wallace wrote:. “I want to apologize for my actions on Sunday following the on-track incident with Kyle Larson and the No. 5 car. My behavior does not align with the core values that are shared by 23XI Racing and our partners, who have played a crucial role in my incredible journey to the top of this great sport.
'It hurts to lose like that' - Chastain feels the sting of old tires at Vegas
Despite understanding his tire disadvantage against Joey Logano, losing the South Point 400 didn’t feel any better for Ross Chastain. He lost the lead to Logano with three laps to go. The No. 22’s fresher tires prevailed as the Penske driver charged through the field to lock in his Championship 4 spot. Chastain, who led a race-high 86 laps, finished second.
