WIBW
Kansas to expand services for those with disabilities with $5 million grant
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nearly $5 million has been given to the State of Kansas to expand services for disabled Kansans who wish to live independently. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services has been awarded $4.97 million to give those with disabilities more flexibility in where they live and receive services.
WIBW
Nearly $2.4 million awarded to Kansas law enforcement to prevent crime
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Almost $2.4 million has been awarded to law enforcement agencies around the Sunflower State to help prevent crime. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says that on Wednesday, Oct. 19, nearly $2.4 million has been awarded to 27 law enforcement agencies in the Sunflower State to strengthen law enforcement, prevent crime and support victims.
WIBW
Officials hope to end “epidemic” of child fatalities with enforcement effort
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Law enforcement agencies around the state hope to end an “epidemic” of child fatalities with a new enforcement effort. The Junction City Police Department says that between Monday, Oct. 24, and Friday, Oct. 28, it will join other law enforcement agencies in the Sunflower State to stop “an epidemic” in Kansas.
WIBW
AG joins coalition to fight deceitful pharmacy benefit manager practices
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas’ Attorney General has joined a coalition to fight the deceitful practices of pharmacy benefit managers. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says that on Tuesday, Oct. 18, he joined a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general to support laws to regulate the abusive behavior of pharmacy benefit managers that have been challenged by the industry’s national lobbying association.
WIBW
WATCH: 12 News hosts Kansas Attorney General forum
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas voters had the opportunity to hear from the two candidates running for the office of Kansas Attorney General. Republican Kris Kobach and Democrat Chris Mann were in the 12 News studio for a Campaign 2022 candidate forum. The forum which aired Tuesday, gave each candidate...
WIBW
Carl Carlson breaks down the social security COLA
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Social Security Administration uses the average of the three months of the third quarter of each year to set the COLA - cost of living adjustment - for the next year. They recently announced it would be 8.7 percent for 2023. Carl Carlson of Carlson...
WIBW
Election 2022: Jeanna Repass, (D) Secretary of State Candidate
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - All of the statewide offices are on the ballot for this November’s general election. Eye on Northeast Kansas is inviting the candidates to the studio for one-on-one interviews to make their case to voters. Jeanna Repass, (D), is challenging Republican Scott Schwab in the Secretary...
WIBW
Wildfire concerns strengthen as dry weather persists
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Fall is often associated with wildfires in Kansas and this year is no exception. Jason Hartman is with the Kansas Forest Service. “The persistent drought added on top of some of those same weather patterns we saw in fall of ‘21 going into spring of ‘22, it could be a serious condition,” said Hartman.
WIBW
Evergy warns Kansans to take precautions when planting trees
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As gardeners prepare to plant trees this fall, Evergy has warned them to be aware of a few safety precautions when it comes to electric lines. Evergy says there are many environmental and beautiful benefits to planting young trees in the fall, however, it wants to remind Kansans that they should be aware of electrical hazards when doing so.
