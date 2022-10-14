TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As gardeners prepare to plant trees this fall, Evergy has warned them to be aware of a few safety precautions when it comes to electric lines. Evergy says there are many environmental and beautiful benefits to planting young trees in the fall, however, it wants to remind Kansans that they should be aware of electrical hazards when doing so.

KANSAS STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO