theadvocate.com
Lafayette parent arrested, charged for 'assault on a teacher' denies allegation
Logan Angelle isn’t happy about the narrative being told regarding her arrest Wednesday, and now the Lafayette mom is speaking out in hopes of clearing her name and having the charge dropped. Angelle, who was arrested and charged with assault on a teacher at Northside High, denies threatening to...
theadvocate.com
A play fight, broken memorial chain led to shooting of Lafayette 14-year-old, police records say
Four teen witnesses to a June 2021 shooting that killed a 14-year-old girl say the shooting was sparked by a play fight and a broken necklace, police narratives filed into the court record say. On June 10, 2021, 14-year-old Zaria Garry was shot while at a friend’s house in the...
theadvocate.com
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 17-year-old outside grocery store, Baton Rouge police say
A 16-year-old boy was arrested in this week's shooting that killed a 17-year-old outside a grocery store on Terrace Ave., Baton Rouge police said, making it the third arrest of a 16-year-old in as many days for murder-related charges. The juvenile, who was not named, was booked into East Baton...
theadvocate.com
East Baton Rouge Parish could soon be getting a specialized court for military veterans
It’s a diversionary program designed to treat military veterans with addiction woes and mental health issues who’ve fallen on the wrong side of the law. An alternative to the traditional criminal justice standard, it aims to give former servicemen and servicewomen a second chance. A pair of judges...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police officer, driver injured in crash on Greenwell Spring Road, authorities say
A Baton Rouge police officer was responding to an emergency call when he and another driver crashed on Greenwell Springs Road Thursday night, sending both people to the hospital, officials said. The crash happened in in the 8500 block of Greenwell Springs Road at around 10:15 p.m. The officer was...
theadvocate.com
Lafayette Parish schools ban Paqui chips after students seek medical care from TikTok challenge
After several students required medical attention after participating in a TikTok challenge, the Lafayette Parish School System has banned a certain spicy tortilla chip from its campuses. It’s called the “One Chip Challenge,” and if you’re on Tik Tok or YouTube, you've probably heard about it. The challenge is to...
theadvocate.com
To defraud Medicaid, doctor intentionally misdiagnosed kids with mental problems, jury finds
The director of a medical clinic who established a character development course for Iberville Parish school children had his employees label their classroom gatherings as "group psychotherapy" sessions in an effort to bill Medicaid. When the federal program balked at paying, local jurors found, he had his clinic intentionally misdiagnose the students with mental health disorders they never showed signs of having.
theadvocate.com
A month after killing of LSU senior Allie Rice, a grieving family faces unanswered questions
Paul Rice sat at a picnic bench Thursday, surveying the crowd gathered for his daughter's memorial dinner at The Shed BBQ and reflecting on how drastically his life has changed. It’s been nearly one month since his daughter, LSU senior Allison Rice, was shot to death inside her car as...
theadvocate.com
107 years later, the Brookhill ferry: 'It's kind of magical to find a sunken ship'
Downtown Baton Rouge offers an impressive vista of the "Father of Waters". Most folks who take a moment to appreciate the view stand atop the levee, gazing out onto the water and at the new Mississippi River Bridge. They watch the giant barges slowly make their way. Patrick Ford is...
theadvocate.com
Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families
Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
theadvocate.com
Long-delayed rebuilding of Baker High School delayed again. What's the reason this time?
The long-delayed rebuilding of Baker High School following the August 2016 flood has been delayed again. The recent discovery of asbestos at Baker High has halted the partial demolition of the campus, a necessary prelude to the long delayed rebuilding of the school. At a special meeting Friday morning, the...
theadvocate.com
Denham Springs takes shootout that morphed into defensive struggle against St. Amant
The first-half shootout suggested one thing, but the scoreless second half had just as much drama. Denham Springs made a 27-21 halftime lead stand up when linebacker Hayden Rushing sacked St. Amant quarterback Chase Kelley on the final play of the game, preserving the six-point homecoming victory Friday in a District 5-5A game played at Walker High.
theadvocate.com
EFCU employee named Credit Union Rock Star
Adam Brice of EFCU Financial in Baton Rouge has been named a 2022 Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine. Brice, senior vice president of lending, was one of 25 people to make the list, which recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors.
theadvocate.com
LSU researcher finds that ancient Maya salt workers mastered 'work from home' centuries ago
Long before "work from home" became a thing, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maya people in Belize had already mastered it. According to a recent study authored by LSU Department of Geography & Anthropology professor Heather McKillop, archaeologists discovered that salt production in some Maya civilizations was carried out by people who worked from their homes.
theadvocate.com
How Baton Rouge plans to invest in making its airport do more than just fly people
Baton Rouge could spend $4.75 million to sustain an aviation business park at the Baton Rouge airport, part of a larger effort to turn the facility into a more powerful economic engine. The Metro Council on Wednesday voted to ask Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to include the money for the...
theadvocate.com
The Mississippi River is the lowest its been in 10 years. Here are the problems that causes.
People walking along the Mississippi River levee in Baton Rouge are used to seeing the USS Kidd — but usually not its underbelly. The WWII destroyer has been sitting high and dry in recent days, just one of many unusual symptoms of the river falling to its lowest level in a decade.
theadvocate.com
New hires at Bank of St. Francisville, Irwin Fritchie Urquhart & Moore
Ricky Sparks has joined the Bank of St. Francisville as executive vice president, commercial lending. Sparks has more than 28 years experience in community banking, holding management roles for Investar Bank, Highlands Bank and American Gateway Bank. Before moving into banking, he worked 10 years as an accountant. He is...
theadvocate.com
Longtime business leader Robert Burgess takes over at Ascension Chamber
Ascension Chamber of Commerce has a new leader as Robert Burgess took the reins last week. Burgess is a longtime member of the capital region business community with a history of leadership. A native of Lafayette, Burgess served as an active-duty naval officer before a career in telecommunications as president and chief operating officer of Eatel Corp. and Gulf Coast Wireless.
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: The four seconds that Ole Miss fans just can't forget
Like so many football fans living in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early 1970s, Jim Thompson Jr. remembers exactly where he was the evening of Nov. 4, 1972. He was a senior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the time. Instead of going to the game in Baton Rouge, he attended a party at his school in a field with a bonfire and listened to it on the radio.
theadvocate.com
John Curtis proves too powerful for Acadiana in battle of veer machines
The final score Friday reflected a 35-14 win for John Curtis over Acadiana, but that is not indicative of how close the game was. Acadiana had chances to tie and win the game in the second half — especially after Keven Williams took the opening play of the second half 70 yards for a touchdown to cut the Patriots' lead to 14-7.
