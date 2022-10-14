ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

theadvocate.com

To defraud Medicaid, doctor intentionally misdiagnosed kids with mental problems, jury finds

The director of a medical clinic who established a character development course for Iberville Parish school children had his employees label their classroom gatherings as "group psychotherapy" sessions in an effort to bill Medicaid. When the federal program balked at paying, local jurors found, he had his clinic intentionally misdiagnose the students with mental health disorders they never showed signs of having.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
theadvocate.com

Ceci Neustrom, who found her talent for art at 55, unveils portraits of the Bergeron, Trahan families

Ceci O’Keefe Neustrom never pictured herself as an artist. Growing up as an older daughter in a family of 13 children in Mississippi, Neustrom was a nurturer who took care of things. Art, she told Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, was never a part of my life. It wasn’t until she took art lessons, which were a gift from her husband, at the age of 55 that her talent was discovered, and she has produced oil portraits of local people and other projects.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

EFCU employee named Credit Union Rock Star

Adam Brice of EFCU Financial in Baton Rouge has been named a 2022 Credit Union Rock Star by Credit Union Magazine. Brice, senior vice president of lending, was one of 25 people to make the list, which recognizes outstanding credit union professionals and directors.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

LSU researcher finds that ancient Maya salt workers mastered 'work from home' centuries ago

Long before "work from home" became a thing, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maya people in Belize had already mastered it. According to a recent study authored by LSU Department of Geography & Anthropology professor Heather McKillop, archaeologists discovered that salt production in some Maya civilizations was carried out by people who worked from their homes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Longtime business leader Robert Burgess takes over at Ascension Chamber

Ascension Chamber of Commerce has a new leader as Robert Burgess took the reins last week. Burgess is a longtime member of the capital region business community with a history of leadership. A native of Lafayette, Burgess served as an active-duty naval officer before a career in telecommunications as president and chief operating officer of Eatel Corp. and Gulf Coast Wireless.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Curious Louisiana: The four seconds that Ole Miss fans just can't forget

Like so many football fans living in Louisiana or Mississippi in the early 1970s, Jim Thompson Jr. remembers exactly where he was the evening of Nov. 4, 1972. He was a senior from Vicksburg, Mississippi, at the time. Instead of going to the game in Baton Rouge, he attended a party at his school in a field with a bonfire and listened to it on the radio.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

John Curtis proves too powerful for Acadiana in battle of veer machines

The final score Friday reflected a 35-14 win for John Curtis over Acadiana, but that is not indicative of how close the game was. Acadiana had chances to tie and win the game in the second half — especially after Keven Williams took the opening play of the second half 70 yards for a touchdown to cut the Patriots' lead to 14-7.
LAFAYETTE, LA

