Get a First Look at 2023 Alabama Gymnastics Squad Friday
Alabama gymnastics will host its annual intrasquad meet on Friday at the practice gym inside Coleman Coliseum. Fans will have the opportunity to compete in costume contests and win prizes while getting their first impressions of this year's gymnastics team. This will be the first season under new head coach...
Brittany Davis Earns Preseason All-SEC Honors
Alabama women's basketball guard, Brittany Davis, was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team on Tuesday. The Manchester, Ga. native was named to the All-SEC Second Team last year after a successful senior season at the Capstone. Davis led the Tide in scoring (17.7), rebounds (7.0), and minutes (33.7) during...
Alabama Basketball Ranked No. 20 in Preseason Poll
College basketball is right around the corner and the preseason AP rankings have been released. The Alabama men's basketball team ranks at No. 20. Last year's runner-up, the North Carolina Tar Heels are the preseason No. 1 team in the country as they look to avenge its second-half collapse in the national championship against Kansas.
Alabama Soccer Moves to No. 1
The Alabama women's soccer team moves to No. 1 after defeating the reigning Southeastern Conference regular-season champions, the Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1 on Sunday. The Crimson Tide is No. 1 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings and in the national RPI rankings. Alabama has been on fire all season so far...
What We Learned in Neyland Stadium
As much as Bryce Young is ''him.'' Alabama's offense needs to find a balance in particular in the passing game, the receivers have not been bad, but I'd argue they haven't been great either. With every snap of football now being so precious, who is going to step up on...
Nick Saban Says Alabama Must Play Better Than Saturday’s Showing
The Alabama Crimson Tide fell to the Tennessee Volunteers in a controversial matchup on Saturday. Alabama must now regroup after losing 52-49 in Knoxville if the Tide wants to make it to the SEC Championship and then the College Football Playoff. "So after watching the film, this was kind of...
Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win
The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
Playoffs Still in Sight??? Previous Data says YES!
After a tough loss in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide faithful find themselves wondering the same question they have every time after a tough regular season loss, “Are the playoffs still a possibility???”. While it is impossible to give an answer with any certainty, as the College Football Playoff Committee...
Four-Star Forward Mouhamed Dioubate Commits to the Tide
The Alabama men's basketball program continues to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, with the elite recruiting abilities of assistant coach Brian Hodgson being able to lure the talents of Mouhamed Dioubate. Dioubate, a four-star power forward out of Putnam Science Academy in Flushing, NY, picked the Tide over many...
Alabama Football Needs to Get Back to Blowouts After Loss
The soul-crushing defeat that the Alabama Crimson Tide sustained at the hands of Tennessee on Saturday night has many fans questioning the outlook on the 2022 team. The No. 6 Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC) fell to the Volunteers for the first time in 16 years. The 52-49 shootout was one of the most electrifying games in modern SEC history. Still, Alabama lost- and it's not something fans are used to in the Saban era.
Is Jahmyr Gibbs the Best Running Back in College Football?
Jahmyr Gibbs has arguably been the best running back in college football this season. He started the Tide season slowly with no touchdowns and was starting to be doubted after transferring from Georgia Tech. However, Gibbs stepped up after Bryce Young's injury during the Arkansas game and averaged over 11 yards per carry in its win.
Alabama Soccer Goalkeeper Wins SEC Defensive Player of the Week
Alabama soccer goalkeeper McKinley Crone has won SEC Defensive Player of the Week. Crone picked up the award after leading the Alabama soccer team to a huge 2-1 victory over No. 7 Arkansas on Sunday. The Fla., native allowed one goal and five saves on 13 shots. This season, the...
Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs Not Enough in Loss to Tennessee
No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers battled it out all the way to the finish with the Volunteers pulling out the upset by a score of 52-49. Tennessee ended a 15-game losing streak against Alabama in spectacular fashion as Chase McGrath kicked the game-winning, 40-yard field goal with no time remaining.
Alabama Softball Tosses Two Shutouts on Saturday
Alabama softball kept its fall season rolling on Saturday with two shutout victories over Georgia Tech at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide won game one 1-0 and game two by a final score of 4-0. The story of the afternoon was largely focused on the center of the diamond where...
Alabama Legend Mistreated in Neyland Stadium During Post Game Celebrations
Former Alabama running back Kerry Goode was in Knoxville on Saturday doing what any father would do, supporting his son. Goode, who played for the Crimson Tide in the mid 1980s, was in Neyland Stadium Saturday watching the Tennessee Vols pull off an upset that ended 15-years of misery against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Young Receivers Stepped Up When Needed in Alabama’s Loss to Tennessee
For the first time since 2006, Tennessee defeated Alabama, but one of the Crimson Tide's significant positives was the play of the promising freshmen receivers Kobe Prentice and Isaiah Bond. Bond only had two catches for 39 yards while Prentice finished the game with nine catches for 66 yards. The young guns stepping up and making plays when necessary allowed Bryce Young to throw for 455 yards in the air.
Another Will Reichard Miss Proves Costly for Alabama
Will Reichard struggled last week for the Crimson Tide, missing two big kicks against Texas A&M that would have increased Alabama’s lead against the Aggies. On Saturday night, the senior missed wide right on a 50-yard field goal that would have given Alabama the lead late in the fourth quarter, but instead led to a Tennessee game-winning drive ending in a field goal. Reichard’s career-long is 52 yards.
Smokey Scheme: How Tennessee Smoked Alabama’s Defense
The love for Pete Golding was growing as Alabama defense was dominating opponents. Alabama's defense entered the matchup against the Vols leading the SEC in total defense and points per game. After this year's version of The Third Saturday in October that love has died and been replaced with a familiar distain for the 5th year defensive coordinator.
Nick Saban Speaks On Pass Interference Call in the End Zone
One of the biggest moments in Alabama's loss to Tennessee came with 4:08 left in the game when Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's pass to tight end Princeton Fant was picked off by Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry. The referees threw a controversial defensive pass interference flag (DPI) on Alabama defensive...
Former Bama QB Jalen Hurts Leads Eagles to Another Win
The Philadelphia Eagles held off the Dallas Cowboys by a score of 26-17 to stay unbeaten on the season. Former Crimson Tide and current Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts finished 15-for-25 with 155 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Philadelphia is off to its best start since the 2017 season when...
