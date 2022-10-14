ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tide 100.9 FM

Get a First Look at 2023 Alabama Gymnastics Squad Friday

Alabama gymnastics will host its annual intrasquad meet on Friday at the practice gym inside Coleman Coliseum. Fans will have the opportunity to compete in costume contests and win prizes while getting their first impressions of this year's gymnastics team. This will be the first season under new head coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Brittany Davis Earns Preseason All-SEC Honors

Alabama women's basketball guard, Brittany Davis, was named to the Preseason All-SEC Second Team on Tuesday. The Manchester, Ga. native was named to the All-SEC Second Team last year after a successful senior season at the Capstone. Davis led the Tide in scoring (17.7), rebounds (7.0), and minutes (33.7) during...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Basketball Ranked No. 20 in Preseason Poll

College basketball is right around the corner and the preseason AP rankings have been released. The Alabama men's basketball team ranks at No. 20. Last year's runner-up, the North Carolina Tar Heels are the preseason No. 1 team in the country as they look to avenge its second-half collapse in the national championship against Kansas.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Soccer Moves to No. 1

The Alabama women's soccer team moves to No. 1 after defeating the reigning Southeastern Conference regular-season champions, the Arkansas Razorbacks 2-1 on Sunday. The Crimson Tide is No. 1 in the Top Drawer Soccer rankings and in the national RPI rankings. Alabama has been on fire all season so far...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

What We Learned in Neyland Stadium

As much as Bryce Young is ''him.'' Alabama's offense needs to find a balance in particular in the passing game, the receivers have not been bad, but I'd argue they haven't been great either. With every snap of football now being so precious, who is going to step up on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Proof That Tennessee Fans Showed Everyone How Not To Win

The University of Alabama has had many rivalry games throughout the football seasons. There are a few select games that are huge for us year after year. Everyone knows that Alabama is the top dog when it comes to college football. When you're on top, everyone wants to make a name off of beating you on any given Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Playoffs Still in Sight??? Previous Data says YES!

After a tough loss in Knoxville, the Crimson Tide faithful find themselves wondering the same question they have every time after a tough regular season loss, “Are the playoffs still a possibility???”. While it is impossible to give an answer with any certainty, as the College Football Playoff Committee...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Four-Star Forward Mouhamed Dioubate Commits to the Tide

The Alabama men's basketball program continues to improve after a frustrating 2021-22 campaign, with the elite recruiting abilities of assistant coach Brian Hodgson being able to lure the talents of Mouhamed Dioubate. Dioubate, a four-star power forward out of Putnam Science Academy in Flushing, NY, picked the Tide over many...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Football Needs to Get Back to Blowouts After Loss

The soul-crushing defeat that the Alabama Crimson Tide sustained at the hands of Tennessee on Saturday night has many fans questioning the outlook on the 2022 team. The No. 6 Crimson Tide (6-1, 3-1 SEC) fell to the Volunteers for the first time in 16 years. The 52-49 shootout was one of the most electrifying games in modern SEC history. Still, Alabama lost- and it's not something fans are used to in the Saban era.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Is Jahmyr Gibbs the Best Running Back in College Football?

Jahmyr Gibbs has arguably been the best running back in college football this season. He started the Tide season slowly with no touchdowns and was starting to be doubted after transferring from Georgia Tech. However, Gibbs stepped up after Bryce Young's injury during the Arkansas game and averaged over 11 yards per carry in its win.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Bryce Young, Jahmyr Gibbs Not Enough in Loss to Tennessee

No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers battled it out all the way to the finish with the Volunteers pulling out the upset by a score of 52-49. Tennessee ended a 15-game losing streak against Alabama in spectacular fashion as Chase McGrath kicked the game-winning, 40-yard field goal with no time remaining.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Alabama Softball Tosses Two Shutouts on Saturday

Alabama softball kept its fall season rolling on Saturday with two shutout victories over Georgia Tech at Rhoads Stadium. The Crimson Tide won game one 1-0 and game two by a final score of 4-0. The story of the afternoon was largely focused on the center of the diamond where...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Young Receivers Stepped Up When Needed in Alabama’s Loss to Tennessee

For the first time since 2006, Tennessee defeated Alabama, but one of the Crimson Tide's significant positives was the play of the promising freshmen receivers Kobe Prentice and Isaiah Bond. Bond only had two catches for 39 yards while Prentice finished the game with nine catches for 66 yards. The young guns stepping up and making plays when necessary allowed Bryce Young to throw for 455 yards in the air.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Another Will Reichard Miss Proves Costly for Alabama

Will Reichard struggled last week for the Crimson Tide, missing two big kicks against Texas A&M that would have increased Alabama’s lead against the Aggies. On Saturday night, the senior missed wide right on a 50-yard field goal that would have given Alabama the lead late in the fourth quarter, but instead led to a Tennessee game-winning drive ending in a field goal. Reichard’s career-long is 52 yards.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Smokey Scheme: How Tennessee Smoked Alabama’s Defense

The love for Pete Golding was growing as Alabama defense was dominating opponents. Alabama's defense entered the matchup against the Vols leading the SEC in total defense and points per game. After this year's version of The Third Saturday in October that love has died and been replaced with a familiar distain for the 5th year defensive coordinator.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Nick Saban Speaks On Pass Interference Call in the End Zone

One of the biggest moments in Alabama's loss to Tennessee came with 4:08 left in the game when Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker's pass to tight end Princeton Fant was picked off by Alabama defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry. The referees threw a controversial defensive pass interference flag (DPI) on Alabama defensive...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tide 100.9 FM

