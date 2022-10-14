June Reynolds says Sherwood's land deeds have quite a story to tell, and of course, she's happy to fill in any gaps."Know all Men by these presents that James C. Smock and his wife of (Sherwood) and the County of Washington in consideration of 80 dollars to us paid by W. F. Young, Lot 1 Block 1 in the town of Smockville." — as recorded in Hillsboro Record, May 31, 1893 Thus, the first block of our Old Town was bought and sold. As you can see, I have been going down the rabbit hole of land deeds again....

