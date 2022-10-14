ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Rain is finally on the way for Portland

Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
PORTLAND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Portland events: Oddities and Curiosities Expo comes to Portland

Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returns to Portland, being held at the Oregon Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. It's a show about oddities and curiosities, but a year ago it gained unfortunate notoriety for being part of a live human dissection. The event in a Portland hotel ballroom, by media company Death Science, forced Multnomah County commissioners to ban the public display of remains for a profit. The widow of the man had not agreed to have his...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Missing Portland 12-year-old believed to be in danger

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old. According to ODHS, Jayla Mae Warren, 12, went missing from her foster home in Portland on Oct. 13. Authorities added concern Warren may be in danger. Warren is...
PORTLAND, OR
International Business Times

Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Containment Lines, Grows Aggressively

The spread of the Nakia Creek Fire dramatically increased near the northern border of Oregon Sunday. The fire broke the containment lines and triggered an expansion of the evacuation zone, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The blaze, which has been raging for more than a week, has majorly...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Sherwood Gazette

HISTORY NOTES: The story of Block 1, Lot 1

June Reynolds says Sherwood's land deeds have quite a story to tell, and of course, she's happy to fill in any gaps."Know all Men by these presents that James C. Smock and his wife of (Sherwood) and the County of Washington in consideration of 80 dollars to us paid by W. F. Young, Lot 1 Block 1 in the town of Smockville." — as recorded in Hillsboro Record, May 31, 1893 Thus, the first block of our Old Town was bought and sold. As you can see, I have been going down the rabbit hole of land deeds again....
SHERWOOD, OR
idesignarch.com

800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon

Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
EUGENE, OR
cntraveler.com

Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment

More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland

President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

WATCH: Tree in flames along I5, under Morrison Bridge

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 camera crew captured dramatic footage of a tree engulfed in flames Friday evening along Interstate 5, under the Morrison Street Bridge. Portland Fire & Rescue said the blaze started as a garbage fire and spread to the surrounding brush and a few trees. Firefighters...
