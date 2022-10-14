Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Suspect arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood early MondayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: The deadline to register to vote in Oregon's November election has arrivedEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Churches are becoming more accepting of Gays, Lesbians and Trans folks.Matthew C. WoodruffPortland, OR
Cooler, wetter in Oregon over next 7 days
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After a record-setting weekend of heat and strong east wind across the region, we will cool things down from the coast to the Cascades on Monday. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine and the hot/dry east wind has abated. This is good news for firefighters battling the Nakia Creek Fire in Clark County.
Rain is finally on the way for Portland
Step away from your computer (after you read this) and go immediately outside. It may be smoky. It may be windy. But the next couple of days are likely your last chance in the year 2022 to feel temperatures in the 80s or even 70s in Portland. According to Clinton...
Portland events: Oddities and Curiosities Expo comes to Portland
Here are some recommendations for events to consider attending in the Portland area in the next week.The Oddities and Curiosities Expo returns to Portland, being held at the Oregon Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. It's a show about oddities and curiosities, but a year ago it gained unfortunate notoriety for being part of a live human dissection. The event in a Portland hotel ballroom, by media company Death Science, forced Multnomah County commissioners to ban the public display of remains for a profit. The widow of the man had not agreed to have his...
‘No place to go’: woman, 97, and daughters face eviction from NE Portland home
The letter startled Mary Louise Austin when it appeared on her front door in July, and her surprise turned to panic as she rushed back to the entrance to see who had left the notice. Austin, 63, frantically looked down Rodney Avenue in Northeast Portland, but the messenger was already...
A Stay At This Magnificent Oregon Mansion Will Leave You Enchanted [GALLERY]
A stay at this magnificent mansion in Oregon will definitely leave you mesmerized!. This luxurious villa sits on 46-acres in Oregon wine-country. The property is available to rent for your gathering. Whether it's a family reunion, or workation, all guests will enjoy their comforting stay. Perched above the Willamette River,...
kptv.com
Missing Portland 12-year-old believed to be in danger
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old. According to ODHS, Jayla Mae Warren, 12, went missing from her foster home in Portland on Oct. 13. Authorities added concern Warren may be in danger. Warren is...
Rain returns to Portland, mountain snow possible
After an especially rainy spring, Portland is in the midst of an unseasonably dry autumn. But cool, wet weather is on the way.
International Business Times
Nakia Creek Fire Breaks Containment Lines, Grows Aggressively
The spread of the Nakia Creek Fire dramatically increased near the northern border of Oregon Sunday. The fire broke the containment lines and triggered an expansion of the evacuation zone, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. The blaze, which has been raging for more than a week, has majorly...
Fire races through SE Portland auto body shop
A small auto body shop in Southeast Portland suffered significant damage when fire raced through the inside, Portland Fire & Rescue officials said.
Downtown Portland feels even less safe now than months into pandemic, Oregonian/OregonLive poll finds
The pandemic, homelessness and months of protests rocked perceptions of downtown Portland in the pandemic’s first year, with metro area residents reporting that downtown felt unsafe and uninviting. While nightly protests ended more than two years ago and the pandemic is rapidly receding, a new poll finds that people...
Nakia Creek fire: Officials warn 1,000 homes to evacuate SW Washington
Clark County officials are warning people near the growing Nakia Creek wildfire northeast of Camas to evacuate or prepare to leave their homes, and schools in Washougal closed Monday to allow families to move to safety. About 1,000 homes were under evacuation, including Level 3 (go now) orders Sunday. That’s...
HISTORY NOTES: The story of Block 1, Lot 1
June Reynolds says Sherwood's land deeds have quite a story to tell, and of course, she's happy to fill in any gaps."Know all Men by these presents that James C. Smock and his wife of (Sherwood) and the County of Washington in consideration of 80 dollars to us paid by W. F. Young, Lot 1 Block 1 in the town of Smockville." — as recorded in Hillsboro Record, May 31, 1893 Thus, the first block of our Old Town was bought and sold. As you can see, I have been going down the rabbit hole of land deeds again....
idesignarch.com
800-Square-Foot Sustainable House In Oregon
Situated on two acres of land at the urban edge of Eugene, Oregon, this 800-square-foot one-bedroom sustainable home combines cozy spaces with an expansive character. Designed by Aligned Architecture, the interior space weave into the surrounding garden. At the center of the home, a wood stove anchors the room. Large...
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
cntraveler.com
Portland, Oregon, Is Having a New Kind of Coffee Moment
More than a decade ago, Portland, Oregon’s Stumptown Coffee led the third wave specialty coffee movement, which focused on boutique, quality coffee over mass-production from brands like Starbucks. These days, Stumptown can be found in grocery stores around the nation, and has given way to the fourth wave. Coffee aficionados aren’t exactly sure what the larger fourth wave will look like, but in Portland, the focus is on education, supporting coffee-growing and coffee-consuming regions, an emphasis on “snob-free coffee,”and more people of color owning coffee shops that tap into their heritage. Portland, right now, might have one of the best coffee scenes in America.
‘Dynamic’ blaze burns grain elevator in Vancouver
Firefighters are battling what they call a “dynamic” blaze burning in a grain elevator in Vancouver Thursday morning.
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
KGW
PHOTOS: Biden's visit in Portland
President Joe Biden holds a box of doughnuts during a grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats at the SEIU Local 49 in Portland, Ore. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Crews battling 80-acre wildfire near Fishhawk Lake in Clatsop State Forest
An estimated 80-acre fire has sprung up in Clatsop State Forest, the Oregon Department of Forestry said.
kptv.com
WATCH: Tree in flames along I5, under Morrison Bridge
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - FOX 12 camera crew captured dramatic footage of a tree engulfed in flames Friday evening along Interstate 5, under the Morrison Street Bridge. Portland Fire & Rescue said the blaze started as a garbage fire and spread to the surrounding brush and a few trees. Firefighters...
