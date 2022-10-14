Read full article on original website
Carroll County Pheasants Forever Gears Up For 2022 Youth Hunt
The annual Carroll County Pheasants Forever youth hunt is coming up this weekend, and there is still time to get signed up for a morning of fun for budding outdoorsmen and women. Chapter President Tracy Buck says the youth hunt has been around for nearly 30 years, and members are excited for another outstanding event.
CHS Volleyball Team Raises Over $1,200 For St. Anthony Cancer Center
The Carroll High School volleyball team recently presented the St. Anthony Cancer Center with a check from money raised during their pink-out game earlier this month. The team designed and sold 264 pink-out t-shirts to friends, family, and fans to raise over $1,200. St. Anthony will use the funds to support patients receiving treatment at the Cancer Center, such as gas cards and nutrition assistance. A photo of the team and their donation can be found included below.
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association Announces Planned Outage For Tuesday, Oct. 17
West Central Iowa Rural Water Association (WCIRWA) is reminding customers service will be unavailable briefly tomorrow (Tuesday) while work is completed on their lines. The utility says this outage will affect all customers in Milford and Westside townships in Crawford County north of U.S. Highway 30. Work is expected to begin by 8:30 a.m. Tuesday morning and is tentatively scheduled to end around noon that day. Once service is restored, a boil advisory will be implemented per Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) requirements. The boil order is expected to be lifted sometime Thursday, Oct. 20. WCIRWA thanks customers for their patience and understanding during the disruption. Customers with questions can contact the utility directly by calling 712-655-2534 or emailing info@wcirwa.com.
Wastewater Improvement Project Is Running Behind In Glidden
The City of Glidden’s wastewater plant improvement project is running behind schedule, and city officials were given a status of where it sits at Tuesday night’s meeting. Veenstra and Kimm, along with King Construction, were awarded the project when it was first put out for bid. City Administrator Brooke Peterson says they initially planned for the project to be completed in June, but it was extended to September because of COVID-19.
Haunted Bison Hollow Is Next Weekend At Swan Lake
Carroll County Conservation is partnering with community members and local businesses to bring a new event to Swan Lake State Park next weekend. Haunted Bison Hollow will take place on Saturday, October 22, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Naturalis Kristen Bieret says they got the idea by combining a fall festival and Halloween.
Bill Weitl of Manning
Funeral Services for 66-year-old, Bill Weitl of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Friday at the Zion Lutheran Church in Manning with Burial to be in the Manning Cemetery. The Ohde Funeral Home in Manning is in charge of the arrangements. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Thursday at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning. Visitation will resume at 9:30 am on Friday at the Church. Bill is survived by his wife, Shona of Manning; 2 sons: Matt Weitl of Clarksville and Billy Weitl of Carroll; 8 grandchildren; and 5 siblings: Mike Weitl of Templeton, Diane Berger of Arcadia, Jim Weitl of Carroll, Pat Franklin of Washington State and Kathy Hillard of Missouri.
CCSD School Board To Consider Policy Change Regarding Objectionable Materials Following Monday’s Meeting
A challenge over what kind of materials should be available to students in the Carroll Community School District’s media centers continued last night (Monday) during the board of education’s October meeting. For months, a group of parents has advocated for having a handful of books placed on a restricted list or removed from the libraries due to the graphic sexual depictions they contain. Amy Dea, one of the parents spearheading the effort, says the board’s position on the books in question is hypocritical.
Service Interruptions Expected Wednesday Morning For Some Customers In Coon Rapids
Coon Rapids Municipal Utilities (CRMU) reminds customers of possible service disruptions early tomorrow (Wednesday) morning. Crews will be conducting maintenance on their system beginning at 6 a.m., which could result in electric and communications interruptions for consumers on the south side of the railroad tracks. According to the utility, service should be completed by 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning. Questions can be directed to CRMU directly at 712-999-2225.
Darrell Heuton of Carroll
Darrell Lee Heuton, age 82, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at his home in Carroll. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, October 21, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Music for the service will be by Jan Pottroff and Polly Eason. Casket bearers will be Ben Fink, Shawn Ausborn, Brett Foster, Corey Howlett, Nicholas Howlett, and Mac Carson. Honorary casket bearers will be Darrell’s golf buddies. Burial will be in the Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery in Lidderdale.
Ann Hemphill of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt
A Memorial Service for Ann Hemphill, age 65 of Carroll, formerly of Odebolt, will be at 1pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the United Methodist Church in Odebolt. A Visitation/Luncheon will run from 11:30-1pm at the church. Ann passed away on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Odebolt is in charge of arrangements.
MRHC Welcomes New Mental Health Provider To Their Team
Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is excited to welcome a local nurse practitioner, Katie Mogensen, to their team of mental health providers. Mogensen is a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner board certified in mental health evaluations and medication management for depression, bipolar, anxiety, schizophrenia, and more. Mogensen, who is originally from Lake City, says, “Living in a rural setting can present limitations to access of healthcare, especially specialty services. I am passionate about being able to bridge that gap and improve access to psychiatric/mental health care, as it can have significant impacts on many aspects on an individual’s life, including work, social functioning, interpersonal relationships, physical health, and much more. Family members and loved ones of someone suffering with mental health can also be affected. By improving mental well-being, a person’s overall quality of life and the lives of those close to them can also be improved.” Contact MRHC at 712-655-8100 to schedule an appointment with Mogensen.
Gary Daniels of Carroll
Gary Daniels, age 74, of Carroll, IA, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Spirit Lake. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the Dahn and Woodhouse Funeral Home in Carroll with Bill Benson officiating. Casket bearers will be Gary’s family.
Gary Garrett of Churdan
Funeral service for Gary Garrett age 78 of Churdan, Iowa will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Woodlawn Christian church in Lake City, Iowa. Burial will follow in the St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Churdan, Iowa. Visitation will be Wednesday 5:00-8:00 at the Lampe and Powers Funeral home. Lampe...
Herbert Arnold of Wall Lake
Funeral services for Herbert Arnold, age 93 of Wall Lake will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct 20th at the Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake. Burial will follow in the Wall Lake Cemetery. A visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m. Herbert is survived by...
Authorities Release Details Of Friday Rollover Accident In Carroll
Law enforcement has released additional details of a two-vehicle crash in Carroll Friday morning that left a truck on its roof. The Carroll Police Department was dispatched at 9:23 a.m. to the intersection of U.S. Highway 30 and Monterey Drive. Their initial investigation determined a 1996 Jeep Cherokee, driven by 70-year-old Larry Friedman of Carroll, was traveling southbound on Monterey and failed to yield when entering the highway. The Jeep collided with the driver’s side of an eastbound 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, operated by 78-year-old John Boes of Carroll. The pickup spun and rolled, coming to rest on its top. Boes was transported to St. Anthony Regional Hospital by Carroll County Emergency Medical Services for treatment of suspected minor injuries. Both vehicles were totaled in the collision.
Sac City Woman Charged With Forgery After Allegedly Passing Fake $100 Bill
A Sac City woman faces felony charges for allegedly attempting to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a Storm Lake business. According to the Storm Lake Police Department, 44-year-old Mary Evelyn Francis was taken into custody on a Buena Vista County arrest warrant on Friday, Oct. 14. Authorities say Francis used the counterfeit money on Oct. 7 while purchasing items from a thrift store in the 200 block of W. Milwaukee Avenue. She was booked into the Buena Vista County jail on the class D felony charge and released after posting a $5,000 bond. The Sac City Police Department and Iowa Department of Corrections assisted the Storm Lake Police Department in the investigation.
Nebraska Man Accused Of Stealing Cameras From Church Scheduled For Trial In November
A Nebraska man accused of burglary and criminal mischief for allegedly stealing cameras from Holy Angels Church in Roselle has filed not-guilty pleas to the charges levied against him in Carroll County District Court. According to court records, 65-year-old Ronald Alan Long of York was arrested by the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office after an investigation determined the man had stolen at least three cameras from the church’s interior near the end of August. Authorities say Long told law enforcement he took the cameras because he does not believe cameras should be present in churches. Long was released after filing his not guilty pleas to the class D felony and serious misdemeanor charges and is scheduled for trial Nov. 29. A pretrial conference is set for Nov. 10. Long faces up to five years in prison and over $8,500 in fines if convicted.
Driver Airlifted After Friday Crash In Ida Grove
One driver was seriously injured following a two-vehicle crash in Ida County on Friday afternoon. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred on Highway 59 in Ida Grove at approximately 12:07 p.m. Authorities say a 2021 Kia Seltos, driven by 35-year-old Alan Jonathan Kennedy of Ida Grove, was traveling southbound on the highway and crossed the centerline into the path of a northbound 1999 Ford F350, operated by 71-year-old Kenneth Ray Hurley of Odebolt. The Kennedy Kia hit the driver’s side of the pickup truck before colliding with a livestock trailer pulled by the Hurley vehicle. Kennedy was airlifted by MercyOne Air Med to MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City for treatment of life-threatening injuries. The Ida County Sheriff’s Office and Ida County Emergency Medical Services assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the scene.
County Attorney, John Werden, Warns Carroll County Is Not Insulated From Fentanyl Epidemic
According to County Attorney John Werden, the biggest threat to Carroll County currently is the influx of powerful and potentially lethal narcotics into area communities. Carroll County is fortunate to have a very low violent crime rate compared to the rest of the nation, but Werden says a different type of danger is on the rise.
Curtis Frischmeyer of Carroll
Curtis Michael Frischmeyer, age 36, of Carroll, IA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family and Home Care Options family on October 13, 2022. Mass of the Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church – St. John Paul II Parish in Carroll with Fr. Patrick Behm as Celebrant. Lector for the Mass will Dennis Frischmeyer. Gift bearers will be Maryann and Gary Schulte. Casket bearers will be Dennis, Brian, and Chris Frischmeyer, Eric Nagl, Jeff Nehring, and Kolby Nehring. Honorary casket bearers will be Curtis’ caregivers – his family from Homecare Options Inc. Eucharistic minister will be Maryann and Gary Schulte. Burial will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Carroll.
