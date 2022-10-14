Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) is excited to welcome a local nurse practitioner, Katie Mogensen, to their team of mental health providers. Mogensen is a psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner board certified in mental health evaluations and medication management for depression, bipolar, anxiety, schizophrenia, and more. Mogensen, who is originally from Lake City, says, “Living in a rural setting can present limitations to access of healthcare, especially specialty services. I am passionate about being able to bridge that gap and improve access to psychiatric/mental health care, as it can have significant impacts on many aspects on an individual’s life, including work, social functioning, interpersonal relationships, physical health, and much more. Family members and loved ones of someone suffering with mental health can also be affected. By improving mental well-being, a person’s overall quality of life and the lives of those close to them can also be improved.” Contact MRHC at 712-655-8100 to schedule an appointment with Mogensen.

1 DAY AGO