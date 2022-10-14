Read full article on original website
Ole Miss offensive line makes midseason Joe Moore honor roll
The Ole Miss offensive has been named to the 2022 Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll. Ole Miss was one five SEC offensive lines recognized by the organization. The list included Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee from the SEC, as well as offensive lines from Air Force, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio Sate, Oregon, Penn State, South Alabama, USC, Syracuse, TCU, UAB and UCLA.
Casey Kelly considers LSU matchup as 'us against us'
In 2020, Ole Miss tight end Casey Kelly made his first career start in Baton Rouge, Tiger Stadium. It was a sanitized environment due to COVID-19 restrictions, but in the end, the Rebels dropped a 53-48 shootout to LSU. Fast forward two years later. Things are different, very different. For...
Big swing in Ole Miss/LSU betting line
Ole Miss opened Sunday as a 2.5-point road favorite over LSU this Saturday in Baton Rouge. That line, however, has done a total flip with LSU now favored by 1.5 points as of Tuesday morning, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The line has steadily been moving toward the Tigers, as LSU was down to a 1.5-point underdog on Monday.
Daily Mississippian
Rebels’ losing streak continues against Mississippi State
Ole Miss soccer has experienced program-record highs this season, such as receiving their highest-ever ranking at ninth. Despite winning their first three games in SEC play, the Rebels have now dropped four straight matches to conference opponents, a trend that no one saw coming. The Rebels hosted No. 25 in-state...
thelocalvoice.net
The University of Mississippi Then and Now: Four Black Families Share Perspectives on Their University of Mississippi Experience
When civil rights activist James Meredith (BA 63) integrated the University of Mississippi in 1962, he made it possible for thousands of other Black people to follow him, including his late son Joseph, who received a doctorate in business administration in 2002, and granddaughter Jasmine, who received a master’s degree in integrated marketing communication in May.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Lane Kiffin shares perfect reaction on Twitter after Tennessee beats Alabama
Tennessee made it this time. Lane Kiffin, former Tennessee head coach and current coach at Ole Miss, is all too familiar with potential game-winning kicks against Alabama. When he was coach of UT in 2009, the Vols had a similar chance to beat Alabama. Unfortunately for Kiffin, the kick was blocked and Alabama won, 12-10.
Southaven, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run
This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
thelocalvoice.net
Arrest Made Near Collierville, Tennessee for Injury and Death on the Oxford, Mississippi Square
Since the tragedy that occurred early this morning, Oxford Police Department investigators have worked non-stop on identifying two suspects involved in the death of Walker Fielder and the injury of a female Ole Miss student. We have identified the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville,. ....
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
thelocalvoice.net
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, U.S. Senator Trent Lott Call for Citizen Leadership
Bipartisanship is key to “moving Mississippi forward,” former officials say. Stating that government effectiveness depends upon the people’s input, former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott challenged listeners Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the University of Mississippi to become united in facing society’s challenges.
WLOX
Friends and family remember Walker Fielder, Ole Miss student killed in Oxford hit-and-run
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss junior Walker Fielder was a Madison native. His 21st birthday was on Saturday, October 15. He was killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning hours of the following day. While there will be more details in the coming days and weeks about the incident in Oxford, we wanted to learn more about who Walker Fielder was.
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
actionnews5.com
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - One Ole Miss student has died and another is in critical condition after police received a 911 call reporting two people were injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning. Officials have confirmed that the two students were hit by a vehicle.
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
ourmshome.com
One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi
The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
actionnews5.com
Shelby County native crowned Miss United States
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
actionnews5.com
1 person injured from shooting in Southaven
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
Circumstances of officers involvement in Southaven restaurant shooting unclear
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A police officer at a restaurant in Southaven, Miss. was involved in an early morning shooting that sent someone to a Memphis hospital in critical condition, according to state and city investigators. Details of what happened and why are still rapidly developing. At about 12:30 AM...
247Sports
