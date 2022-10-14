ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

247Sports

Ole Miss offensive line makes midseason Joe Moore honor roll

The Ole Miss offensive has been named to the 2022 Joe Moore Award midseason honor roll. Ole Miss was one five SEC offensive lines recognized by the organization. The list included Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama and Tennessee from the SEC, as well as offensive lines from Air Force, Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Illinois, Kansas State, Michigan, Minnesota, Notre Dame, Ohio Sate, Oregon, Penn State, South Alabama, USC, Syracuse, TCU, UAB and UCLA.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

Casey Kelly considers LSU matchup as 'us against us'

In 2020, Ole Miss tight end Casey Kelly made his first career start in Baton Rouge, Tiger Stadium. It was a sanitized environment due to COVID-19 restrictions, but in the end, the Rebels dropped a 53-48 shootout to LSU. Fast forward two years later. Things are different, very different. For...
BATON ROUGE, LA
247Sports

Big swing in Ole Miss/LSU betting line

Ole Miss opened Sunday as a 2.5-point road favorite over LSU this Saturday in Baton Rouge. That line, however, has done a total flip with LSU now favored by 1.5 points as of Tuesday morning, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The line has steadily been moving toward the Tigers, as LSU was down to a 1.5-point underdog on Monday.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Daily Mississippian

Rebels’ losing streak continues against Mississippi State

Ole Miss soccer has experienced program-record highs this season, such as receiving their highest-ever ranking at ninth. Despite winning their first three games in SEC play, the Rebels have now dropped four straight matches to conference opponents, a trend that no one saw coming. The Rebels hosted No. 25 in-state...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

The University of Mississippi Then and Now: Four Black Families Share Perspectives on Their University of Mississippi Experience

When civil rights activist James Meredith (BA 63) integrated the University of Mississippi in 1962, he made it possible for thousands of other Black people to follow him, including his late son Joseph, who received a doctorate in business administration in 2002, and granddaughter Jasmine, who received a master’s degree in integrated marketing communication in May.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lane Kiffin shares perfect reaction on Twitter after Tennessee beats Alabama

Tennessee made it this time. Lane Kiffin, former Tennessee head coach and current coach at Ole Miss, is all too familiar with potential game-winning kicks against Alabama. When he was coach of UT in 2009, the Vols had a similar chance to beat Alabama. Unfortunately for Kiffin, the kick was blocked and Alabama won, 12-10.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Southaven, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Evangelical Christian School football team will have a game with Northpoint Christian School on October 17, 2022, 15:55:00.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WJTV 12

Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run

This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
OXFORD, MS
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour, U.S. Senator Trent Lott Call for Citizen Leadership

Bipartisanship is key to “moving Mississippi forward,” former officials say. Stating that government effectiveness depends upon the people’s input, former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott challenged listeners Thursday, October 13, 2022 at the University of Mississippi to become united in facing society’s challenges.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ourmshome.com

One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi

The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
TUPELO, MS
actionnews5.com

Shelby County native crowned Miss United States

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County native was crowned Miss United States on Sunday night, representing the state of New York. Lily K. Donaldson is from Cordova but currently attends school in The Empire State as a Ph.D. student at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. Lily is a Bolton High School...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

1 person injured from shooting in Southaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department responded to a shooting on Airways Boulevard. SPD said the shooting took place at Red Hook restaurant around 10:53 p.m. One person was shot and left the scene before officers arrived, said police. According to police, the victim was found in Horn Lake...
SOUTHAVEN, MS
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
