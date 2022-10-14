ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

How to find UFOs in GTA Online

By Sarah James
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago

GTA Online's UFO event will have you searching the skies for unidentified objects and taking snaps of them to earn rewards. While GTA's Halloween event kicked off over a week ago, the alien sightings were first spotted on October 13. The UFOs will be around until October 29, so you've got a couple of weeks to brush up on your observation skills.

There's plenty to keep you busy in GTA 5 during the Halloween season, from the new Adversary mode to working on Short Trip side missions to claim a spooky mask. But if you're ready to turn your sights to the skies, here's what you need to know about the GTA Online UFO event.

How to find UFOs in GTA Online

These unidentified aircraft should be relatively easy to spot as they have a beam of light shooting down towards the ground. Be careful of venturing too close though as you run the risk of it disappearing before you get the chance to take a photo.

You can only find UFOs at certain times of the day too, so you should make sure you can log in between 10 pm and 4 am in-game time . There are only 25 UFOs to find during this event, with only one appearing each day for the first eight days—according to GTA Series Videos —after which multiple UFOs will start to show up. So you're out of luck if you were hoping to find them all in one sitting.

Once you've managed to snap a photo of one of the UFOs you can send it to Omega which will reward you with GTA$15,000 and 1000 RP . You get this reward for each photo you send, so it's worth going out of your way to look for them. You'll also get a bonus of GTA$50,000 if you capture all 25 UFOs on camera, as well as the Believe Cap .

Additionally, another type of UFO will spawn above the Zancudo River on the ninth day of the event—I make that October 21—which will reward GTA$50,000 and 1000 RP if you manage to take a snap of it. And if you stand in a UFO's beam of light on the event's final day, you'll be temporarily abducted by aliens before being returned clad in nothing but a brand new pair of UFO Boxer Shorts . Seems like a fair trade, right?

