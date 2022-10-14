ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Mysterious 'ancient heart' of the Milky Way discovered using Gaia probe

By Ben Turner
Space.com
Space.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19XVQz_0iZFU95Z00

Astrophysicists investigating the origins of the Milky Way may have discovered our galaxy’s ‘old heart’ — the original, ancient nucleus around which all of its stars and planets grew.

The collection of 18,000 of our galaxy’s oldest stars are located in the constellation Sagittarius are from the Milky Way ’s protogalaxy — a primordial mass of gas and dust forming the first stars of a young galaxy — that is more than 12.5 billion years old. Accounting for an estimated 0.2% of our galaxy 's total mass, the group is the kernel around which all of the Milky Way eventually grew, the researchers found. The findings were published on Sept. 8 on the preprint server arXiv , and are yet to be peer-reviewed.

To discover the primordial group of stars, the astronomers drew on data from the European Space Agency's (ESA) Gaia observatory — a 3594-pound (1,630 kilograms) spacecraft launched in 2013 with the goal of creating the most detailed and accurate map of the Milky Way.

Related : Largest galaxy ever discovered baffles scientists

"It has long been believed (on the basis of theory and simulations) that the very oldest stars are at the very center of a galaxy. We have now shown them to be there in great numbers," study lead author Hans-Walter Rix, an astronomer at the Max Planck Institute for Astronomy in Heidelberg, Germany, told Live Science. "It's like doing archeology in an old city. We have shown that the oldest and most primitive ruins are at the 'modern' city center."

Finding our galaxy's ancient heart began with searching the most crowded region, its central bulge, for the tiny proportion of stars around the same age as the roughly 13 billion-year-old Milky Way.

To pluck this tiny group like a needle from a haystack, the researchers pulled together data collected from Gaia on 2 million stars that sit within 30 degrees of the galactic center, searching for lower-mass, longer-lived stars with low metal content. Stars matching this profile were birthed in a much younger universe that was not yet filled with heavy metals scattered far and wide by supernova explosions.

But this is only one half of the story, as metal-poor stars within the Milky Way may also have come from smaller dwarf galaxies that smashed into and merged with our galaxy throughout its life. By examining these stars' paths through space while retaining only those that didn't veer out into the metal-poor regions of the galaxy, the researchers were able to separate out the stars that form the ancient heart from the stars that originated in a dwarf galaxy.

This left researchers with some of the original skeleton of stars around which the Milky Way grew — a population they estimate to be between 50 million to 200 million times as massive as our own sun. As heavier stars die faster than smaller ones, the remaining stars are on average around 1.5 times lighter than the sun , according to the researchers.

"These stars make up about half of the total stellar mass once born," Rix said. "So, about half of the stars [from the protogalaxy] survive to date."

RELATED STORIES:

The 12 biggest objects in the universe

From Big Bang to present: Snapshots of our universe through time

15 unforgettable images of stars

The researchers’ examination of the Milky Way's now-exposed ancient heart revealed two things. Firstly, as stars of the old protogalaxy rotate much less around the galactic center compared with younger stars, it confirms past observations that the Milky Way's core began its life stationary, eventually picking up rotational speed as the galaxy's center of mass grew.

And secondly, in spite of multiple mergers with smaller galaxies, the close bunching of stars in the Milky Way's center points to its core not having been invaded by collisions from other galaxies.

"The Milky Way never has been shook up dramatically," Rix said. "Our galaxy has lived a sheltered life."

With further study, the researchers hope the ancient heart can teach them even more about our galaxy's earliest years, such as the types of supernovas that must have exploded during the time of its creation to produce the proportions of early chemical elements we see today.

Comments / 2

Related
IFLScience

Blood Falls In Antarctica Oozes A Gruesome Red, And Shows Life At Its Most Extreme

Blood Falls is a waterfall of vibrant red water that oozes out of the Taylor Glacier in Victoria Land, East Antarctica. For decades, this strange sight confused the brave explorers who managed to reach this distant valley. While we now have a solid idea of what’s causing this hellish phenomenon, research over the past few decades has revealed that this small slice of Antarctica is perhaps even weirder than it first appears.
SCIENCE
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists may have discovered an 'immortal' creature

Imagine a creature that can live forever almost indefinitely. Turritopsis dohrnii is a jellyfish that can change shape and size. It lives in the waters around Japan, China and Korea, and its ability to transform into different shapes has made it popular among aquarium owners. The genus Turritus includes over 100 species of hydrozoans (jellyfish) which are sometimes referred to as sea pansies because they look like flowers growing in the ocean. These creatures reproduce asexually by splitting into two or more pieces called polyps with attached tentacles through which they capture food for themselves:
Maya Devi

507-year-old creature may be the world’s oldest living being

In 2006 a team of researchers from Bangor University went to an island for exploration, where they discovered an old clam, Ming. Its scientific name is Arctica Islandica, commonly known as Quahog. They were curious to know its age, so they opened up and counted the growth rings along the clam’s hinge ligament. They were mesmerized to know that the clam was 405 years old. But sadly, Ming died as soon as they opened it up.
iheart.com

Video: Anomaly Hunter Spots 'Soldier' on Mars

An anomaly hunter studying NASA photos of Mars spotted a peculiar rock that bears an uncanny resemblance to a soldier wielding a shield. Indefatigable UFO researcher Scott Waring made the curious find while examining an image that the Curiosity rover captured last week. Amid the many sizeable and normal-looking rocks littering the surface of the Red Planet, he noticed the bewildering oddity which looks like a half-buried person holding a shield above their head.
ASTRONOMY
Upworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

This article originally appeared on 07.10.21 Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry! Most historians have credited the Greeks with creating the study of triangles' sides and angles, but this tablet presents indisputable evidence that the Babylonians were using the technique 1,500 years before the Greeks ever were.
SCIENCE
msn.com

Scientists Successfully Sent A Particle Back in Time, Is Human Time Travel Next?

Slide 1 of 11: What is time? Well, that's a good question that may be impossible to answer because time may not even exist. It's mostly an illusion or a concept we've come up with to make sense of the world around us. Science keeps trying to make sense of the universe and experiment with how much control we have over it. Every new discovery defies the laws of physics that we have relied upon so far. Most recently, the arrow of time that we assumed we experienced may be put into question. Scientists have just proven that time travel is theoretically possible. Here's what that means for the world as we know it. Click HERE to learn what Numerology says about your life using only your Birth Date.
TRAVEL
dailygalaxy.com

Rarest Thing Ever Detected –“One Trillion Times Age of the Universe”

“We actually saw this decay happen. It’s the longest, slowest process that has ever been directly observed, and our dark matter detector was sensitive enough to measure it,” said Ethan Brown, an assistant professor of physics at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute about a process that takes more than one trillion times longer than the age of the universe. “It’s amazing to have witnessed this process, and it says that our detector can measure the rarest thing ever recorded.”
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

Six recent discoveries that have changed how we think about human origins

Scientific study of human evolution historically reassured us of a comforting order to things. It has painted humans as as cleverer, more intellectual and caring than our ancestral predecessors. From archaeological reconstructions of Neanderthals as stooped, hairy and brutish, to "cavemen" movies, our ancient ancestors got a bad press. Over...
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Say Blue-Eyed People Have a Single Ancestor

Scientists have tracked down a genetic mutation that took place 6,000–10,000 years agoPixabay/Cocoparisienne. Human genetics is particularly fascinating since it determines our physical qualities, which until recently determined one’s rights in this world and, tragically, still do in some regions of the world. However, scientists have shown that individuals with blue eyes may only have one common ancestor, suggesting that all individuals with blue eyes may be connected. Those who hold a more religious view of the human family tree may not be interested in this, but those who believe in science will find it fascinating.
BGR.com

Scientists found a bizarre new creature that looks like blue goo at the bottom of the ocean

Scientists have discovered a new bizarre underwater creature that looks like a pile of blue goo. The scientists, part of the NOAA’s Okeanos Explorer team, discovered the creature while exploring the Caribbean. The exploration detail is part of a much larger expedition called Voyage to the Ridge 2022. Scientists aren’t sure what the blue goo creature is yet, but we’ll hopefully know soon.
WILDLIFE
ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
ANIMALS
Space.com

Space.com

37K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com inspires casual sky watchers and space fans of all ages with vivid stories and images celebrating cosmic events and discoveries, human spaceflight and robotic exploration.

 https://www.space.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy