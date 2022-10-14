Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nippertown.com
LIVE: Scottish Chamber Orchestra @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall, 10/13/2022
TROY — Attendees of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra heard one of the world’s best musicians play one of the finest instruments ever built as she performed at the Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on Thursday night. That’s not hyperbole. The Troy Chromatic Club is celebrating 125 years...
nippertown.com
Renowned World Artist, Pierre Bensusan, to Perform at Caffe Lena, October 20th
SARATOGA SPRINGS – Appearing at the historic Caffe Lena on October 20th is French-Algerian guitarist Pierre Bensusan. Regarded as one of the most eloquent World musicians of our time, this is a special show not to be missed!. After releasing Azwan, an album about our oneness and interconnectivity in...
nippertown.com
Grammy-Nominated String Band, Della Mae, to Play The Linda, Oct. 21
ALBANY – On Friday, Oct. 21, The Linda will be hosting a terrific performance from noted bluegrass band, Della Mae. The Grammy-nominated band, whose mission is to “showcase top female musicians, and to improve opportunities for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, programming, and performance,” will undoubtedly make for a night to remember.
Troy to host second annual pumpkin smash
The City of Troy will be hosting the second annual "Pumpkin Smash" to keep food scraps out of the landfill and promote composting.
nippertown.com
LIVE: The Lizards @ Putnam Place, 10/15/2022
SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Saturday night, Oct. 15, I got to experience what has been hailed as “the best Phish tribute band out there right now,” at Putnam Place – The Lizards. It was my first experience seeing this band, and I must admit that the assessment is correct. These guys absolutely rocked.
Ghosts of Saratoga Trolley Tour makes its debut
Saratoga Springs History Museum and Saratoga Springs Heritage Area Visitor Center have announced a new seasonal guided trolley tour during the Halloween season. The tour covers many ghostly locations in Saratoga Springs including the Canfield Casino.
Albany’s Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone
Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
North Country filmmakers unite over Lyme diagnosis
This weekend, the Adirondack Film Festival hosts its annual mix of shorts and feature-length films, spanning from horror - like small-town monster mystery "Cryptid" - to the historical - like World War II blitzkrieg retelling "Remember This."
WRGB
Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks and Forks Festival serves up support for Schenectady ARC
ROTTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — Saturday in Rotterdam, maybe in the running for the best name of an event here in the Capital Region, the Electric City Trucks, Taps, Corks and Forks Festival. All of those things on their own okay, but together, you have something fun for the whole family.
CycleNation rides to fight stroke
CycleNation is raising money and awareness to fight stroke, the number 5 killer in America. Ride along on a stationary bike during the 80s-themed event.
nippertown.com
Today’s Top Tips for Live Music (October 16, 2022)
“Fundraiser for Chad Stevens” with Waller Road @ Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs. (1:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of the...
Troy Record
ZZ Top rocks Palace Theatre
ALBANY, N.Y. — ZZ Top rocked the Capital Region’s Palace Theatre on Friday as part of the band’s ongoing Raw Whisky Tour. The Albany crowd was treated to an evening of entertainment with vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and Elwood Francis, who now plays bass for the group in place of the late Dusty Hill.
Bizarre Events At New York’s Capital Building [WATCH]
Halloween items and decorations have been available in stores for weeks! From pumpkin spice latte to inflatables, there is something for everyone to celebrate the spooky season with. But one of the best traditions this time of the year is taking a haunted tour or hayride and there is one that may be worth a road trip.
nippertown.com
Crandell Theatre’s 22nd Annual FilmColumbia Festival to Take Place, Oct. 21-30
CHATHAM – FilmColumbia, Crandell Theatre’s signature program, an annual ten-day festival of world-class films representing major studios, independents, international films, animated features, documentaries and children’s short films, will take place October 21-30. In addition to screening approximately 50 films, the festival also features panels, Q&A sessions with filmmakers and a popular screenwriting workshop.
nippertown.com
Album Review: “How Are We Fine?” by Alec Lewis
ALBANY – During the COVID-19 lockdown, many individuals decided to take advantage of the extra free time to indulge in their own creative endeavors. Alec Lewis is one of these talents. Pursuing work as a live and record sound engineer, as well as a social worker by day, the lockdown gave Lewis the time he needed to release his first solo project, The Honey Home Variety Show, Ep. 1 in January 2021. One year and nine months later, on October 12, Lewis released his EP How Are We Fine? The EP is a more deliberate attempt to establish Lewis’s style as a recording artist. With heavy elements of pop rock, Lewis began to find his voice in more funk and soul leanings. Lewis stated that he has been “heavily influenced over the last five years by the Nu-Funk and Neo Soul movements.” Let’s dive into the new record.
Upstate New York Water Park Iconic Slides for Sale on Facebook
You ever dream of having a water park in your own backyard? Well, here is your chance! You can buy authentic water park water slides for only a few grand, and it's available on Facebook Marketplace, of all places. Water Slide World to be Demolished for Housing Project. Water Slide...
Crumbl Cookies opening two Capital Region stores
Crumbl Cookies, a cookie company chain, is making its way to the Capital Region. The company is opening a store in Latham and Clifton Park.
iBerkshires.com
Ready Set Play Opens in Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Preschool operators Melissa and Kenneth Fawcett are embarking on a new adventure in opening an indoor playground on Merrill Road. The Fawcetts opened the Ready Set Learn preschool eight years ago in Dalton and, last week, opened Ready Set Play for young children. "I feel like...
Cannabis compliance training program announced
The Office of Cannabis Management announced the Cannabis Compliance Training and Mentorship (CCTM) program on Thursday.
nippertown.com
LIVE: ZZ Top / Austin Meade @ Palace Theatre, 10/14/2022
“The bottom line is ZZ Top sounds like ZZ which is (a matter) of interpretation rather than slave to form. It’s what keeps it funky,” band leader Billy Gibbons told me in 2017. It’s a slippery slope adapting hard-core electric blues to the rock world without coming across...
Comments / 0