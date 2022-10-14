ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

nippertown.com

Grammy-Nominated String Band, Della Mae, to Play The Linda, Oct. 21

ALBANY – On Friday, Oct. 21, The Linda will be hosting a terrific performance from noted bluegrass band, Della Mae. The Grammy-nominated band, whose mission is to "showcase top female musicians, and to improve opportunities for women and girls through advocacy, mentorship, programming, and performance," will undoubtedly make for a night to remember.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

LIVE: The Lizards @ Putnam Place, 10/15/2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS – On Saturday night, Oct. 15, I got to experience what has been hailed as "the best Phish tribute band out there right now," at Putnam Place – The Lizards. It was my first experience seeing this band, and I must admit that the assessment is correct. These guys absolutely rocked.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Q 105.7

Albany's Best Bakeries: A Sweet Treat for Everyone

Albany is a great place to live for many reasons: the food, the culture, and the people. But one of the best things about Albany is the bakeries. No matter what you're in the mood for, there's a bakery with what you're looking for. In the last few years, several new bakeries have opened up, quickly becoming some of the best places in the city to get a sweet treat. Here are just a few of Albany's best bakeries:
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Today's Top Tips for Live Music (October 16, 2022)

"Fundraiser for Chad Stevens" with Waller Road @ Putnam Place, Saratoga Springs. (1:00) For additional listings, see our Calendar. Is there a gig (original music) missing? Email us at [email protected]. Mike Stampalia is a part time music critic and historian, and has been an active supporter of the...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Troy Record

ZZ Top rocks Palace Theatre

ALBANY, N.Y. — ZZ Top rocked the Capital Region's Palace Theatre on Friday as part of the band's ongoing Raw Whisky Tour. The Albany crowd was treated to an evening of entertainment with vocalist-guitarist Billy Gibbons, drummer Frank Beard and Elwood Francis, who now plays bass for the group in place of the late Dusty Hill.
ALBANY, NY
Big Frog 104

Bizarre Events At New York's Capital Building [WATCH]

Halloween items and decorations have been available in stores for weeks! From pumpkin spice latte to inflatables, there is something for everyone to celebrate the spooky season with. But one of the best traditions this time of the year is taking a haunted tour or hayride and there is one that may be worth a road trip.
ALBANY, NY
nippertown.com

Crandell Theatre's 22nd Annual FilmColumbia Festival to Take Place, Oct. 21-30

CHATHAM – FilmColumbia, Crandell Theatre's signature program, an annual ten-day festival of world-class films representing major studios, independents, international films, animated features, documentaries and children's short films, will take place October 21-30. In addition to screening approximately 50 films, the festival also features panels, Q&A sessions with filmmakers and a popular screenwriting workshop.
CHATHAM, NY
nippertown.com

Album Review: "How Are We Fine?" by Alec Lewis

ALBANY – During the COVID-19 lockdown, many individuals decided to take advantage of the extra free time to indulge in their own creative endeavors. Alec Lewis is one of these talents. Pursuing work as a live and record sound engineer, as well as a social worker by day, the lockdown gave Lewis the time he needed to release his first solo project, The Honey Home Variety Show, Ep. 1 in January 2021. One year and nine months later, on October 12, Lewis released his EP How Are We Fine? The EP is a more deliberate attempt to establish Lewis's style as a recording artist. With heavy elements of pop rock, Lewis began to find his voice in more funk and soul leanings. Lewis stated that he has been "heavily influenced over the last five years by the Nu-Funk and Neo Soul movements." Let's dive into the new record.
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Ready Set Play Opens in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Preschool operators Melissa and Kenneth Fawcett are embarking on a new adventure in opening an indoor playground on Merrill Road. The Fawcetts opened the Ready Set Learn preschool eight years ago in Dalton and, last week, opened Ready Set Play for young children. "I feel like...
PITTSFIELD, MA
nippertown.com

LIVE: ZZ Top / Austin Meade @ Palace Theatre, 10/14/2022

"The bottom line is ZZ Top sounds like ZZ which is (a matter) of interpretation rather than slave to form. It's what keeps it funky," band leader Billy Gibbons told me in 2017. It's a slippery slope adapting hard-core electric blues to the rock world without coming across...
ALBANY, NY

