Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Rhode Island Hotel is One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenProvidence, RI
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Free & Fun Weymouth Trunk-or-Treat Event Will Include Character Meet & Greets, Food Trucks & More!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in MassachusettsThe Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Tufts breaks ground on new Sol Gittleman baseball parkThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
‘Suspicious powder’ found during Clement St fire in Worcester triggers HazMat response
Worcester firefighters discovered a “suspicious powder” while putting out a fire in an apartment building at 4 Clement St, triggering a HazMat response, according to Worcester Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche. The Worcester fire department was dispatched to the Clement Street Apartments around 1:45 p.m. after reports of...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts State Police, firefighters respond to Mercedes on fire on the Massachusetts Pike
On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 3:45pm, Massachusetts State Police and the Southborough Fire Department and EMS responded to a reported car fire on Interstate 90 eastbound. Upon arrival, a Mercedes was found fully engulfed. As firefighters worked to extinguish the fire, the state troopers managed the flow of traffic and...
Worcester Fire Department knocks out fire at Clement Street Apartments
The Worcester Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at the Clement Street Apartments in Worcester on Monday. Several fire units, along with Worcester police and EMS, arrived at around 2 p.m. Fire officials were not immediately available to comment on what caused the fire or how many, if any, people were evacuated from the building, or if anyone was injured.
WCVB
Police officer in Massachusetts stabbed while performing wellness check
LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster police officer will be off the job for several weeks after he was stabbed while responding to a wellness check in the Massachusetts city, according to the police chief. Chief Aaron Kennedy said the attack happened at about 10:50 a.m. Monday at 124 Water...
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester patient reunites with caregivers who saved his life
WORCESTER, Mass. - A Worcester man reunited Monday with the caregivers at UMass Memorial Medical Center who saved his life. Two weeks ago, Irineo Benitez's wife called the hospital's patient access center to schedule an appointment. During the call, the scheduler realized the call was more serious as she learned that Benitez was experiencing chest pain. The call was transferred to a nurse who said he needed an ambulance immediately.
fallriverreporter.com
Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495
The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
WCVB
Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford
MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
Police offer no update on mass shooting at Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER — There are still many unanswered questions following a mass shooting at a Webster Street warehouse early Saturday morning. Police declined Monday to provide an update on the conditions of any of the six people injured in the gunfire, which erupted just after 3 a.m. at 88 Webster St. They also declined to say...
whdh.com
The widow of the BU professor who died falling through stairs at JFK station last year speaks out
BOSTON (WHDH) - “We have been gutted. Gutted from — our core is gone,” said Sarah Sacuto-Jones, widow of BU Professor David Jones. She remembers the moment she learned her husband was gone. “They told us there had been an accident. And that David was dead,” said...
whdh.com
Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover
ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
Authorities identify 2 people who died in multi-vehicle crash in Mansfield
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Authorities have identified the two victims of deadly multi-vehicle crash in Mansfield over the weekend. Troopers responding to a report of a crash on the southbound side Interstate 495 around 4 a.m. Saturday found five vehicles that were involved in a wreck near mile marker 29.8, according to state police.
Former Whittier Farms farmhouse in Sutton sacrificed for firefighter training
SUTTON — Fire departments from Sutton, Millbury, Uxbridge and Auburn conducted a controlled burn of the old Whittier Farms farmhouse Saturday on Town Farm Road. The last dairy farm in Sutton, Whittier Farms was founded in 1945 by Robert and Harold Whittier. Whittier Farms later moved to its current...
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
westernmassnews.com
6 people shot near Worcester warehouse
WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
Police Arrest Framingham Man For Unlicensed Operation of Motor Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man at 2:49 a.m. on Saturday, October 15, on a charge of unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Arrested at Bishop & Mansfield streets was Rodrigo Gomes, 41, of 32 Wilson Drive of Framingham. He was arrested on a charge of unlicensed...
fallriverreporter.com
Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495
A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
Watertown News
Police Log: Man Impersonated an Officer, Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel Charged with OUI
The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Oct. 4, 2:46 a.m.: A parking attendant at Arsenal Yards spotted a man walking around the Purple Garage acting suspiciously. Police responded and found the man, who said he was homeless. Officers also learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Timothy Dolan, 41, of Stow, was arrested on the warrant from Quincy District Court for Possession of a Class A drug, and possession to distribute a Class D drug.
whdh.com
Lawrence firefighters rescue 4 people from flooded street
LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts began Tuesday morning after overnight flash flooding damaged cars in Lawrence, prompting a rescue mission from a flooded street. Lawrence Fire said they rescued four people from a submerged car under the Parker Street Bridge. Crews helped people escape the car with an inflatable boat.
franklincountynow.com
Single Car Accident On Route 2 Sends One To Hospital
(Orange, MA) There was a serious single car accident Friday afternoon on Route 2 at Exit 71 in Orange. Off duty emergency responders were passing by when they saw the accident and stopped to help until Orange Fire and EMS arrived on scene. The patient was transported to Athol Hospital and then transferred to Brigham & Women’s Hospital. The accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
whdh.com
Man killed in Beverly motorcycle crash
BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police reported that a man died after striking a utility pole in a motorcycle crash in Beverly. Police said that the operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road in the area of 46 McKay Street before striking a utility pole Sunday morning.
Comments / 0