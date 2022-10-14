ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

MassLive.com

Worcester Fire Department knocks out fire at Clement Street Apartments

The Worcester Fire Department responded to a structure fire located at the Clement Street Apartments in Worcester on Monday. Several fire units, along with Worcester police and EMS, arrived at around 2 p.m. Fire officials were not immediately available to comment on what caused the fire or how many, if any, people were evacuated from the building, or if anyone was injured.
WORCESTER, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester patient reunites with caregivers who saved his life

WORCESTER, Mass. - A Worcester man reunited Monday with the caregivers at UMass Memorial Medical Center who saved his life. Two weeks ago, Irineo Benitez's wife called the hospital's patient access center to schedule an appointment. During the call, the scheduler realized the call was more serious as she learned that Benitez was experiencing chest pain. The call was transferred to a nurse who said he needed an ambulance immediately.
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Officials release names of two from Massachusetts killed in 5 vehicle crash on Route 495

The names of one woman and one man, both from Massachusetts, that died Saturday in a 5-vehicle crash on Route 495 have been released. According to Massachusetts State Police, just before 4:00 a.m., Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a crash involving five vehicles and which resulted in the death of two of the drivers. The crash took place on I-495 South at the 29.8 mile marker in Mansfield, causing the closure of all southbound travel lanes.
MANSFIELD, MA
WCVB

Rollover crash closes Interstate 93 in Medford

MEDFORD, Mass. — A rollover crash early Tuesday closed a section of Interstate 93 in Medford, Massachusetts. The crash happened at 4 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Mystic Valley Parkway. Info: Check Traffic. The road was closed between exits 21 and 22. WCVB will have...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Crews investigating commercial fire in Andover

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Andover Fire Department said that they responded to a fire at a commercial building that included three restaurants. Authorities confirmed they responded to the fire at 19 Essex St. just before 4 a.m. Sunday. The fire was knocked down with no injuries reported. The cause of...
ANDOVER, MA
WCVB

Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston

BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

6 people shot near Worcester warehouse

WORCESTER, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Around 3 A.M. Saturday, Worcester police reported that 6 people were shot inside and near a warehouse. Officers were dispatched to a warehouse on Webster Street. On arrival, they found a man suffering from serious injuries and several additional shooting victims in the area. No arrests...
WORCESTER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Name released of popular Massachusetts coach killed in pedestrian crash on Route 495

A Massachusetts man that was killed in a morning highway pedestrian crash is being remembered. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 5:15 a.m. on October 8th, Massachusetts State Troopers responded to calls of a pedestrian down in the roadway of Route 495 northbound, just north of exit 36B in Plainville. The person struck was determined to be deceased.
PLAINVILLE, MA
Watertown News

Police Log: Man Impersonated an Officer, Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel Charged with OUI

The following information was provided by the Watertown Police Department. Oct. 4, 2:46 a.m.: A parking attendant at Arsenal Yards spotted a man walking around the Purple Garage acting suspiciously. Police responded and found the man, who said he was homeless. Officers also learned he had an outstanding warrant for his arrest. Timothy Dolan, 41, of Stow, was arrested on the warrant from Quincy District Court for Possession of a Class A drug, and possession to distribute a Class D drug.
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Lawrence firefighters rescue 4 people from flooded street

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts began Tuesday morning after overnight flash flooding damaged cars in Lawrence, prompting a rescue mission from a flooded street. Lawrence Fire said they rescued four people from a submerged car under the Parker Street Bridge. Crews helped people escape the car with an inflatable boat.
LAWRENCE, MA
franklincountynow.com

Single Car Accident On Route 2 Sends One To Hospital

(Orange, MA) There was a serious single car accident Friday afternoon on Route 2 at Exit 71 in Orange. Off duty emergency responders were passing by when they saw the accident and stopped to help until Orange Fire and EMS arrived on scene. The patient was transported to Athol Hospital and then transferred to Brigham & Women’s Hospital. The accident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.
ORANGE, MA
whdh.com

Man killed in Beverly motorcycle crash

BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police reported that a man died after striking a utility pole in a motorcycle crash in Beverly. Police said that the operator of a Kawasaki motorcycle went off the road in the area of 46 McKay Street before striking a utility pole Sunday morning.
BEVERLY, MA

