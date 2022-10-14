Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Video: Deontay Wilder brutally knocks out Robert Helenius with unbelievable right hook
Deontay Wilder didn’t need long to get back in the win column. Wilder made quick work of Robert Helenius on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking out the Finnish boxer in the very first round with a brutal right hand. Wilder took his time to start...
An American UFC fighter left his opponent motionless on the canvas after pummeling him in 93 seconds
Pete Rodriguez cracked Mike Jackson with a brutal knee to the face to score a first-round knockout on the UFC prelims Saturday in Las Vegas.
FOX Sports
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round
In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
Look: Golf World Reacts To Danica Patrick Photos
Danica Patrick is known in the sports world for her driving ability, but she's got an impressive athletic sense in a lot of sports. The former IndyCar and NASCAR driver recently showed off her golf game. "Stunning weekend all around with my sister and her husband. .....the weather and I...
NASCAR Fans Calling For Serious Bubba Wallace Punishment
NASCAR star Bubba Wallace is probably in a lot of trouble for his actions after crashing during today's South Point 400 in Las Vegas. The fans certainly hope he is at least. Wallace and Larson made contact during Stage Two and Wallace hit a wall. But on the bounceback he and Larson collided, causing their cars to spin out of control and into a wall for double wreck.
Deontay Wilder blasts out Helenius in first to roar back into title picture
Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round Saturday night, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand that has long been considered the best in the business. He knew it was over, posing against the ropes even before the fight had been stopped.
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
Look: Bubba Wallace Has 4-Word Message Before Sunday's Race
The South Point 400 is getting underway in Las Vegas and Bubba Wallace is hoping to keep building momentum in what has been his best season so far. Wallace finished ninth out of 36 in the qualifying races - just .41 seconds behind pole leader Tyler Reddick. Ahead of the big race, Wallace had a message for the fans:
ringsidenews.com
Dominik Mysterio Is Replacing Rey Mysterio At Advertised Event
The whole drama between Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik with The Judgement Day has been one of the main storylines for Monday Night Raw. Now with Rey changing rosters to SmackDown, there was a bit of a ripple in advertised events going forward. According to PWInsider, Rey has been...
mmanews.com
Watch: MMA Fighter Goes Nuts With Barrage Of Illegal Knees
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov threw a series of illegal knees against Troy Gibson and nearly got away with it. Kolesnikov and Gibson battled at Cage Conflict 8 on Saturday in a welterweight main card bout. Gibson was making his professional MMA debut. In the first round, Gibson gained side control...
Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall LIVE: Result and reaction from undisputed middleweight world title fight
On a historic night for women’s boxing it was Claressa Shields whose stardom elevated further after outpointing a gutsy Savannah Marshall to emerge as the undisputed middleweight world champion.The fight ignited immediately, cashing in the hype to satisfy an expectant crowd at a sold out O2 Arena in London, with both women, entering the night unbeaten, exchanging a series of vicious combinations. Exhilarating throughout, Shields’ hardened shell was decisive, demonstrating real class to weather a storm as the Briton, roared on by her fans, routinely trapped the GWOAT on the ropes. But Shields’ savviness and serenity in the eye...
Boxer Caleb Plant mimed digging a grave to celebrate a violent knockout in New York
Caleb Plant returned a Knockout of the Year candidate when he violently finished Anthony Dirrell with an incredible hook shot in this highlight clip.
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
Alycia Baumgardner Uninterested In Rematch With Mikaela Mayer
All eyes were on the O2 Arena this afternoon as women’s boxing took center stage. In the main event, Claressa Shields earned a unanimous decision victory against Savannah Marshall, bu the co-main event was equally as anticipated. In a 10-round super featherweight unification title bout, Alycia Baumgardner completed the all-Michigan sweep by earning a split-decision victory against Mikaela Mayer. Two judges gave the Michigan native a 96-94 edge while Mikaela Mayer scored the bout 97-93 in the California native’s favor. Regardless of the official scores, many fans were left calling for a rematch.
mmanews.com
Islam Makhachev Opens Up On His Only MMA Loss
UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev‘s lone defeat in his MMA career ended up sparking the fire that’s led him to the UFC 280 title shot. Makhachev will face Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title at UFC 280 on Oct. 22. It caps off a remarkable run for the Dagestani with a 10-fight winning streak in the Octagon.
mmanews.com
Mark Coleman Details ‘Gentle Push’ Of Joe Rogan In Viral Video
UFC heavyweight pioneer Mark Coleman has finally revisited one of his most iconic moments with Joe Rogan. As a former heavyweight champion, multiple-time tournament winner, and Hall of Famer for the UFC, there is a lot that can be said about “The Hammer” and his time as a pioneer for the sport of MMA. In particular, most people associate him with being the godfather of ground and pound, being one of the first to properly utilize the technique in the sport.
MMAWeekly.com
UFC 280 Countdown Video: Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley
UFC 280 Countdown previews the main card bout between former bantamweight champion and top contender Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley. O’Malley (15-1, 1 NC) was riding a three-fight winning streak until his last outing ended in a no contest with Pedro Munhoz due to an accidental eye poke. O’Malley enters the match ranked No. 12 in the division, but taking out the top contender would catapult O’Malley into contender status.
MMAmania.com
UFC Vegas 62, The Morning After: Cub Swanson’s Bantamweight bid goes up in flames
UFC Vegas 62’s co-main event last night (Sat., Oct. 15, 2022) in Las Vegas, Nevadas, was a baffling affair. Not the outcome. No, most fans and analysts expected that the powerful left leg of Jonathan Martinez would ruin Cub Swanson’s night. It did all that and more, breaking him down en route to a punishing, painful low kick stoppage that earned “The Dragon” an extra $50,000.
