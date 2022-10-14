Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
80s Pop Star Stevie B Is Coming To Kinder In December
The 80s pop star Stevie B is coming to Southwest Louisiana for a big show in Kinder. All you 80s babies better get ready! Break out the z cavaricci jeans or pants, your coca cola shirt, and tight roll your jeans for this show!. If you grew up in the...
Lake Charles Inaugural Howl-O-Ween Doggie Dress-Up Day
Who can resist those adorable Halloween costumes they put in the center of every aisle at pet stores (so that you can't avoid them)? Not me! I bought two of the cutest costumes for my American Bull Terriers and need a place to bring them so they could strut their stuff.
KPLC TV
Living History Cemetery Tour returns in November
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This fall, locals can take guided walking tours through Lake Charles’s history and visit historic spots. The Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana is bringing back the Living History Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests will be guided...
Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana
There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
See The Most Creative Carved Pumpkins Ever In Lake Charles [PICTURES]
This time of year is a fun time to decorate because the fall colors are so pretty. As an added bonus Harvest Festival and Halloween celebrations provide more festive decorating opportunities. Pumpkins are always a cool way to decorate during the fall season, especially during Halloween!. My daughter's school always...
The Who’s Who Of Swamp Pop Music Invade Lake Charles For Big Show Oct. 22
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, get ready! The Swamp Pop Gala is coming to Lake Charles Saturday, October 22nd. The show will feature the who's who of Louisiana Swamp Pop music. The artists set to perform that day are Swamp pop legends that have been recording and performing for decades....
Lake Charles Cajun Music Legend August Broussard Has Died
We are sad to have to report that Westlake/Lake Charles native and Cajun music legend August Broussard has died. Broussard passed away this past Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. August Broussard was born in Westlake, Louisiana on August 3rd, 1946 and at the age of 20 years old, Broussard started playing the accordion. Broussard also learned how to play the guitar, fiddle, steel guitar, and harmonica during his life. Who would know then that he would become an influential Cajun music artist with some of the most iconic Cajun songs ever recorded?
Fast Casual
Chicken Salad Chick hatching in Lake Charles, Louisiana
Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 12th Louisiana location and its first in Lake Charles with franchisees Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road, in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 1 by giving away chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park
Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Lake Charles Sip ‘n’ Shop
Nearly 20 businesses participated Saturday in the inaugural Real Men Wear Pink Sip ‘n’ Shop to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event started with a stop at 3b&e Marketing to purchase a pink cup for $10. From there, participants received a pink drink for free and discounts when visiting participating businesses marked with pink balloons. Restaurants also created a special pink drink just for the occasion for purchase. Additional businesses who participated were the American Press, Bayou Blend, Bespoke Hat Co., Botsky’s Premium Hotdogs, Buffi’s Peaux Boys, Bux Kajun Korner, Candice Alexander Art Studio, Mia’s Downtown, Olive and Indigo Jewelry & Goods, Panorama Music House, Papersmith & Co., Salon Lindsey, Stellar Beans Coffee House, Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp and Luna Bar and Grill.
Jamie Bergeron Is Coming To Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 15
Get ready Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana, that crazy Cajun Jamie Bergeron is coming back to Lake Charles for one night only! That's right Jamie and his band the Kickin' Cajuns will be playing live in Lake Charles for the first time since the Marshland Festival in July. On top...
Keith Sweat Returns To Set It Off At The Golden Nugget Lake Charles
Golden Nugget Casino Resort is on a roll with its concert series, and continues to bring A-list stars to Lake Charles. Premiere music superstars like the legendary R&B balladeer Keith Sweat! The singer/songwriter/ producer performed at the Nugget a few years back in 2018 to a sold-out crowd. He really turned it out!
Orange Leader
National Weather Service shares cold and Hazardous Weather Message for region Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service office in Lake Charles, Louisiana, has issued a Hazardous Weather Message. A Freeze Warning is in place for Central Louisiana as of Wednesday morning because of approaching record low temperatures. The impacts include likely frost and freeze conditions killing crops and other sensitive vegetation. The warning...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”
Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
kadn.com
First Freeze of the Season Possible Tonight
*A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes tonight. Behind the strong cold front yesterday, colder air continues to settle into the area. Today. sunshine will mix with cloud cover as temperatures struggle to reach the mid 60s for highs. Winds will gust at times close to 30 mph. Overnight, clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s all across Acadiana. A light freeze is expected north of I-10 and, if winds settle, some patchy frost will be possible. In Lafayette, we could near the record low for the day which is 33 degrees, though we will likely stay well above that.
Christmas Lights Already Going Up In Lake Charles
It's almost the middle of October and we haven't even got to Halloween yet but the city of Lake Charles is getting a jump start on starting to put up Christmas lights up at the Lake Charles Civic Center. We passed by the civic center last week and to our...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: A meal to say thank you
Landmark of Lake Charles staff members Bonnie Darbonne, left, and Jeanette Adams load up meals to be given out to first responders at noon Friday at 2335 Oak Park Blvd. American Legion volunteers were on hand to barbecue the chicken for the event. More than 300 meals of chicken, green beans, rice dressing and homemade cake were handed out in the drive-through lunch line. A spokesperson with Landmark said they have had this once-a-year food giveaway for two years now as a way to show appreciation for all that first responders do for the community. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
ABOUT
Cajun Radio plays the best Cajun music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://cajunradio.com
