Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Living History Cemetery Tour returns in November

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - This fall, locals can take guided walking tours through Lake Charles’s history and visit historic spots. The Arts Council of Southwest Louisiana is bringing back the Living History Cemetery Tour on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, from 1 to 5 p.m. Guests will be guided...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana

There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana

Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
SULPHUR, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Cajun Music Legend August Broussard Has Died

We are sad to have to report that Westlake/Lake Charles native and Cajun music legend August Broussard has died. Broussard passed away this past Tuesday, October 11th, 2022. August Broussard was born in Westlake, Louisiana on August 3rd, 1946 and at the age of 20 years old, Broussard started playing the accordion. Broussard also learned how to play the guitar, fiddle, steel guitar, and harmonica during his life. Who would know then that he would become an influential Cajun music artist with some of the most iconic Cajun songs ever recorded?
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Fast Casual

Chicken Salad Chick hatching in Lake Charles, Louisiana

Chicken Salad Chick is opening its 12th Louisiana location and its first in Lake Charles with franchisees Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road, in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening Nov. 1 by giving away chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Maplewood Students Present Arts In The Park

Calcasieu Parish School Board is happy to announce the return of Arts In The Park, presented by the students of Maplewood Middle School in Sulphur. Saturday, October 29 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. This is a special event, because many of the 8th-grade students at Maplewood feature art in the exhibits, perform music, and participate in many other ways to help make the events fun for everyone.
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: Downtown Lake Charles Sip ‘n’ Shop

Nearly 20 businesses participated Saturday in the inaugural Real Men Wear Pink Sip ‘n’ Shop to benefit the American Cancer Society. The event started with a stop at 3b&e Marketing to purchase a pink cup for $10. From there, participants received a pink drink for free and discounts when visiting participating businesses marked with pink balloons. Restaurants also created a special pink drink just for the occasion for purchase. Additional businesses who participated were the American Press, Bayou Blend, Bespoke Hat Co., Botsky’s Premium Hotdogs, Buffi’s Peaux Boys, Bux Kajun Korner, Candice Alexander Art Studio, Mia’s Downtown, Olive and Indigo Jewelry & Goods, Panorama Music House, Papersmith & Co., Salon Lindsey, Stellar Beans Coffee House, Tia Juanita’s Fish Camp and Luna Bar and Grill.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 16, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 16, 2022. Michael David Welch, 39, Westlake: Sale, distribution, or possession of a legend drug without a prescription; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia. Sarah Elizabeth White, 36,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”

Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kadn.com

First Freeze of the Season Possible Tonight

*A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes tonight. Behind the strong cold front yesterday, colder air continues to settle into the area. Today. sunshine will mix with cloud cover as temperatures struggle to reach the mid 60s for highs. Winds will gust at times close to 30 mph. Overnight, clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s all across Acadiana. A light freeze is expected north of I-10 and, if winds settle, some patchy frost will be possible. In Lafayette, we could near the record low for the day which is 33 degrees, though we will likely stay well above that.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: A meal to say thank you

Landmark of Lake Charles staff members Bonnie Darbonne, left, and Jeanette Adams load up meals to be given out to first responders at noon Friday at 2335 Oak Park Blvd. American Legion volunteers were on hand to barbecue the chicken for the event. More than 300 meals of chicken, green beans, rice dressing and homemade cake were handed out in the drive-through lunch line. A spokesperson with Landmark said they have had this once-a-year food giveaway for two years now as a way to show appreciation for all that first responders do for the community. (Photos by Rick Hickman / American Press)
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

