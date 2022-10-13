Read full article on original website
wbaa.org
Indiana Democrats launch 'Contract With Women' tour in final campaign push
Indiana Democrats are launching their closing argument for the 2022 election – a focus on women’s rights. The party Monday launched its “Contract With Women” tour. State Democrats are staking their electoral hopes on women turning out to vote in large numbers – and backing policies Democrats are pushing.
wbaa.org
What do Hoosiers need to know about Indiana’s taxation of student loan forgiveness?
Indiana is one of four states that taxes student loan forgiveness. This will include President Joe Biden’s recent one-time cancellation of student loan debt for eligible borrowers. Officials in Indiana are urging borrowers to be cognizant of any taxes on their payments. Andy Nielsen is a senior policy analyst...
