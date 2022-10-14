Read full article on original website
Religion and Race in American History
If an eighteenth-century parson told you that the difference between "civilization and heathenism is sky-high and star-far," the words would hardly come as a shock. But that statement was written by an American missionary in 1971. In a sweeping historical narrative, Kathryn Gin Lum shows how the idea of the heathen has been maintained from the colonial era to the present in religious and secular discourses--discourses, specifically, of race.
This Week In History News, Oct. 9 – 15
Ancient Medusa medal unearthed in Turkey, 1,400-year-old Native American canal found in Alabama, Chernobyl disaster's lingering effects revealed in Ukraine. 1,800-Year-Old Bronze Medal Bearing The Face Of Medusa Uncovered In Southeastern Turkey. One of the five major cities of the ancient Greco-Iranian kingdom of Commagene in present-day Turkey, Perre was...
DeSantis claims it was only the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said during a recent speech that no one had considered abolishing slavery until the American Revolution. On Tuesday, Mr DeSantis shared a video to his Twitter account of him giving a speech about "critical race theory" and the teaching of the US’s history with slavery in schools. During his speech he claimed the abolition movement was birthed from the American Revolution. “It was the American Revolution that caused people to question slavery. No one had questioned it before we decided as Americans that we are endowed by our creator with unalienable rights,” he said. However,...
Given their history of slavery and conquest, we should end Indigenous Peoples Day
Thanks to a left-wing, “woke” political intervention, the second Monday in October has been designated by some as Indigenous Peoples Day. It used to be solely known as Columbus Day, named for the Italian explorer who notified the civilized world of the Western Hemisphere. But because left-wingers hate everything about Western civilization — and people of European descent — the Left has successfully rebranded the holiday.
25 Horrifying Images of The Civil War
Photography was still relatively new in 1861 as the Civil War began, but when America’s bloodiest conflict ended four years later, it had become possibly the most photographed event of the 19th century. To assemble a collection of photographs of the Civil War, 24/7 Tempo reviewed historical archives from Getty Images and Wikimedia Commons. The […]
How Enslaved Africans Used Marriages To Indians To Gain Freedom In Spanish Societies
In the 1500s, there were growing demands for labor to drive the economic growth of colonial Mexico. There was a royal decree to cultivate the influx of more labor to work in the plantations because Indians were not accustomed to the laborious work in the fields. Indians were barred in...
What is the History of America's Silent President?
As a matter of tabloid scrutiny and criticism, the presidential history of the United States has always received a great deal of attention. However, not every president has had the same graph of history. While many presidents today are known for their fiery remarks, there was once an almost unknown president.
A Republican Senator Is Being Called "Ignorant" For His Racist Comments About Enslaved People's Descendants
The racist comment from Sen. Tommy Tuberville of Alabama was delivered at a Trump rally over the weekend.
Opinion: Black Americans are Native to North America, Acknowledge It!
Black Americans have a lineage to chattel slavery (or subject to enslavement or re-enslavement) in the United States of America. Black Americans were released from bondage by the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 and the Thirteenth Amendment in 1865. A collective of African tribes (70+%), European settlers (20+%), and Indigenous (i.e., Native American and Austronesian) tribes evolved into Black Americans. Individuals listed on censuses in the United States of America from countries in Africa, the Caribbean, South/Central America, and Oceania are not Black Americans.
The Other Slavery exposes the 1619 Project's fraud
According to Nikole Hannah-Jones's myth, U.S. history didn’t really begin until August 1619, when about 20 slaves were sold to the governor of the Virginia colony by a British privateer. This “beginning of American slavery” is central to our nation’s history, Hannah-Jones argues, because black Americans would go on to become “the perfecters of this democracy.”
Opinion: Racism in America was Designed for Black Americans Only!
During the Jim Crow era (1870s-1950s), there were exemption badges, pins, and documentation. Exemptions allowed visitors of all races to use public facilities and patronize businesses. Race-based laws were designed to restrict Black Americans, no one else.
Georgia Senate contender Herschel Walker fails to show for key debate – live
Walker declines to debate Democratic opponent Raphael Warnock during key election campaign – follow all the latest
The Most Famous West Point Grads
The United States Military Academy was founded in 1802 at West Point, New York, a place chosen for its strategic importance because it overlooks the Hudson River. The academy is one of the oldest such institutions in the world and has produced some of America’s most famous leaders. To identify some of West Point’s most […]
The Greatest Generals in American History
“General” is the highest rank in the Army, Marines, and the Air Force. Today, the highest rank anyone can attain in any branch of the service is general with four stars. In WWII, there were several five star generals–known as General of the Army. They included Douglas MacArthur and Dwight Eisenhower, the two great leaders […]
Colonial America Is a Myth
Rather than a “colonial America,” we should speak of an Indigenous America that was only slowly and unevenly becoming colonial.
The Wars the Most Americans Died In Battle, Ranked
Although it has officially declared war less than a dozen times, the the United States has involved in a great many conflicts for such a relatively young sovereign nation. The death toll of each war has been deeply felt, but none was greater than World War II, the war in which most Americans died in […]
‘Proof I was there’: every Japanese American incarcerated in second world war finally named
Ireichō, a sacred book of names, lists all 125,284 people of Japanese descent who were held in camps across the US and is on display at an LA museum
21 Questions About America That Americans Can’t Answer
How many Constitutional amendments are there? Are your Facebook rants considered protected speech? What percentage of U.S. citizens were born abroad? Do you know why Chicago is called the “Windy City”? These are a few of the questions that many Americans struggle to answer about their country. The United States is a large country, so […]
Voices: Seven myths about Black people – debunked
History, like the present it helps shape, is often a hotbed of misunderstandings and misconceptions. Some of this is accidental, but some is not. Sometimes, it is a case of simple and useful narratives being allowed to fester unchallenged.There is scarcely a branch of history where misconception is more widespread than the history – and current affairs – of the children of Africa. Here, I will challenge some of these misconceptions, and clear them up.Martin Luther King was always a beloved figure: With nine of out 10 Americans holding him in high esteem, his birthday now a national holiday and...
Lessons From a Half-Century of Reporting on Race in America
As a groundbreaking Black journalist, Charlayne Hunter-Gault has both made and chronicled history. And history, she says, repeats itself
