Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Joe Biden says Liz Truss's plan to cut taxes for Britain's 'super-wealthy' was a 'mistake' as the UK prime minister battles to stay in power
The US president said the decision to abandon $50 billion of unfunded tax cuts aimed at the UK's highest earners was "predictable."
How Liz Truss plunged the UK to the brink of recession in just one month
The new prime minister began September promising a ‘new era’ for Britain. One economic crisis later, she has delivered
Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’ unless she backs down to ‘livid’ Tory MPs
Liz Truss has a matter of days to row back on controversial tax and welfare cuts or face a parliamentary rebellion which could see her removed from Downing Street by Christmas, Conservative MPs have warned.As the prime minister arrived in Birmingham for her first annual conference as leader, senior backbenchers told The Independent that MPs across the party are “livid” at suggestions she plans to renege on a promised benefit uprating to pay for tax cuts for the rich in chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.One described the combination of austerity for the poor and giveaways for the wealthy as “electoral...
'It's been a painful lesson': Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng are warned by members of the Cabinet to end 'unforced errors' that are tearing the Tories apart
Cabinet ministers have warned Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng to end the ‘unforced errors’ that wrecked the Conservative Party’s annual conference. One said the Chancellor had been taught a ‘very painful lesson’ over the ‘botched’ handling of the emergency Budget, which led to a dramatic U-turn over plans to scrap the 45p top tax rate.
The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation
For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
Jeremy Hunt brought in from the cold to be UK's new finance minister
LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Jeremy Hunt was named Britain's new finance minister on Friday, the latest senior ministerial role for the self-proclaimed entrepreneur regarded by many in his Conservative Party as a safe pair of hands but whose days in top jobs had seemed over.
Jeremy Hunt reverses almost all of Truss’s mini-Budget tax cuts
Jeremy Hunt says he will reverse “almost all the tax measures” set out by his predecessor in a mini-Budget announcement which sent the market into turmoil.The new chancellor said while they will continue with the abolition of the health and social care levy and stamp duty changes, they will not proceed with most proposals, including cuts to dividend tax rates.Mr Hunt said the basic rate of income tax will remain at 20 per cent until “economic circumstances allow for it to be cut,” and pledged that his revised tax rates will raise £32 billion per year.Sign up for our newsletters.
Jeremy Hunt’s economic plan turns the clock back to austerity
An economic Suez. For once, comparisons with the humiliation suffered by Sir Anthony Eden’s government in 1956 are appropriate because within 72 hours of becoming chancellor Jeremy Hunt has abandoned not just most of Kwasi Kwarteng’s planned tax cuts but the government’s entire growth strategy. Put simply,...
U.K. bookies are betting a head of lettuce can outlive Liz Truss’s premiership
After crashing the pound with a radical plan to cut taxes through borrowing, the prime minister's remaining time in Downing Street is being pitted against the shelf-life of a leafy vegetable—and as things stand, she's losing.
Pound strengthens and bonds rally after Jeremy Hunt takes axe to Liz Truss Budget
The pound strengthened and interest on government debt fell as the markets reacted positively to the new chancellor's dismantling of the September financial plan.Jeremy Hunt, the former health and foreign secretary, on Monday took an axe to the statement outlined by his predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng only weeks ago.Mr Hunt scrapped virtually all of the measures outlined Ms Truss’s economic plan, including a 1p cut to the basic rate of income tax, currently at 20p.He also pledged to scale down the energy bill support scheme after April.Sterling started the morning strongly following a series of interviews given by Mr Hunt...
BBC
'Liz Truss the Brief?' World reacts to UK political turmoil
The UK's economic and political turmoil over the past few weeks - culminating in nearly all of Liz Truss's original finance plans now being axed - has been watched around the world. It is rare for close allies to comment on each other's key policies at home - and if...
So who exactly is in charge of the country? Having thrown Kwasi Kwarteng overboard and ditched much of the mini-Budget, Liz Truss has effectively delegated control to her new Chancellor, writes DANIEL JOHNSON
After the chaos of the past few days, the public could be forgiven for wondering who is in charge of the Government. On Friday it was Jeremy Hunt, not Liz Truss, who steadied the ship. The consensus in Westminster is that he now looks like the CEO, while the Prime Minister has retreated to the less hands-on position of chairman.
Jeremy Hunt becomes Chancellor as Kwasi Kwarteng is dramatically sacked
Liz Truss has appointed former foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer after she dramatically sacked Kwasi Kwarteng.The choice of Mr Hunt, a prominent backer of her rival Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, will be seen as an attempt to restore stability after weeks of turmoil in the wake of Mr Kwarteng’s mini-budget.Earlier, Mr Kwarteng was summoned back early from the annual gathering of the International Monetary Fund in Washington to be told of his fate in a brief meeting with the Prime Minister in Number 10.In further changes, Mr Kwarteng’s deputy, Treasury...
Who might replace Liz Truss if she is ousted as PM?
Liz Truss is fighting for her premiership after the disastrous mini-Budget caused market turmoil and a spectacular crash in Tory polls numbers.New chancellor Jeremy Hunt is in the process completely reversing the PM’s economic strategy, announcing further U-turns on tax cuts and a plan for spending cuts today.But Tory MPs are already plotting to replace Ms Truss “within days”, discussing how to coalesce around a single candidate – and whether the 1922 Committee can be persuaded to change its “grace period” rules.The Independent sets out the most likely contenders to be the PM, if Ms Truss loses a no-confidence...
Jeremy Hunt news – live: Chancellor scraps ‘virtually all’ tax cuts in Truss Budget
Jeremy Hunt has scrapped most of the measures set out in the mini-Budget, including the planned cut to income tax.In an emergency statement this morning, he said: “We will reverse almost all the tax measures announced in the growth plan three weeks ago that have not started parliamentary legislation.“So whilst we will continue with the abolition of the health and social care levy and stamp duty changes, we will no longer be proceeding with the cuts to dividend tax rates, the reversal of off-payroll working reforms introduced in 2017 and 2021, the new VAT-free shopping scheme for non-UK visitors...
1922 Committee ‘held secret talks’ to discuss Liz Truss removal as MPs demand rule change
Senior members of the powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers are said to have held secret talks to discuss the possibility MPs will soon demand Liz Truss is replaced as prime minister.More than 100 MPs are reportedly ready to submit letters of no-confidence to Sir Graham Brady – the head of the committee which organises leadership contests – in a bid to oust the PM.While current rules means Ms Truss should be safe from a confidence vote for 12 month, Tory backbenchers have been talking about how the “grace period” rule might be changed in bid to force Ms...
PM Liz Truss fires finance minister after just 38 days in office
Under-fire British Prime Minister Liz Truss has replaced Kwasi Kwarteng just one day after he responded to a question about his job security with, “Absolutely. One hundred percent. I’m not going anywhere.” Two of the government’s key tax policies announced on September 23rd have now been scrapped.Oct. 14, 2022.
