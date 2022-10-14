Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Jiangsu, Polymaker (Chinese: 苏州聚复科技股份有限公司) is an international technology company focusing on developing 3D printing materials. It recently completed a funding round worth hundreds of millions of CNY, led by Skytrace Capital, with participation by SHARELINK CAPITAL, IDG Capital, Blue Lake Capital and CHANGSHU GUOFA VENTURE. Polymaker will use the capital for production, logistics, R&D investment, marketing and expanding its customer base.

BUSINESS ・ 4 HOURS AGO