Crypto Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), ADA, CVP, MATIC
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market enjoyed a relief rally on Monday, with most crypto tokens registering gains as trading began in the third week of Oct. Bitcoin (BTC) prices reached nearly $19,600 before corrections pared gains. However, the largest cryptocurrency (by marketcap) continued to trade above $19,500 at writing. Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) prices remained above $1,300.
Oryen Network Best Staking Platform Ahead Of Fantom And Lido DAO
Many traditional investors are turning to crypto when looking for high passive incomes. That’s because digital finance offers many benefits over conventional investments and much higher yields. While crypto investing isn’t without risk, some traditional investors are deciding that’s a risk worth taking as even though interest rates recently rose, they’re still way down historically.
XRP Price Prediction: Why Breaking This Confluence Resistance Is Significant
Ripple price is attempting a fresh increase from the $0.450 support zone. XRP is facing resistance near a key bearish trend line at $0.480 on the 4-hours chart. There could be a strong increase if the price clears the $0.50 resistance. Ripple’s XRP is facing hurdles above $0.480 and $0.485....
BTC Investors Are Taking Big Break from Markets, Bitcoin Supply Data Reveals
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Bitcoin traded just below $19,600 on Oct 17, after a 3% bullish push in the previous three days. The flagship crypto battled with a resistance trendline but could not push through due to insufficient weight behind the rally. However, on-chain metrics point to an ongoing accumulation....
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Holds Strong: Here’s A Strengthening Case for Upside
Bitcoin price started a downside correction from the $19,950 level. BTC/USD is facing hurdles near a bearish trend line at $19,550 on the 4-hours chart. The price could gain bullish momentum once it clears $19,550 and then $20,000. Bitcoin price is holding the main $19,000 support. BTC/USD could start a...
Rising energy costs put Bitcoin miners at risk of Nasdaq delisting
LAGOS (CoinChapter.com) — Bitcoin miners are finding it difficult to remain profitable as energy prices surges and crypto prices tank, putting major players in the mining industry at risk of collapse. In detail, electricity costs are surging globally, mainly due to the fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine, among...
Crypto Gem Watch List: Uniglo.io, Polkadot, Maker, BakerySwap, And Chainlink
Investors in cryptocurrencies are constantly looking for the next great thing. And although there are many large participants in the market, there is a great deal of return potential in low-cap crypto gems. Why should you invest in crypto assets with a low market capitalization?. First, they are often less...
Quant Price Prediction: Bearish As QNT Loses Steam After 50% Rally
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Quant (QNT) price defied the bearish sentiment across the digital asset market and rallied over 50% since Oct 14, totaling Quant investors’ gains at 126% since Sep 22. As a result, QNT peaked just below $230 early on Oct 17. However, the Quant price prediction...
3 reasons why XRP could rally over 200% in 2023
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – XRP price has bled along with the broader market since establishing an all-time high of nearly $2.0 in April 2021. As a result, the XRP/USD exchange rate stood at $0.47 in the European session on Oct 17. However, the 75% drop might have a silver lining, as several factors point to retaliation.
Aptos Labs launches its blockchain – Binance and Coinbase hurry to list APT
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – Web3-oriented company Aptos Labs launched its Mainnet on Oct 17 after raising $200 million in Q1 2022, led by ex-Meta employees who departed the company in December. Despite the launch, however, the ecosystem is not complete. Several dApps, such as wallets, trading venues, and NFTs, remain pending.
Sit Back And Become A Millionaire With Oryen, Avalanche, Cosmos, And Binance Coin
Those who buy with conviction at the bottom of a bear market are the ones who reap the biggest profits of all. Even better than buying at a low price is gaining significant yield on the assets you buy. Finding a quality cryptocurrency that can bring you the returns required to reach financial freedom without the need to constantly monitor your portfolio is everyone’s dream. Luckily, that dream can be your reality!
Tesla Stock Could Suffer More Losses as Earnings Report Looms
BALI (CoinChapter.com) — Tesla (TSLA) is preparing to suffer more losses as persistent inflation and rising interest rates stoke recession fears. The stock closed at an 8.11% loss in the week ending Oct. 14, tailing similar downside moves elsewhere in the risk-on markets. A big portion of these losses came in the wake of a higher-than-expected inflation report in the U.S. Notably, the consumer price index (CPI) rose 8.2% over a year earlier.
China Government Facing a Fiscal Shortfall, Delays Release of GDP and Other Economic Data
PATNA (CoinChapter.com) — China’s economy, currently hobbling under the weight of global recession risks, is facing another threat- a fiscal shortfall of $1 trillion. The shortage has made it difficult for Chinese provinces to fund infrastructure expenses and tax cuts. Besides recession risks, China’s economy is also battling rising commodity costs, geopolitical tensions, and COVID-19 lockdowns at home.
