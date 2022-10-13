Read full article on original website
Stateline’s Best Pizza: Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside
October is national pizza month so we’re searching for the Stateline’s best pizza! Tonight, we’re at Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside. Gino and Joe Galluzzo share with us why they believe they have the best pizza in the stateline. Gino expresses how important family is to Sam’s. The walls are covered with family photos that span generations. Joe mentions how much they love seeing families come back and grow through the years. In addition to their pizza, Sam’s has pasta, seafood, steaks, and sandwiches. You can vote for Sam’s Ristorante and Pizzeria on Riverside once an hour, every hour until noon on October 25th. Vote here.
Fire engulfs vacant Rockford grocery store
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A fire at a vacant grocery store brought firefighters to the scene on Monday night. The Rockford Fire Department was called to the former Al-Mart Supermarket, at 2323 W. State Street, before 9 p.m. The building was fully engulfed in fire as the engine crews worked to put out the blaze. […]
Man walks into Rockford hospital with gunshot found to foot
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man walked into a Rockford hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot Sunday. Officers responded to the hospital around 12:35 a.m. for reports of the victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers met with the 34-year-old man when they arrived. His wound was considered to be non-life threatening. […]
Midwest Premier Card Show returns to Loves Park
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Organizers call this card show one of the largest shows of its kind in the Midwest and its back with more than 250 vendors on hand. Card enthusiasts had the opportunity to buy, sell and trade with those vendors. There were plenty more than sports cards on hand at the show. Genres like Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh were also on display. Organizers for the card show are excited to see the success of the show with another day left for collectors to come out. Promotor John Craig says, “Good size crowd, a lot of vendor tables. Plenty of cards to choose from, baseball basketball, football, soccer, pokemon, other trading card games like magic the gathering, anything you can think of.”
14-year-old shot in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 14-year-old boy was reportedly hit by gunfire Friday. Officers responded to the 300 block of Burbank Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. They found the boy suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen when they arrived, being told […]
Rockford Scanner™: Man Threatens To Shoot Rockford Mcdonalds Employees, Because They Messed Up His Order…
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!.
Dispensary to be opened in Junction Shopping Center
DeKALB – For several months, a dispensary’s legal fight to gain their license to sell cannabis in DeKalb prevented them from opening. Now that the lawsuit has been resolved, DeKalb may see a dispensary opening sometime soon. The lawsuit, filed by Juan Finch Jr. and Mark Toigo on...
Man shot in arm in Auburn Street shooting
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man is recovering from being shot in the arm Sunday night. It happened in the 2400 block of Auburn Street around 9:45 p.m., near N. Rockton Avenue. Police said that the 43-year-old male victim is expected to survive, but there are no details yet on any suspects involved. He was […]
Help Illinois’ Stroll on State Holiday Event Find This Kid for a Photo Recreation
One of the most popular holiday festivals in Illinois, Stroll on State, has an adorable mission for this year's event. Do you know who this child might be?. If you live in northern Illinois, this is the holiday event you make sure to attend. Rockford's Stroll On State has been bringing the magic of the holiday season to the downtown area for a decade. It's that anniversary that has organizers wanting to do a little extra special.
First snow for many on this cold Monday with a bigger warm up coming soon
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Today is October 17 and it will likely go down in history as the coldest October 17 ever for Rockford. It will likely beat a 20-year-old record cold high-temperature record as on this date in 2002, it reached 44°. We’ll be lucky if we get close to that. Not to mention that many hometowns here have seen the first snowflakes or snow showers of the season!
Suspect found guilty of 2019 Rockford murder
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was convicted of murder on Monday in a 2019 shooting death. Quinton Smith, 27, chased Joseph Hernandez onto State Street in front of Swedish American Hospital in June 2019, according to Winnebago State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Smith shot a firearm twice during the chase, missing Hernandez both times and […]
Rockford residents walk to make sick kids’ wishes come true
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Make-A-Wish Illinois got people walking on Sunday to raise money for sick children in the community. “Walk for Wishes” serves as a fundraiser to help bring the life-changing impact of a wish to local kids who are battling critical illnesses. The Make-A-Wish foundation has celebrated more than 500,000 wishes granted so […]
Rockford Scanner™: Armed Robbery At Motel In Rockford
We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly may have happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us.
Rockford Scanner™: Many Peoples Worst Nightmare, Has Just Came True For 2 Citizens in downtown Rockford
Rockford Scanner is the areas favorite entertainment website. Rockford Scanner provides entertainment/informative entertainment with breaking news, crimes, events, plus much more!.
DeKalb deputies on the lookout for Halloween drunk drivers
DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — With Halloween just a few weeks away, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is warning that they will be on the lookout for drunk and drugged drivers. The office is urging extra caution while kids and families are walking through neighborhoods in the dark. Residents should make a plan to get home […]
Police: Rockford man charged after exposing himself
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after reportedly exposing himself. The Rockford Police Department received reports of a man exposing himself in the 1400 block of East State Street back on September 14, according to the department. The Sensitive Crimes Unit conducted a follow-up investigation. Officers were able to identify […]
Mountain lion killed in Illinois, sent to U of I
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A mountain lion struck and killed by a vehicle has been delivered to the U of I for a full necropsy and DNA analysis. The analysis will provide valuable information to biologists about the animal, its place of origin, and exploratory movements across the Midwest. Illinois Department of Natural Resources officials […]
Machesney Park, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Rockford area football scores from Friday, October 14
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Here are the high school football scores from week 8, Friday, October 14 from the ‘Overtime’ team of Scott Leber and Regan Holgate. For highlights go to www.mystateline.com and watch ‘Overtime’ live every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Fox 39. NIC-10Harlem 21 Belvidere North 17Boylan 27 Guilford 7Auburn 46 Jefferson 44Hononegah 34 […]
First Flakes of the Season Could Fly Today, Record Cold Also on Tap
If’ we’ve sounded like a broken record as of late, that’s because northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin has seen nothing but thick cloud cover, gusty winds, and high temperatures in the 50s the past few days. But a big change in our weather pattern moves in for the start of the work week. One that features possibly the first SNOWFLAKES of the season as well as a chill that we haven’t seen here in the Stateline since early-April!
