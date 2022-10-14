ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

PhillyBite

Hottest and Most Desirable Neighborhoods in Baltimore

- If you're in the market to buy a home in Baltimore, you may want to know which neighborhoods are in high demand. Here, we'll look at Charles Village, Mount Vernon, Locust Point, and Federal Hill. Each neighborhood has a distinct character and style and has advantages and disadvantages. Charles...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Scratch Kitchen Olney Now Open For Dinner Service

Scratch Kitchen opened at 18062 Georgia Ave in Olney in August, initially opening for breakfast and lunch. The restaurant is now open for dinner service with updated hours of 7am-7pm Tuesday through Saturday and Sundays 7am-3pm. The new dinner menu consists of entrees like short ribs, mojo chicken, stuffed chicken breast, mofongo, lemon-butter salmon, and more (photos of the restaurant and some of the menu items available below).
OLNEY, MD
spinsheet.com

What's New in Annapolis in 2022?

We at SpinSheet love welcoming visiting sailors to our capital city of Annapolis. We have put together a quick guide to make your trip easier, more fun, and interesting. If you have more questions about what to do in Annapolis, stop by the SpinSheet booth at the U.S. Sailboat Show (October 13-17) at Land Space 19. We’d love to meet you and tell you about our favorite places:
ANNAPOLIS, MD
wypr.org

The father of landscape architecture turns 200

The father of landscape architecture, Frederick Law Olmstead, and his sons, are acclaimed in Baltimore for spaces like Patterson Park and neighborhoods like Roland Park. We hear how the Friends of Maryland’s Olmsted Parks & Landscapes is celebrating 200 years since Olmstead Senior’s birth. Guests:. Jennifer Arndt Robinson...
BALTIMORE, MD
travelawaits.com

17 Reasons To Visit This Charming Town Just West Of Baltimore

Question: What do you get when you cross a historic downtown with a scenic river with the oldest remaining passenger train station in the United States?. Answer: Ellicott City, Maryland. Ellicott City is the sixth largest city in Maryland. Located in Howard County, it’s about 15 miles west of Baltimore...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
Commercial Observer

Hardware Store Inks Space in Maryland’s Easton Plaza Shopping Center

Harbor Freight Tools USA, a retail hardware chain, is bringing a new store to Easton, Md. The company has inked a 10-year, 16,200-square-foot lease at Easton Plaza Shopping Center, a 151,959-square-foot center, with landlord Easton Shopping Center LLC. Divaris Real Estate of Tysons, Va., represented the owner in the deal.
EASTON, MD
coolprogeny.com

15th Annual Harbor Harvest Children’s Festival

Waterfront Partnership is bringing fall magic to Rash Field during the 15th Annual Harbor Harvest Children’s Festival!. Make those Autumn memories with your family as you pick pumpkins in the Cityview Pumpkin Patch, explore Rash Field Park, and get matching face paintings! Snack on some local food truck favorites while admiring that iconic harbor skyline from Rash Field. See your little ones smile and laugh with their stilt walkers and other free activities! Don’t forget to grab some tickets or carnival pass to their pony rides, trackless train, face painting, and carnival ride.s.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

A New Concert Series Starts Up In Southern Maryland

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. — Jay Armsworthy and the Calvert Elks #2620 is pleased to announce the “Southern Maryland Bluegrass” concert series at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 at 1015 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick, MD. The first concert will be on Sunday October 30, 2022, at...
PRINCE FREDERICK, MD
wypr.org

"Hound Dog"

The story behind the hit song popularized by Elvis Presley and its link to Baltimore. Ric Cottom came to Baltimore more than four decades ago and never left. Formerly the editor and publisher at the Maryland Historical Society, he now runs the Chesapeake Book Company, publishing Chesapeake regional history, biography, and environmental studies.
BALTIMORE, MD
thequakerquill.org

Satire: Little Friends Protest Ruined By Bag of Money

Tragedy struck Friends School of Baltimore today as a Little Friends protest was ruined by a bag of money in the middle of Deering Field. “It was supposed to be a time of telling the world what for, by using preschoolers as a tool of revolt against the establishment,” said a Little Friends teacher, who wished to remain anonymous.
BALTIMORE, MD
bannekertrainofthought.org

Long Lines in the Morning

Classes for the school year of 2022-2023 here at the illustrious Benjamin Banneker Academic High School started on August 29, 2022. Doors opened at 8 a.m. sharp. Many students arrived bright and early, while others arrived a little later. For the first two days of the school year, students were...
WASHINGTON, DC
arlingtonmagazine.com

Best Places to Work 2022

Location: Ballston (headquartered in Westminster, Colorado) What’s to love: Support for military families and working parents. From consumer mapping used by 911 and ride-share services to satellite images that monitor climate change, 3.8 billion people interact with Maxar technologies every month. The company maintains an active veteran employee resource...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
foxbaltimore.com

Chilliest air of season so far coming soon to Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) -- Updated 8 a.m. October 16 — The weekend ends with a small chance for rain and then a big drop in temperatures this week. Sunday is mostly dry with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds increase during the afternoon. Sunday night into Monday morning is the...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mount Airy man, Columbia woman win 2022 Baltimore Marathon

Two Marylanders won their respective divisions of the 2022 Baltimore Marathon. >> Weather | What you need to know | Road Closures | Race Winners/Results | FAQs <<. Baltimore's weather on Saturday made for perfect running conditions in the morning with a chilly start in the 40s, going up to the lower 70s later in the day.
BALTIMORE, MD
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Columbia, MD

Located southwest of Baltimore and northeast of Washington, D.C., Columbia is Howard county's planned community in the heart of Maryland. This census-designated place ranks fifth in the Best Cities to Raise a Family in America and is one of the Baltimore–Washington metropolitan areas' biggest communities. You'll find a wide...
COLUMBIA, MD
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical host community wellness event

BALTIMORE -- The University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center hosted a community wellness event, which offered a variety of free health screenings Saturday. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., UM BWMC employees and volunteers partnered with Park Elementary School at 201 E. 11th Ave. in Baltimore to offer services to community members. Some of the activities included administering flu shots, blood pressure screenings, a vision test, body mass index tests, and blood-glucose tests to check for diabetes. Healthy to-go boxed lunches plus produce boxes filled with fruit and vegetables were also available to those who stopped by. The event was family-friendly, where children had the opportunity to have their face painted. Dance and karate classes were offered as well.UM BWMC put an emphasis on how to collaborate with the community and schools to tackle public health issues, which includes food insecurity, access to health care services and to ensure needed resources are accessible to residents. 
