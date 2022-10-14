MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series presents the hit musical "Chicago" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. After 25 years, "Chicago" is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake. A universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, "Chicago" has one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you will see. The musical has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations.

