Junction City organization receives 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant
Kansas Leadership Center has selected 87 organizations across Kansas, including one from Junction City, as 2023 Leadership Transformation Grant partners. The grants will help the partner organizations create a culture that embraces change, tackles problems and seizes opportunities. The grant partner from Junction City is Kansas-Oklahoma Conference, United Church of...
Match Day is Tuesday in Junction City
---- Geary Community Match Day sponsored by the Greater Geary Community Foundation is set for Tuesday. There will be a 50% match on gifts ranging from $25 to $1,000. $140,000 in matching funds will be available. You can make a donation in-person at the Junction City Municipal Auditorium, by mail...
American Legion will host a fundraiser breakfast
Fresh Start Emergency Shelter will benefit from a fundraiser breakfast at the American Legion Post 45 in Junction City this Saturday from 7-10 a.m. The menu will range from biscuits and gravy to scrambled eggs and hash browns. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under.
4-H Members Receive Special Awards at the Kansas State Fair
Members of Geary County 4-H received awards at the State Fair. 4-H Extension Agent Ginger Kopfer has released a list of award recipients. Kaycee Brown photography – K-State Research & Extension Main Office Display Selection. Alana Donoho visual arts – Rock Springs Display Selection. Nora Kvacik photography –...
Acoustic Junction is set for Saturday night
Acoustic Junction returns to St Joseph’s Historic Church for a night of music and community on Saturday. Food and drink will be sold at 6:30pm and music will begin at 7:00pm. This Octoberfest themed event will feature three local music groups: The McDowell Barnburners, The Tallgrass Tunesmiths, and Chris Biggs and Ken Gustin. Baked goods and a beer list that includes: Free State Octoberfest, Heineken, Stormchaser, Free State IPA, and Hamm’s will also be available by donation.
Open enrollment event offers SHICK counseling in Geary County
There will be a Medicare open enrollment event on Wednesday at the Geary County Senior Center. Area Agency on Aging SHICK counselors will be ready to help seniors and caregivers compare their Medicare insurance plan options and enroll during an open enrollment period. Call 785-776-9294 or 1-800-433-2703 to schedule an appointment.
Dorothy Bramlage Public Library celebrates Native American Heritage Month
The Dorothy Bramlage Public Library in Junction City is celebrating Native American Heritage month with a series of events held from Saturday, October 22 to Monday, November 21. Entitled Native November: Sharing America’s First Stories, this period is a time to celebrate the rich and diverse cultures, traditions, and histories and to acknowledge the important contributions of Native People.
Kan. teen fighting for his life following motorcycle accident
WICHITA — Salina teenager, Charles "CJ" Prough Jr., 19, is in a coma and fighting for his life following a motorcycle crash at the corner of Belmont Boulevard and Mayfair Drive in Salina on Oct. 10. CJ is a graduate of Central High School and received his welding certificate from Salina Tech.
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
🎥Funeral held for Kan. soldier who died in attack on Pearl Harbor
MANHATTAN - More than 80 years after being killed while serving on the USS California, Seaman Second Class Pete Turk's repatriated remains were finally laid to rest at the Kansas Veterans' Cemetery at Fort Riley in Manhattan. Born in Roseland Kansas, Turk enlisted in the US Navy on September 24,...
'Chicago' will perform at McCain Auditorium
MANHATTAN — The 2022-2023 McCain Performance Series presents the hit musical "Chicago" at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. After 25 years, "Chicago" is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake. A universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, "Chicago" has one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you will see. The musical has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations.
Gridiron Glory: Congratulations Aubrey Sams!
Congratulations to Aubrey Sams of Salina, the Week 6 winner in Salina Pain Clinic's Gridiron Glory contest!. Aubrey, who scored 10 of 14 points, wins a family four-pack to Zombie Expedition at Elite Sports Paintball. Although the season has begun, you still have time to win!. Sign up today to...
USD 475 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees are announced
Geary USD 475 has announced that Brittany Scott is the USD 475 nominee for Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year, while the Kansas Teacher of the Year candidate for secondary education is Michael Brown. Brown is the JCHS vocal music director and assistant coach for girls' soccer. Scott is a...
Deputies work a two-vehicle accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. Carita Whaley, Milford, was driving a Ford F-350 pulling a hay trailer when the vehicle was hit from behind by a Ford Fiesta driven by Mary Farley, Wakefield. Farley and her passenger were transported by EMS for minor injuries. A wrecker service responded to the scene and towed the Ford Fiesta.
JCPD will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
Junction City Police Department will participate in the National Drug Take Back Day Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The public may bring unused or any expired prescriptions to Dillon' at 618 West 6th Street.
2nd suspect jailed for Kansas apartment complex killing
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal apartment complex shooting have a second suspect in custody. On Monday, police arrested 22-year-old Dujontez Jaimandre Jerome Owens of Topeka, according to Police Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 10a.m. October 1, police responded to the Meadowlark Apartments 1621 SW 37th Terrace...
Tuesday is the voter registration deadline
Geary County Clerk Rebecca Nordyke has announced that Tuesday is the final day citizens may register to vote prior to the Nov. 8 general election. Her office will have extended hours on Monday and Tuesday until 6 p.m. for people to register. You should re-register if you have moved or...
Kan. traffic stop finds cash from selling drugs and 7 pounds of pot
Two people were arrested on requested drug charges after a stop in southwest Salina Sunday afternoon revealed cash and more than seven pounds of marijuana. Salina Police Captain Gary Hanus said this morning that at 2:55 p.m. Sunday in the 1400 block of Oak Street, an officer stopped a maroon pickup because the registered owner had a suspended driver's license. The officer made contact with the driver, who was the registered owner, and a passenger in the vehicle.
RCPD investigating $8,000 jewelry theft from Manhattan home
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged theft in Manhattan. Just after 4p.m. Friday, officers filed a report for theft in the 3300 block of Effingham in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 78-year-old woman reported an unknown suspect took 11 miscellaneous pieces...
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
