Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week
WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
wvpublic.org
We're Looking For An Associate Producer For Our Inside Appalachia Podcast
Seeking qualified applicants for an Inside Appalachia Associate Producer for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. A full job description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:. Kristina Dodd. 600 Capitol Street. Charleston, WV 25301. kdodd@wvpublic.org. Applicant subject...
lootpress.com
Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
Bridge Day 2022 brings both new and old visitors to Southern West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — After a two-year absence, countless people gathered in Fayette County for the long-awaited return of Bridge Day, ready to enjoy all the event offers. As a sea of vendors, food stands, and jumpers enveloped Route 19, it seemed like the event picked up right where it left off. The recent […]
This Abandoned West Virginia Amusement Park is One of the Creepiest Places in the Country
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In southern West Virginia, you'll find what was once a popular lakeside destination that now sits decaying in the middle of the woods. Keep reading to learn more.
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
wvpublic.org
Airport Expansion's Potential Impact On Coonskin Park Worries Local Residents
About 50 people met at the trailhead of the Alice Knight Trail in Coonskin Park Sunday at the invitation of West Virginia Rivers and West Virginians for Public Lands. The group took a one mile hike to assess the potential impact on the park from a proposed expansion of Yeager Airport’s main runway.
lootpress.com
WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?
BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
wvpublic.org
University Of Charleston Professor Awarded For Naloxone Advocacy
As West Virginia continues to deal with its drug epidemic, naloxone has become more readily available around the state in the last few years in the wake of changed state laws regarding its use. Naloxone is a medication that can reduce the effects of an opioid overdose. University of Charleston...
This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination
It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
woay.com
One Tank Trip: Shawnee Lake and Amusement Park
PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – While many get their Halloween thrills at haunted houses and tourist attractions, one place in Mercer County, just outside of Princeton, is the real deal. Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, now an abandoned carnival that’s gotten a name for itself as being a prime ghost hunting...
Thousands expected for Hinton Railroad Days
HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating its Railroad Days event, starting a week from today! The highly anticipated Railroad Days event starts on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This hallmark fall event in Summers County has been absent for the past three years, and people are excited to have it back. The […]
Why is Bridge Day 2022 getting so much attention?
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Bridge Day is only days away, which means people are getting hyped up for jumping, watching the jumpers, or exploring the area. But why is it getting so much attention this year? This event is a Mountain State tradition. It is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival, where every third Saturday in […]
Amendment 2 and the mayor’s race in Charleston on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, Mark Curtis talks about Amendment Two with its supporters and the people against it and the two sides of the mayor’s race in Charleston. Segment One brings in a supporter of Amendment Two, Senate President Craig Blair (R-Berkeley) and Segment Two’s guest is Gov. Jim Justice […]
wchstv.com
Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
West Virginia native to perform with Keith Urban in Charleston
Country music superstar Keith Urban is playing at the Charleston Coliseum Saturday night. The concert will be a homecoming for his bass player, Jerry Flowers.
New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic, Bridge Day officially underway
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – For the first time in two years, West Virginia’s largest single-day festival is officially getting started. The New River Gorge Bridge closed to traffic at 7 AM this morning and will not reopen until 5 PM. Vendors arrived to set up at 5:30...
Upcoming meeting to determine fate of Fayette Animal Shelter
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Fayette County Commission has announced the planned agenda for its upcoming meeting, which is set to take place on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 9:00am. Topics of discussion will include discussion and decision regarding the animal shelter, funding requests for new police cruisers and...
U.S. Army Parachute Team participating in Bridge Day for first time ever
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A historic jump is taking place Saturday, October 15, 2022 for Bridge Day 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team, also known as the ‘Golden Knights’, will be participating, for the first time in the team’s history, in Bridge Day 2022. Bridge Day 2022 will be the first-time the Golden Knights have […]
