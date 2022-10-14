ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, WV

WVNS

Two unique events coming to McDowell County later this week

WELCH, WV (WVNS) – Two cultural events that are unique to West Virginia are coming up this weekend in Welch, West Virginia. Stories and Music from Coal Towns and ‘Afrolachian’ hip-hop will be spreading culture in Southern West Virginia. ‘Stories and Music from Coal Towns in Wales and West Virginia’ will be performed on Friday, […]
WELCH, WV
wvpublic.org

We're Looking For An Associate Producer For Our Inside Appalachia Podcast

Seeking qualified applicants for an Inside Appalachia Associate Producer for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. A full job description and details can be found below. Please send cover letter, resume and references via the email or to the addresses below:. Kristina Dodd. 600 Capitol Street. Charleston, WV 25301. kdodd@wvpublic.org. Applicant subject...
CHARLESTON, WV
lootpress.com

Back to the Bridge: The Mountain State’s largest single-day festival makes a triumphant return

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The sting of consecutive Bridge Day cancellations in 2020 and 2021 was felt throughout the Mountain State and beyond. So when the green light was given for festivities to return the New River Gorge Bridge on Saturday, attendees flocked to the longest single-span steel arch bridge in the nation to partake in the fun.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Boone, Jefferson, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
BOONE COUNTY, WV
lootpress.com

WVDOH accepts bids for three bridge replacement projects

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Projects to replace three bridges are among 25 projects included in a bid letting held by the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) on Tuesday, Oct. 17, 2022. The WVDOH is reviewing the bids and hopes to award the contracts for these projects soon. Replacement...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNS

When was the earliest snow in West Virginia?

BECKLEY WV (WVNS) – With the first snow of 2022 looming on the horizon, you might be asking: when was the earliest snow recorded in West Virginia? In Southern West Virginia, snowfall usually doesn’t approach the same levels as the northern and eastern parts of the state, but areas like Flat Top and other areas […]
BECKLEY, WV
wvpublic.org

University Of Charleston Professor Awarded For Naloxone Advocacy

As West Virginia continues to deal with its drug epidemic, naloxone has become more readily available around the state in the last few years in the wake of changed state laws regarding its use. Naloxone is a medication that can reduce the effects of an opioid overdose. University of Charleston...
CHARLESTON, WV
Travel Maven

This Massive Virginia Tower is an Epic Fall Destination

It’s not too often you come across an overlook that allows you to see six states at once, but that is exactly the allure of the Birch Knob Observation Tower located in Dickenson County. Considered a beautiful Virginia Landmark, this unforgettable adventure is a must-visit during the fall season, keep reading to learn more.
CLINTWOOD, VA
woay.com

One Tank Trip: Shawnee Lake and Amusement Park

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – While many get their Halloween thrills at haunted houses and tourist attractions, one place in Mercer County, just outside of Princeton, is the real deal. Lake Shawnee Amusement Park, now an abandoned carnival that’s gotten a name for itself as being a prime ghost hunting...
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Thousands expected for Hinton Railroad Days

HINTON, WV (WVNS) – The City of Hinton is celebrating its Railroad Days event, starting a week from today! The highly anticipated Railroad Days event starts on Thursday, October 20, 2022. This hallmark fall event in Summers County has been absent for the past three years, and people are excited to have it back. The […]
HINTON, WV
WVNS

Why is Bridge Day 2022 getting so much attention?

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Bridge Day is only days away, which means people are getting hyped up for jumping, watching the jumpers, or exploring the area. But why is it getting so much attention this year? This event is a Mountain State tradition. It is West Virginia’s largest single-day festival, where every third Saturday in […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
wchstv.com

Three more COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va.; active cases dip slightly

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday, while the number of active virus cases dipped slightly. State Department of Health and Human Resources’ officials confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release: an 87-year-woman from Wyoming County, a 76-year-old man from McDowell County and a 94-year-old woman Kanawha County.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV

