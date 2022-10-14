Global Growth finance firm aims for a fresh start in Orlando

Portrait of Global Growth Capital CEO Justin Holbrook in Orlando, Fla., Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022. The company moved its headquarters this year to focus on supporting Orlando’s transformation into a tech hub. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

For Justin Holbrook, CEO of private investment firm Global Growth, Orlando is on the verge of a major transformation.

“It’s at the beginning of where it’s going to be,” the Oklahoma native said. “That’s what makes it so exciting.”

Moving from North Carolina’s Research Triangle, Global Growth is entwining its future with the City Beautiful’s, positioning itself to capture the growing technology talent and financial opportunities Holbrook believes is coming to Central Florida.

The move, Holbrook and the name Global Growth also are part of a fresh start, a separation from a recent scandal.

Global Growth began life as Eli Research, later Eli Global, in 1991 in the Yale dorm room of founder Greg Lindberg. Originally producing medical newsletters, the company grew into a private capital firm that today owns or invests in more than 120 companies with more than 7,500 employees worldwide and $5 billion in assets, according to the company’s website .

In 2020, Lindberg was convicted in a bribery scheme in North Carolina related to a plan to rehabilitate insurance companies it owned in the state.

With his companies being scrutinized in Florida by the Office of Insurance Regulation, Lindberg made donations in 2017 of more than $600,000 to state leaders , including Rick Scott’s U.S. Senate campaign and to a PAC for Jimmy Patronis, according to a 2019 story in Politico .

In 2018, Patronis was elected CFO, whose office oversees insurance.

Although the conviction was overturned on appeal and Lindberg is awaiting a new trial, its founder stepped down and the company severed ties with him, changing its name to Global Growth and approaching Holbrook to take over the top spot.

Holbrook’s resume includes time in government and the finance industry.

A veteran who joined the military after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, Holbrook also worked as an aide for House Rep. Ernest Istook, R-Oklahoma, while at Georgetown. He also worked for entrepreneur Peter Thiel’s Palantir Technologies on government data projects, and got seed money for a startup company from former AOL executive Steve Case’s Rise of the Rest Fund.

“My appointment as CEO and our move to Orlando is indicative of this new chapter for the business,” said Holbrook, 51.

The decision for a new location came down to Texas and Florida, Holbrook said. Both have attracted a slew of new business in the past decade.

What sold Holbrook on Orlando was the tech talent coming out of UCF, Rollins College and Full Sail University, as well as the tech and finance companies moving into places such as Lake Nona.

“We felt like Orlando had the innovation hub where we wanted to be,” he said. “And we felt like [Orlando] is where we could make the most impact.”

The company selected office space in Baldwin Park last year because of the neighborhood’s urbanist design and central location in the city.

“I was a keen to find a place where our team members could almost immediately feel at home,” Holbrook said. “Here, you have a live, walk and work space.”

Designed with a Silicon Valley flair, the office features an open floor plan, arcade video games and impractical but fun sitting chairs. The office opened to the public this month.

A core of 10 employees came at the start, with another 20 expected, Holbrook said. He declined to share salary information for employees at the site.

Holbrook says the mission of Global Growth is to “invest in companies that make the world a better place.” The website features a section on community partnerships on issues from food security to aid for war-torn Ukraine.

It also is divesting its insurance portfolio. After the scandal, Holbrook says he is “singularly focused on ensuring that North Carolina policyholders get access to their benefits as quickly as possible.”

Now it is largely invested in the medical software industry, such as the American Association of Professional Coders, which trains people on medical billing and compliance.

“That probably doesn’t sound super sexy,” Holbrook said.

Holbrook is a fan of some of the company’s quirkier holdings, such as Beckett Collectibles, which authenticates and grades sports trading cards and memorabilia.

“That company has millions of fans that just love baseball cards,” he said. “It makes a material difference in their lives.”

While baseball cards might seem an old-fashioned industry, Holbrook is excited about their new project: digital collectibles rated for the planned virtual Metaverse, some of which is being designed in Orlando.

Betting on staying in Orlando for the long haul, Holbrook said he’s organizing a “listening tour” to get to know the city. He plans to visit schools, community leaders, other businesses and government officials. “When you come to a new area … the very first thing you need to do is listen,” he said.

He would also like to eventually create a business incubator in the region.

“When you’re passionate, and you’re full of ideas, and you’re looking for your first $50,000 … How cool would it be if we had that right here in Orlando?” he said.

As more tech and finance companies move to Central Florida and Orlando’s cost of living continues to rise with rent and home prices appreciating in the double digits this past year, Holbrook says the city will need to work with businesses and residents to avoid the pitfalls of Silicon Valley, which has largely priced out its service workers and older residents.

“You need city planners, community leaders, the finance community, the tech community, all singing from the sheet of music,” Holbrook said. “My sense is that’s happening in Orlando.”

Want to reach out? Email tfraser@orlandosentinel.com . Follow TIFraserOS on Twitter.