The 37 best Amazon holiday and Christmas gifts for everyone on your list
Amazon is the ultimate destination for all your holiday shopping. We rounded up our favorite top-rated Amazon gifts for you across beauty, tech, home and fashion.
44 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list
To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Netflix's "The Watcher" Has Everyone Talking — Here Are 15 Truly Creepy Facts About The Real Crime That Inspired The Series
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge 14%
LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, reassuring Wall Street as it prepares to offer a new streaming option with advertising.
The 30 best Advent calendars to buy right now before they sell out
From chocolates and beauty products to candles and dog treats, we rounded up the best Advent calendars to grab now before they sell out.
Editors’ picks: 24 pet Halloween costumes we’ve tested and loved
Everyone knows the best part of Halloween is seeing everyone's pets dressed up. Our editors tried all different types of costumes — skeletons, bumblebees, sunflowers — on our own cats and dogs to find the cutest ones they can actually tolerate.
Hillicon Valley — Amazon wins latest union fight
Amazon workers at a New York facility voted against forming a union Tuesday, dealing a blow to the nascent Amazon Labor Union that’s now lost two of its three votes. We’ll also take a look at a new report detailing the decline in global internet freedom, driven this year by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Scientists dub latest telescope sighting 'the BOAT' or 'the Brightest of All Time'
Multiple telescopes witnessed one of the brightest gamma-ray bursts ever recorded in space. CNN's Kristin Fisher has the stunning details.
Away just dropped a colorful ’90s-inspired luggage collection
Away’s ’90s Pop Collection introduces colorful color blocking and a great marbled-swirl-effect pattern in a rainbow of hues — and the new shades and patterns come in classics like each size of the carry-on and checked bags, plus travel accessories.
The 2022 Apple TV 4K just dropped: Here’s how to pre-order it
Apple announced an upgrade of its Apple TV 4K streamer, highlighted by the powerful A15 Bionic chip, which promises faster performance and more fluid gaming, as well as the addition of HDR10+ support.
The best sales to shop today: Adidas, Jabra, Blue by Logitech and more
Today, you’ll find a deal on our favorite alarm clock, discounted silicone baking mats and savings on Adidas shoes and apparel. All that and more below.
An easy way to earn travel rewards at home: Your guide to airline and hotel dining rewards programs
Did you know that you can earn travel rewards just for eating out at your favorite restaurants? Find out how you can start earning your way toward your next vacation with these dining rewards program tips.
This space tech company spins rockets into space. Watch how it happens
A dizzying video shows a small rocket getting spun into suborbital space. The startup, SpinLaunch, aims to develop low-cost methods to send satellites and rockets into orbit.
Netflix is back to growing after a nightmare year of losing subscribers
After two quarters of bleeding subscribers, Netflix appears to be back on track — in a big way.
Climate activists are dousing grocery store floors with milk. Here's why
Environmental protesters have stepped up their shock tactics in the UK as they try to bring attention to their causes, but the British government is planning to limit these types of disruptive demonstrations. CNN's Isa Soares has more.
