CNN

CNN

44 gifts for even the pickiest men on your holiday list

To help you find the best holiday and Christmas gifts as soon as possible, we’ve rounded up our absolute favorite gifts for the men in your life. Whether it’s for your dad, husband, boyfriend, grandfather or any other guy, here are some gifts they’ll actually want this holiday season.
Reuters

Netflix reverses subscriber slump, shares surge 14%

LOS ANGELES, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Netflix Inc (NFLX.O) reversed customer losses that had hammered its stock this year and projected more growth ahead, reassuring Wall Street as it prepares to offer a new streaming option with advertising.
The Hill

Hillicon Valley — Amazon wins latest union fight

Amazon workers at a New York facility voted against forming a union Tuesday, dealing a blow to the nascent Amazon Labor Union that’s now lost two of its three votes. We’ll also take a look at a new report detailing the decline in global internet freedom, driven this year by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
CNN

Away just dropped a colorful ’90s-inspired luggage collection

Away’s ’90s Pop Collection introduces colorful color blocking and a great marbled-swirl-effect pattern in a rainbow of hues — and the new shades and patterns come in classics like each size of the carry-on and checked bags, plus travel accessories.
CNN

CNN

