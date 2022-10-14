Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
85th International Crowley Rice Festival Kicks Off This Weekend
If you are from the small town of Crowley, you know that one of the biggest and long awaited events is the Annual International Rice Festival. The Facebook countdowns are wrapping up, finishing touches are being put on outfits, and the Wayne Toups is blasting in cars all over town.
Coushatta Casino Resort Holding Halloween Costume Contest In Kinder
Halloween is right around the corner and our friends over at Coushatta Casino Resort in Kinder, Louisiana is bringing back their big Halloween Costume Contest and party at the end of this month. Do you like to dress up for Halloween? Want to win some great prizes and cold hard...
Brand New Crawfish Restaurant To Open Up In Sulphur, Louisiana
Is it crawfish season yet? We are all waiting until the time we can get our hands on some hot, juicy, spicy boiled crawfish. Ok now we're hungry, are you?. Well, get ready Sulphur, Louisiana, and Southwest Louisiana because there is a brand new crawfish joint coming your way on the West side of Calcasieu parish! It will be located in North Sulphur and will be called Koonce's Crawfish.
See The Most Creative Carved Pumpkins Ever In Lake Charles [PICTURES]
This time of year is a fun time to decorate because the fall colors are so pretty. As an added bonus Harvest Festival and Halloween celebrations provide more festive decorating opportunities. Pumpkins are always a cool way to decorate during the fall season, especially during Halloween!. My daughter's school always...
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 14-16
It's the middle of October and the weather is going to cooperate this weekend in Southwest Louisiana so it is time to get out and have some fun!. This weekend is the return of the Cowboys Block party and the McNeese football game plus you can enjoy a farmers market, live music, or even a pumpkin patch for the kids. Here is a list of things to do in Southwest Louisiana and the Lake Charles area.
Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA “Big Fish Fry”
Help Big Brothers, Big Sisters Of SWLA (BBBSSWLA) raise awareness about the importance of becoming a mentor. Learn more about becoming a positive influence in a child's life at the "Big Fish Fry" and fun day. Save the date, your presence is requested for November 19, 2022, at the BBBSSWLA Office, located at 4135 Common Street in Lake Charles.
92.9 The Lake Game OF The Week: St. Louis vs South Lafourche
We'll be live in Sulphur this Friday for the 92.9 The Lake Game Of The Week brought to you by Cox Cox Filo Camel and Wilson Attorneys At Law. For two generations, the Cox Cox Filo Camel & Wilson Law Firm has served the legal needs of Lake Charles, Louisiana, and the surrounding Southwest Louisiana area. Clients seek their legal counsel when they have suffered an accident or injury. Their skilled personal injury attorneys will vigorously pursue your rights while maintaining high ethical standards.
Blue Bell Brings Another Holiday Ice Cream To Lake Charles Stores
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another holiday-themed ice cream. We reported last week that Egg Nogg and Peppermint Bark would be making their triumphant return to Louisiana store freezers this holiday season. Now Blue Bell is blessing us with...
CPSB, MSU and SOWELA Team Up For New Education Program
The Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) is teaming up with McNeese State University and SOWELA Technical Community College to launch a new education program, LIFE Academy. This collaboration will help students with significant developmental and intellectual disabilities access pre-employment transition services. The word LIFE is an acronym for, "Learning Is For Everyone." Dr. Shannon LaFargue CPSB Superintendent was excited to announce.
92.9 THE LAKE
Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0