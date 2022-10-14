Read full article on original website
Stocks climb on Wall Street as investors focus on earnings
Stocks closed broadly higher again on Wall Street Tuesday, adding to weekly gains for major indexes that have been mired in a broad slump amid inflation and recession concerns. The S&P 500 rose 1.1%, with roughly 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index notching gains. The Dow Jones Industrial...
First on CNN: Next spring the economy will sink into a 1990-style mild recession, Fitch says
Stubborn inflation and the Federal Reserve's jumbo-sized interest rate hikes will drive the American economy into a 1990-style mild recession starting in the spring, Fitch Ratings warned on Tuesday.
US-Saudi oil spat intensifies
Tensions between the US and Saudi Arabia have escalated as the US accuses Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia after OPEC+ voted to cut oil production. CNN's Natasha Bertrand reports.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Stocks surge again as Corporate America's earnings impress
So much for Shocktober. Wall Street's often scary month for stocks has suddenly turned into Rocktober.
Opinion: Is Elon Musk being played by a master manipulator?
Since Elon Musk "likes weighing in heavily on consequential matters, the rest of the world has to worry about the fallout and wonder whose side he's on. What are the principles -- moral, ethical, financial -- that drive his rambunctious forays into world affairs?" writes Frida Ghitis.
UK lawmaker accuses Chinese diplomat of 'ripping down posters' during pro-democracy consulate protest
A British lawmaker accused Chinese consul-general Zheng Xiyuan of ripping down posters Sunday at a Hong Kong pro-democracy protest outside the Chinese consulate in the northern English city of Manchester.
White House plans on announcing additional oil reserve sales in wake of OPEC+ cut
The Biden administration is planning to announce additional sales from the nation's emergency oil stockpile as it seeks to counter market pressures created by the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production targets just three weeks from the midterm elections, according to two sources familiar with the decision.
Singapore Airlines’ best first-class seat is now flying to the US — here’s how to book it for almost nothing
Fly one of the best first-class seats in the world for almost nothing, thanks to Singapore Airlines' top-notch frequent flyer program and any of several credit cards that you may already have in your purse or wallet — or can easily get.
Treasury Department launches assessment of how extreme weather is increasing insurance rates
As climate change makes storms stronger and more destructive, Treasury officials told CNN they want to examine how climate-related disasters are driving up insurance rates around the country.
