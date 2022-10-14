ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WAFB

Baby formula recalled for potential spoilage

(Gray News) – Several brands of baby formula are being recalled for potential spoilage, according to Abbott Labs. The voluntary recall includes certain lots of 2-ounce bottles of ready-to-feed liquid formulas. Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that may...
WKMI

Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product

Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
STURGIS, MI
Popculture

Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination

Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
GEORGIA STATE
WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
The Hill

US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise

Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe are setting off warnings that the U.S. could experience a new surge this winter. Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
msn.com

FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil

The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
J.R. Heimbigner

Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposal

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative commons) If you or your loved ones are struggling financially, here is a new proposal that would help you ease that strain. This new bill is called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Thrillist

Nestlé Recalls Toll House Cookie Dough Product Due to Possible Contamination

Nestlé USA is issuing a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was distributed to stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. There is the potential for white...
UPI News

Abbott infant formula recalled over defective caps

Abbott Inc. has announced that it is again recalling some of its infant formula products, though the company said this latest recall is small and should not significantly impact nationwide supply. This recall was triggered by the fact that some bottles may have defective caps that could lead to the...
MICHIGAN STATE
People

Abbott Recalls Some Baby Formula Products Due to Bottle Deficiency

Abbott Laboratories announced on Friday the recall of some ready-to-feed baby formula liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution, due to bottle deficiency, according to their website. "These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the...
OHIO STATE
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
170K+
Post
1004M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy