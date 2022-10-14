Read full article on original website
Baby formula recalled for potential spoilage
(Gray News) – Several brands of baby formula are being recalled for potential spoilage, according to Abbott Labs. The voluntary recall includes certain lots of 2-ounce bottles of ready-to-feed liquid formulas. Abbott Labs said a small percentage of the bottles included in the recall have bottle caps that may...
Michigan Formula Maker Recalling Liquid Product
Remember the formula shortage just a few months ago? Remember when we all learned that only one or two companies make baby formula in the United States? Well, now we have that same company with a new warning, issue. Abbott is the company producing many popular formulas like Similac, plus...
Drought-hit Mississippi River reveals 19th-century trading ship
A Baton Rouge, Louisiana, resident hunting for artifacts in the Mississippi River was amazed to find the wreck of a 19th-century ship in the drought-stricken waterway, CNN affiliate WBRZ reports.
Get High In Just Two Minutes: Could This Be The Fastest-Acting Weed Edible In The World?
SEED Edibles, a cannabis-focused research and development company recently released data demonstrating the effect of its two-minute fast-acting cannabis edible: The Seed FastTab. High In Two Minutes?. According to the company's data, the SEED Edibles’ Seed FastTab works within two minutes in a repeatable and consistent manner. If so, this...
Popular Beverage Recalled Over Potential Botulism Contamination
Health officials are warning consumers against drinking a popular brand of drink mixes after they were found to possibly be contaminated with Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium responsible for causing the rare and potentially deadly illness of botulism. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers in a Thursday, Sept. 29 notice that the Chai Box recalled chai concentrate mixes due to the health hazard.
New salad dressing recall: Multiple salad dressings you need to watch out for
A few weeks ago, we warned you of a salad dressing recall for a product sold at Whole Foods that contained two undeclared allergens: soy and wheat. That was the Van Law Whole Foods Market 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing recall, which has now been expanded to include additional products.
New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
Check your Pandemic-EBT cards, you might have money waiting for you
(WBRE/WYOU) — The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program, also known as the P-EBT, was issued as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but did you know 92% of states continued to send money to those cards?. The P-EBT was part of the U.S. government’s solution to help...
Child Tax Credit 2022 – Exact date families scheduled to get $750 direct payments – see when you’ll get the cash
MULTIPLE states are now issuing direct payments of up to $750 to thousands of eligible Americans, thanks to new initiatives. Rhode Island residents can now claim $250 per child, and up to $750 for three children, in a new program that has started this month. Similarly, Connecticut families who are...
US warned to get ready as Europe deals with new COVID-19 rise
Rising COVID-19 cases in Europe are setting off warnings that the U.S. could experience a new surge this winter. Previous jumps in the U.S. have followed a pattern in which cases first rise in Europe, making officials nervous they could see a spike in U.S. cases as the weather turns.
FDA has to warn Americans not to marinate chicken in Nyquil
The federal government had to clarify this week that a nighttime medication known for treating sniffling, sneezing, coughing, aching, stuffy head and fever is not a substitute for 11 herbs and spices. Responding to a number of videos that have trended on social media, the Food and Drug Administration warned...
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Families would receive $250 to $350 per child in new proposal
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative commons) If you or your loved ones are struggling financially, here is a new proposal that would help you ease that strain. This new bill is called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this new proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month.
BQ.1 COVID-19 variant becomes increasingly prevalent in US infections: CDC
A new subvariant of the omicron variant of the coronavirus is becoming increasingly prevalent in the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). CDC data shows that the BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants each made up 5.7 percent of the total number of cases...
Nestlé Recalls Toll House Cookie Dough Product Due to Possible Contamination
Nestlé USA is issuing a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling that were produced between June and September 2022. The cookie dough was distributed to stores in the United States and Puerto Rico. There is the potential for white...
Surge in cases of RSV, a virus that can severely sicken infants, is filling hospital beds
Hospitals across the country have reported a surge in RSV cases over the last three to four weeks. The virus began circulating in the summer, to doctors' surprise, since it usually peaks in winter. For many kids, RSV symptoms look like a common cold. But for others — young babies...
Abbott is recalling baby formula again after discovering faulty bottle caps on Similac products produced at Ohio facility
The news comes after a February recall on formula that prompted a widespread shortage and national crisis as parents struggled to feed their children.
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Abbott infant formula recalled over defective caps
Abbott Inc. has announced that it is again recalling some of its infant formula products, though the company said this latest recall is small and should not significantly impact nationwide supply. This recall was triggered by the fact that some bottles may have defective caps that could lead to the...
Abbott Recalls Some Baby Formula Products Due to Bottle Deficiency
Abbott Laboratories announced on Friday the recall of some ready-to-feed baby formula liquid products for infants and children, including the brands Similac and Pedialyte Electrolyte Solution, due to bottle deficiency, according to their website. "These products are being recalled because a small percentage of bottles (less than 1%) in the...
