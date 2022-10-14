Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu and Rafael Nadal feature on list of 50 most marketable athletes for 2022
WTA legend Serena Williams is only behind Cristiano Ronaldo in SportsPro’s latest annual list of the 50 Most Marketable Athletes (50MM) with eight other tennis players also featuring. Portugal and Manchester United forward Ronaldo tops the list with a Marketability Score of 91.21 out of a possible 100 with...
tennismajors.com
Medvedev surprises fans with news of daughter’s birth
While tennis fans were eagerly looking forward to the birth of the first child of Rafael Nadal and tennis couple Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina over the past few weeks, Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev surprised the tennis world with news that he had also become a father for the first time.
atptour.com
Monfils & Svitolina, Medvedev Reveal Birth Of First Children
Gael Monfils and WTA star Elina Svitolina have become parents after they welcomed their first child into the world, they announced on Saturday morning. Monfils and Svitolina, who married in July 2021, announced the birth of their daughter Skaï Monfils on social media on Saturday. “What a night," Svitolina...
Yardbarker
"Venus and Serena Williams both cared a lot about me, asked me every 2 or 3 weeks how I was doing" - reveals Suarez Navarro
Carla Suarez Navarro revealed that Serena and Venus Williams checked up on her regularly during her cancer battle. The former Spanish player battled and successfully defeated cancer some time ago and she revealed how caring Williams sisters were during that time. She revealed in late 2020 that she had been diagnosed with cancer and would need months of chemotherapy and treatment. After overcoming cancer, she joined the tour again in May 2021 and continued playing until the 2021 season's finale.
tennisuptodate.com
¸Nadal's doctor provides health update ahead of his return
Rafael Nadal is scheduled to make his return at the Paris Masters and his doctor provided an update on his condition. Rafael Nadal's last singles match came at the US Open where he lost to Tiafoe. His next event was the Laver Cup where he teamed up with Roger Federer for his farewell match and since then he's been at home with his wife who recently gave birth.
Shakira reveals shocking reaction of tax chiefs after they found out she was dating Gerard Pique amid £13m fraud probe
SHAKIRA has hit out at Spanish tax chiefs, accusing them of "salivating" at the prospect of taking her money amid the singer's ongoing legal woes. The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, 45, is facing up to eight years in jail if found guilty of six counts of tax fraud. Spanish prosecutors...
'She dates both men and women, but doesn't label herself as anything': Alex Scott recalls 'first love and heartbreak' with teammate Kelly Smith as she confirms secret romance for first time in new memoir
Former Lioness Alex Scott has confirmed her past relationship with her teammate Kelly Smith as she opened up about their romance for the first time in her memoir. The footballer, 37, who played alongside Kelly, 43, for both England and Arsenal, candidly admitted that she was her 'first love' as she spoke of the 'heartbreak' that followed when they split.
Sports World Reacts To Anna Kournikova's Best Swimsuit Photos
Anna Kournikova was one of the biggest stars in sports in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The Russian tennis star rose to prominence with her impressive play in Grand Slams. While Kournikova never won one, she made some deep runs at Wimbledon. Kournikova was perhaps more known for her...
tennisuptodate.com
Gauff shares frustration at continued poor form against Swiatek - "I felt like I was overplaying"
Coco Gauff suffered another loss to Iga Swiatek recently at the San Diego Open and it left her deeply frustrated. The American faced Swiatek a couple of times this year and each match went in the favour of Swiatek. Not only that but all matches were rather convincing with Gauff not having a real chance in either. The most recent one even saw her lose a set without winning a single game which left her even more annoyed:
tennisuptodate.com
Venus Williams gives verdict on Pickleball - "I’m happy to see folks with any kind of racquet in their hand"
Pickleball is exploding in popularity in the USA with the Williams sisters one of those amazed by the emerging sport. Venus Williams recently provided her thoughts on the sport that her sister Serena Williams called 'great fun' explaining that she is happy any time people pick up any kind of racquet. Williams was asked by a fan on Instagram:
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek denies fan request for racquet after Pegula win: "Sorry I need them"
Iga Swiatek created laughter on the court in San Diego after her win over Jessica Pegula when she denied a fan request. Iga Swiatek battled past a very solid Jessica Pegula who won the first set but was unable to hold her nerve moving on as the Polish player turned things around. The match was also stopped twice due to rain and it was just a very stressful situation for all.
tennisuptodate.com
VIDEO: Swiatek shoots down marraige proposal at San Diego Open with superb response - "Not going to repeat what Steffi Graf said"
Iga Swiatek was giving a speech during the San Diego Open trophy ceremony when she received a marriage proposal. Marriage proposals are quite common nowadays but not really on tennis courts. The latest one came in San Diego when Swiatek was propositioned by a fan in the stands. She was caught off guard by it but played along giving a brilliant response:
Shakira & Gerard Pique Have Awkward Run-In At Son’s Baseball Game After Split: Photos
Shakira and Gerard Pique, who announced their separation in June, had a seemingly uncomfortable run-in with each at their 9-year-old son, Milan‘s, baseball game in Barcelona over the weekend. The pair sat on opposite sides of the field during the Saturday, Sept. 24 game and did not even look each other’s way until after the game when they went to interact with both of their sons. They also share 7-year-old Sasha, who left the game with Gerard. Shakira, 45, was accompanied by her mom, Nidia Ripoll, and some of her friends, while the La Liga club player, 35, sat with his own mother, Montserrat Bernabeu.
Yardbarker
52-years-old Sabatini to play mixed doubles with Nadal in Argentina
Gabriela Sabatini will play mixed doubles during Rafael Nadal's stay in Argentina for his exhibition Tour with Casper Ruud. After the ATP Finals, Nadal and Casper Ruud, a former student at the Rafael Nadal Tennis Academy, will go to South America to play a few exhibition matches. A brief Spanish skit was used on social media a few weeks ago to publicize the tour.
tennisuptodate.com
"Former Davis Cup captain heaps praise on Kyrgios for being a good role model: "He spends time with them, he's talking tennis and encouraging them"
Former Australia Davis Cup captain Masur praised Kyrgios for being caring and a good role model towards many kids. Not many people would call Nick Kyrgios a role model due to all the different things he tends to do on court that isn't really considered model behaviour. But the Australian has always maintained a sense of 'realness' to him and nobody can question whether he's genuine in everything that he does.
tennisuptodate.com
Mischa Zverev on Nadal's changes due to fatherhood: "Tennis or family? It’s not easy to combine the two. For me, family has always come first"
Rafael Nadal recently became a father and Mischa Zverev is sure he will need to change how he approaches tennis. Rafael Nadal recently became a father for the first time in his life and the Spaniard will certainly experience quite a change in his perspective. So far his career has been one of his many priorities in life but all of that becomes secondary now.
Yardbarker
"We're in his last years" - Suarez Navarro hints Nadal's retirement
Carla Suarez Navarro enjoyed a lengthy tennis career that ended just recently and she spoke about a lot of topics related to tennis in a recent interview with AS. The 34-years-old Spanish player won two WTA titles in her career when she triumphed in Oeiras in 2014 and in Doha in 2016. In the same year, Carla Suarez Navarro also reached her career-high 6th place in the WTA Rankings. Now, she spoke about her compatriot, Rafael Nadal, who won 22 Grand Slam titles in his career.
tennisuptodate.com
"We never were fighting" - Kyrgios on him and Tsitsipas
Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas were somewhat close a few years ago but the relationship seemed to grow sour recently. It all culminated at Wimbledon this year when the players clashed on the court with several questionable moves by both. Kyrgios downplayed it during the on-court interview explaining it's just tennis rivalry like no other but Tsitsipas reignited it with some harsh comments on the Greek.
tennisuptodate.com
Fans slam the Tennis Channel for switching to pickleball in the middle of Gauff - Andreescu match
Tennis fans were fuming after the Tennis Channel interrupted its coverage of the Andreescu - Gauff match to show off some pickleball. Much has been talked about the sudden rise of pickleball but it's only really been a trend in the US. The sport is emerging at a rape pace Stateside but it's kind of lacking in the rest of the world for now. Perhaps it will catch on as after all Judy Murray, who serves as the Scotland Pickleball Ambassador, issued a warning that the sport is coming for tennis.
tennisuptodate.com
Pegula cannot wait to represent USA and team up with Taylor Townsend at Billie Jean King Cup Finals
Jessica Pegula is excited to play with Taylor Townsend in the Billie Jean King Cup as she expressed it on social media. Townsend return to tennis this year following her pregnancy last year and the American made a great impression in doubles where she reached the final with Caty McNally. She got a chance to play in the very strong American team that hopes to win the event and Jessica Pegula is excited about it.
Comments / 1