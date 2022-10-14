Read full article on original website
Related
15 Terrifying Details About The Unsolved Mystery That Inspired Netflix's "The Watcher"
One of The Watcher's letters advised the family not to let their young children play in the basement. "I would [be] very afraid if I were them. It is far away from the rest of the house. If you were upstairs you would never hear them scream."
Bryson Tiller And The Ying Yang Twins Bask In “Outside” Life In New Video
Bryson Tiller, like many of his R&B peers, has been busy having fun with his craft recently. Following his inescapable collaboration with Diddy, the Trapsoul crooner released his latest solo single, “Outside,” in early September. The video arrived earlier today (Oct. 18). Directly playing off the ying yang symbolism with the balance of light and dark, the Edgar Esteves-directed visual begins with the “Wait (The Whisper Song)” sample and cameos of Tiller, 29, and the rapping duo appearing on-beat. This appearance arrived after one-half of the group, D-Roc, collapsed earlier this summer, due to dehydration.More from VIBE.comLil Baby Takes Victory Lap...
“The Watcher”: The real-life stalking case behind Netflix’s seriocomic mystery thriller
An ominous letter writer who stalks a wealthy family in their suburban New Jersey home is the latest true crime case to receive the Netflix treatment in Ryan Murphy's limited series "The Watcher." For the couple, buying this New Jersey home had "fulfilled a dream." — Despite being based on...
Comments / 0