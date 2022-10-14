ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Good Time Oldies 107.5

See The Disney Movie ‘Hocus Pocus’ Free Thursday In Texarkana

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Disney classic Halloween movie "Hocus Pocus" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
inforney.com

Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday

A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)

Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
DE QUEEN, AR
Eagle 106.3

Homecoming Parade at Arkansas High Set for Oct. 18

The Texarkana Arkansas School District will be having a Homecoming Parade on Wednesday, October 19, at Arkansas High School. The community is invited to line the parade route, make sure you are wearing your favorite Razorback decade attire, and cheer on the Homecoming Court as they travel along the parade route.
TEXARKANA, AR
CBS19

East Texas woman killed after two-vehicle wreck in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas woman died last week after she failed to yield a right of way and another vehicle crashed into her driver's side in Gregg County. Christen A. Brewer, 28, of Jefferson, was traveling east on Judson Road at the intersection of US Highway 259 on Oct. 13, while Lagena M. Davis, 48, of Lone Star, was moving southbound on the same highway, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Could we see one of our earliest first freezes?

The coldest air in over seven months is on the way Tuesday night with freezing temperatures possible over much of the ArkLaTex. The cold won’t stick around long with highs returning to the 80s by the end of the week. Rain could return early next week. One of our...
TEXARKANA, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Bookings

Titus County arrested 31-year-old Sierra Abbott of Talco on Red River County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a Revocation of Surety warrant for Possession, Use, Inhaling, or Ingesting of a Volatile Chemical. The judge denied the bond on the Red River County warrants.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
magnoliareporter.com

Real Estate: Five houses change hands

Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 30 - October 11 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes five residential sales.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
Eagle 106.3

‘The Lost City’ Is This Weeks Free Movies In The Park In Texarkana

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreations Department presents the Channing Tatum, Sandra Bullock movie "The Lost City" for free on Thursday at Spring Lake Park. The Movies in the Park" start between 7-8 PM and are shown in the field across from the old airplane in Spring Lake Park. The movies are free of charge and the Texarkana Parks Department wants to promote a very family-friendly atmosphere so no alcohol or smoking is allowed. Here are the movie trailers for the upcoming movies in the park.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Firefighters fight railroad bridge fire

The fire started in Garland City, about 20 miles east of Texarkana. The Metropolitan Planning Commission says the public is misinformed. The event began with a 3-K run. Chancellor Larry Clark made the announcement Friday, Oct. 14, saying he will retire June 30, 2023.
GARLAND CITY, AR
Eagle 106.3

Eagle 106.3

Texarkana, AR
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
744K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle 106.3 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy