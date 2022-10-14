Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Football: Marcus Washington finding role with HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Mickey Joseph gives status update on Rahmir JohnsonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Blackshirts will not return for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Thomas Fidone out for 2022 seasonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Huskers Win Ninth Straight in Sweep of Northwestern
LINCOLN, Neb. - The No. 3 Nebraska volleyball team took care of business with a 25-23, 25-16, 25-18 sweep of Northwestern on Sunday at the Bob Devaney Sports Center in front of a crowd of 8,175. The Huskers (16-1, 8-0 Big Ten) won their ninth match in a row and...
News Channel Nebraska
Lanny J. Burr, 62 of Syracuse, NE
Lanny J. Burr, age 62 of Syracuse, NE passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Lanny John Burr was born on January 25, 1960, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Robert A. and Ruth Ann (Heng) Burr. He graduated from Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School with the Class of 1978. He farmed with his Dad and brother, and was a member of Young Farmers. He later attended Peru State College from 1985 to 1987 where he received a degree in Accounting. He passed the exam to become a Certified Public Accountant in 1987.
News Channel Nebraska
Alyce A. Hollesen, 75, Nebr. City
Alyce A. Hollesen, 75, passed away on October 12, 2022 at Immanuel Hospital in Omaha surrounded by her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Alyce Ann Hollesen was born on May 8, 1947 in Nebraska City, NE to Clyde and Alyce (Childers) Stoll. She grew up in the Nebraska City area and graduated from Nebraska City High School in 1965.
News Channel Nebraska
Steven Sacco, 62, Randolph, IA
Steven Dean Sacco was born on September 4, 1960 in Omaha, NE; the son of William Dean and Arletta (Blum) Sacco. He attended school in Omaha and graduated from Omaha Northwest High School with the Class of 1978. He later attended Universal Technical Institute in Omaha where he studied refrigeration.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man arrested in Fayette County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 3:45 a.m. Sunday morning, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office looked into a suspicious vehicle located at High and Dry Storage Units in Oelwein, Iowa. After investigating, they arrested 47-year-old Christopher Monzu from Omaha, Nebraska for an out of state warrant for a...
News Channel Nebraska
RV in Omaha catches fire, spreads to nearby building
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A close call for those living near an RV in the Benson area. An RV caught fire Sunday morning. It happened around 10:30 a.m. on 61st St. near Binney. The fire was likely aided by strong winds and spread to a nearby building. It’s unknown so...
News Channel Nebraska
Tachovsky named new GM of Flood Broadcasting
NEBRASKA CITY – Nearly a decade after establishing B103 FM and recasting KNCY Radio, Flood Broadcasting is strengthening its commitment to River Country with the hire of Jennie Tachovsky as its new general manager. Tachovsky, a Nebraska City native, was a member of the River Country team for six...
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man injured in cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department are investigating a cutting that injured one man. OPD said they were called to a local hospital at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday after a 24-year-old man came in with a stab wound. The victim was reportedly stabbed by an unknown suspect in the parking lot at 5002 S 33rd St.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Police investigating homicide
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide. OPD said officers were dispatched to 3507 S 84th St. at 3:03 a.m. on Sunday. They reportedly found a man down in the parking lot and determined he was dead but officers said it was suspicious. The...
News Channel Nebraska
Julie K. Irwin
Julie K. Irwin, 62, of Beatrice passed away on October 13, 2022 at the Beatrice Community Hospital. She was born January 21, 1960 at Burbank, California. After school she moved to Wyoming in 1979. There Julie met the love of her life, Lane Irwin. They spent the next 36 years together, Lane passed away in 2015. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, crafting, playing video games with her best friend Wendy Zerbee, and spending time with her family.
News Channel Nebraska
Two in critical condition from Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- Two men were sent to the hospital with serious injures from a cutting in Omaha. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to 3404 N 105th Plaza at 2:44 a.m. on Sunday for a reported cutting. Officers said they found a 19-year-old man with stab wounds....
News Channel Nebraska
Dog dies after house fire in west Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A dog died after a house fire in west Lincoln on Wednesday. Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a house fire near the 1900 block of NW 50th St. According to LFR, on arrival firefighters found a heavy fire in the kitchen. One cat was rescued, but a dog was later found deceased. LFR said the cause of the fire was an electrical problem.
News Channel Nebraska
Driver airlifted, after SUV goes off T-intersection and rolls
BEATRICE – One person was flown by medical helicopter after an accident where a sport utility vehicle went off a T-intersection east of Plymouth, Friday morning. Gage County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Sandersfeld says the driver was southbound approaching the intersection of Nebraska Highways 4 and 103 when the vehicle left the roadway, struck an embankment, and overturned in a harvested cornfield.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha Fire Department quickly extinguishes kitchen fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews took down a kitchen fire quickly Friday night. According to the Omaha Fire Department, at 8:46 p.m. Friday crews went to an apartment near 38th and Farnam St. for a kitchen fire. When firefighters arrived, they saw a fire on the stove and quickly extinguished...
News Channel Nebraska
Wahoo police searching for alleged thief
WAHOO, Neb. -- Authorities in southeast Nebraska are looking for an alleged thief. Wahoo Police officers say they are searching for a man after they say $250 worth of tools were taken from a business in Wahoo around noon Thursday. Anyone who recognizes the man in the above photo is...
News Channel Nebraska
Windshield with bullet damage after gunshots heard in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities in Lincoln are investigating a bullet damaged vehicle from Wednesday night. The Lincoln Police Department said around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, they were called to the 1200 block of Arapahoe Street for a report of several gunshots heard in the area. When officers arrive, LPD said they...
Comments / 0