Lanny J. Burr, age 62 of Syracuse, NE passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022 at Bryan East Medical Center in Lincoln, NE. Lanny John Burr was born on January 25, 1960, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebraska City, NE; the son of Robert A. and Ruth Ann (Heng) Burr. He graduated from Syracuse-Dunbar-Avoca High School with the Class of 1978. He farmed with his Dad and brother, and was a member of Young Farmers. He later attended Peru State College from 1985 to 1987 where he received a degree in Accounting. He passed the exam to become a Certified Public Accountant in 1987.

SYRACUSE, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO