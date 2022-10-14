Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cornhole tournament benefits Temple Memorial Pediatric CenterTracy GladneyTexarkana, AR
Healthcare Express hosts Fall Market benefiting Texarkana CASATracy GladneyTexarkana, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Guilty verdict returned in an hour in murder of pregnant friendLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Related
txktoday.com
Full Fall Visits, Festivals and Trunk or Treat Guide
If you are looking for a spooky night with friends and family don’t forget to check out Texarkana’s local Haunted House and more! Located at 5301 W 7th St, Texarkana, TX, United States, Texas. Open daily. Dancing Ranch Farm!. Dancing Ranch Farm located at 490 MC 218 in...
Win Tickets To ‘Peak Fighting’ In Texarkana October 22
How would you like some tickets to the big "Peak Fighting PF24" fights happening on October 22 in Texarkana?. The fights will be on Saturday, October 22nd at the Texarkana Arkansas Convention Center and you can go for free with just the free Power 95-9 app. The doors open at 6:00 PM and the fights begin at 6:30 PM.
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in De Queen (Arkansas)
Located in southwest Arkansas’ Sevier County near neighboring Oklahoma, De Queen is a small town of about 7,000 residents that’s near many lakes, rivers, and national parks that draw outdoorsmen and nature lovers year-round to enjoy activities like fishing, hunting, hiking, and wildlife photography. You are reading: Things...
Freezing Blast Hits Texarkana Tuesday Night – Are You Ready?
We told you last week this was coming, well now it's here and it looks much colder than was originally predicted. Get ready Ark-La-Tex, our first freezing cold weather is headed straight for us as we drop to around 30 Tuesday night. The 4 Ps are to be protected Tuesday:
texarkanafyi.com
List of 2022 Texarkana Fall Festivals & Halloween Events
This is going to be a growing list, to add to it email texarkanafyi@gmail.com, but so far we have a heck of a list of Fall Festivals and Events, and a good list of Halloween activities as well. One thing that stands out to us for 2022 is that folks...
KTBS
Spirits were high at the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – Spirits were high at the Walk to End Alzheimer's at Spring Lake Park in Texarkana on Saturday. Walkers held colored flowers to represent their journey with Alzheimer’s. Blue is for someone living with the disease, purple is for those who have lost someone to Alzheimer’s,...
KAKE TV
Texas man arrested with hatchet at Texarkana Walmart
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) -- A man carrying a hatchet in the front of his pants on Friday rushed up to and scared shoppers in the parking lot of the Texarkana Walmart, yelling and making no sense, authorities said. Jerry Toney, 25, of Texarkana, Texas never took the hatchet out of...
magnoliareporter.com
Magnolia's first freeze of the season coming tonight
South Arkansas should experience its first freeze of the season overnight. An elevated wildfire danger also exists. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a freeze warning from 1-9 a.m. Wednesday. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 to 32 degrees are expected in portions of South Central and Southwest...
Where Has All the Milk Gone in Bossier Grocery Stores?
Yesterday I Went Grocery Shopping and Was Let Down. Have you ever had to visit multiple stores just to get what you need? It is perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can experience. Especially if you have to go down Airline Drive on a Sunday. My Neighbor Normally...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County marriage licenses through Friday, October 14, 2022
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in October 2022 as recorded by the Columbia County Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first. James David Matthews, 24, of Magnolia and Kaleah Nicole Henderson, 25, of Magnolia, October 13. Robert Michael Bruno Jr.,...
Get Your Dig On At The ‘Archeology Fair’ October 22 In Texarkana
The Texarkana Museum Systems presents 'Archeology Fair 2022' Saturday, October 22 at 10 AM at the Museum Of Regional History in Texarkana. The Museum of Regional History is located at 219 North Stateline in TexarkanaHere is what the Texarkana Museum systems had to say about the event. Join the Texarkana...
5 Yummy Texarkana Restaurants That Are Worth The Wait
Texarkana has a big selection of restaurants to choose from. But they always seem to be super busy. So we asked you what five restaurants in Texarkana are worth the wait. You told us on Facebook what restaurants you would be willing to wait for. Here are your top 5 in no particular order.
ktoy1047.com
Portion of Belt Road to be closed Wednesday
The stretch of road from Champion Street to Melrose Drive will be closed to traffic because of a tree removal. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route. Texas-side police have arrested a man for driving a car with false license plates. A former band director charged with having an...
ktalnews.com
VanDeaver meets with business leaders, educators in Texarkana to improve workforce readiness
TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas State Representative Gary VanDeaver met with Texarkana business leaders, educators, and students to discuss ways to improve workforce and dual credit opportunities provided by institutes like Texarkana College. Van Deaver says workforce development is essential because most jobs in Texas require education above a...
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County arrested 31-year-old Sierra Abbott of Talco on Red River County warrants for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of a Controlled Substance. They also charged her on a Revocation of Surety warrant for Possession, Use, Inhaling, or Ingesting of a Volatile Chemical. The judge denied the bond on the Red River County warrants.
Time To Feed Hungry Kids – Texarkana Mobile Pack #4 Scheduled For Oct 28 & 29
Just seems like a couple of months ago we were packing meals for hungry kids at the Tacos 4 Life MobilePack #3, but it was way back in May. How time does fly... cause it's time to do it again. The cool thing about being a Tacos 4 Life restaurant...
Will Fall Arrive In Texarkana Before The Goblins? Looks Like It
It just doesn't seem like fall when you're wearing shorts under your Halloween costume because it's too hot for jeans. Well, get ready Texarkana, looks like old man winter is wheezing in our general direction early next week and may stick around long enough to make All Hallows Eve feel just right.
hopeprescott.com
Plenty of action at Yard Sale Heaven on 67
PRESCOTT – It was yard sale time in Prescott Saturday, and Hwy. 67 was packed with something for just about everyone. The sales stretched from Cash Savers to Emmet, with people doing some fall housecleaning to get rid of things they no longer wanted or needed. There were tons of clothes, mostly for women and children, but the sale also featured tools, exercise equipment, art work and furniture. One location had several bicycles for sale.
ktalnews.com
Could we see one of our earliest first freezes?
The coldest air in over seven months is on the way Tuesday night with freezing temperatures possible over much of the ArkLaTex. The cold won’t stick around long with highs returning to the 80s by the end of the week. Rain could return early next week. One of our...
Power 95.9
Texarkana, AR
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0