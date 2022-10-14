Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
dailyegyptian.com
The legacy left by Steven Haynes
A city councilman, manager of various Krogers, a mayoral candidate and a father are just a few things Steven Haynes was in the Carbondale community. Steven Haynes died of a combination of illnesses on July 25 of this year at the age of 58. “There’s a lot of people [who]...
kbsi23.com
Marion, IL man faces drug charges after traffic stop in McCracken County, KY
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Marion, Illinois man faces drug charges in McCracken County, Kentucky after a traffic stop. Jamey A. Carson 43, of Marion, Ill. faces charges of operating a motor vehicle under the influence, trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license, no registration receipt, no registration plate and fleeing or evading police.
KFVS12
1 dead after shooting in Cape
Motorcycle Mecca returned to the Benton Drag Strip today, where people got to see a motorcycle show, drag and spring car races. A crowd of people came out to dedicate a monument consisting of 4 granite tablets with the names of soldiers in the Sikeston area who were killed in action.
mymoinfo.com
Perryville Man Killed In Traffic Accident
(Perryville) A Perryville man was killed last night in a traffic accident on Route N in Ste. Genevieve County. The highway patrol says 39 year old Christopher Boland was driving north when his truck ran off the road on a curve and overturned. The patrol says he wasn’t wearing a...
x95radio.com
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – OCTOBER 17TH, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — ON MONDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 45-year-old Amy Hirschl of McLeansboro was arrested Saturday for Violation of Bail Bond. 20-year-old Nathan Odea of Mt. Vernon was arrested Saturday by the Mt. Vernon...
KFVS12
Victim in Cape Girardeau shooting identified by coroner, suspect arrested
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A shooting in Cape Girardeau has left one person dead after police respond to shots fired. The shooting took place at the intersection of Bellevue and Fountain Streets at 5:52 p.m. on Saturday, October 15. When officers arrived, they found a person laying on the...
lutheranmuseum.com
Pastor Dies While Attending Convention in Altenburg
I have known some details of the story I will write today, and I have wanted to tell it for a while. Today is a good occasion to tell it. I do not often write a story that starts with a date of death, but in this case, that is about the only date I have for today’s main character, who died on October 14, 1892. I find the story of Theodor Buszin fascinating. This story centers around a gravestone found in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Altenburg marking the grave of a pastor who never served a church in Perry County, but died here.
westkentuckystar.com
One dead, one injured in falls from cliffs in Shawnee Forest
One person died and another was injured in separate falls from cliffs in southern Illinois' Shawnee National Forest over the weekend. A female fell Saturday in rural Union County from the Inspiration Point Observation Area, near Grand Tower. That person later died, according to reports. No further information has been released, as the investigation is still in its early stages.
kbsi23.com
McCracken County Sheriff’s Office: Reidland couple arrested after numerous drugs found
REIDLAND, Ky. (KBSI) – A Reidland couple faces drug charges after detective received numerous complaints alleging illegal drug use and trafficking. Matthew Haralambidis 35, of Bryon Drive in McCracken County faces charges of trafficking in marijuana over 8 oz. 2nd offense, possession of a 1st degree controlled substance, possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance, possession of a 3rd degree controlled substance, possession of handgun by a convicted felon, wanton endangerment 2nd degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
kbsi23.com
Storm chances Saturday evening (10/14/22)
Friday saw temperatures in the upper 70s, a bit warmer than normal thanks to stronger wind gusts out of the southwest and clear skies. Winds have been especially strong the past couple days, gusting upwards of 35 miles per hour, but we will be calming down as we transition into the weekend.
wfcnnews.com
One taken by helicopter after falling at Ferne Clyffe
JOHNSON COUNTY - One person was transported by helicopter after falling this afternoon at Ferne Clyffe State Park. The accident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after a female fell off a cliff around 20 feet. The incident comes just a day after another female was fatally injured after falling off Inspiration Point, also in the Shawnee National Forest.
KFVS12
14-year-old charged for allegedly threatening to bring gun to school in McCracken Co.
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A 14-year-old was charged after allegedly threatening to bring a gun to school. According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, the 14-year-old student was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening and taken to the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center. On Monday, October 17, the sheriff’s...
wpsdlocal6.com
Katterjohn owner sent cease-and-desist letter to city of Paducah one day before partial demolition
PADUCAH — There are new details surrounding the partial demolition of the historic but dilapidated Katterjohn building in Paducah. Local 6 has learned that, one day before the emergency demolition of sections of the building, owner Amanda Pool sent a cease-and-desist letter to the city of Paducah, citing possible negligence or collusion from the city.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis man arrested for domestic battery, spitting in victim's face
A domestic disturbance call led to a Metropolis man's arrest on Friday after he allegedly spit in the victim's face. Metropolis Police were called to a home on West 3rd Street where they said they were told by the victim that 36-year-old Jackson T. Strong of Metropolis repeatedly spit in her face as she was attempting to call 911.
'Unfortunate accident': 2-year-old finds loaded gun in dad's truck, fatally shoots himself
A 2-year-old got his hands on a gun and accidentally killed himself, according to investigators.
Comments / 0