Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Authorities respond to empty migrant vessel in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a possible migrant landing on the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach. 7SkyForce captured an empty makeshift boat found on the sand near Sunrise Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Monday. According to police, the vessel washed up vacant after the Coast Guard removed...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police set up perimeter in Miami after suspected robber flees on foot

MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police has established a small perimeter after a suspected robber bailed and left on foot. The perimeter was made between Northwest Seventh through Eighth Avenues along 63rd through 65th Street, Tuesday afternoon. At around 11 a.m., a police officer radioed for help about a...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Crews begin removal of plane that crashed into house in Miramar

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The removal process for a plane that crashed into a Miramar home is underway. According to authorities, the two people who died on board the plane were 34-year-old flight instructor Antony Rolland Yen and a student, 32-year-old Jordan Hall. A crane arrived at the home of...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for bank robber in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on the hunt for a suspect in a bank heist. Surveillance cameras caught a man robbing a Hollywood bank, Monday afternoon. He’s seen wearing a bright pink shirt and gray sweatpants. The heist happened at a TD Bank branch near Hollywood Boulevard and State...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

Didn’t Have That Accident

(WSVN) - Her car insurance soared, and points piled up on her license because of a crash. The problem: she didn’t have the wreck, and when she tried to get government agencies to change the official records, she realized she needed Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Obviously, everyone...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police end search for woman missing from Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Special Victims has ended its search for a missing 31-year-old woman. Yuslay Gil was recovered by police in healthy condition, Monday. She was last seen in the area of Coral Way around 10 p.m., Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Small plane crashes into Miramar home’s roof; two dead

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after a plane reportedly crashed into a home in a Miramar neighborhood. Both people were on board the plane. Fire rescue units responded to the scene on 2241 Jamaica Drive, late Monday morning. The aircraft crashed into a home just south of...
MIRAMAR, FL
WSVN-TV

RV catches fire behind Cutler Bay house, flames spread to home

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters stopped fast-moving flames in Cutler Bay. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an RV in the back of a house caught fire, which then spread to the home on Southwest 92nd Avenue, near Cutler Ridge Drive, Saturday morning. “Units arrived and found a fire at...
CUTLER BAY, FL
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood. According to Hollywood Police, Robin Strong was last seen along the 2500 block of Pierce Street at around midnight on Sunday. Investigators did not provide a physical description...
HOLLYWOOD, FL

