WSVN-TV
2 in custody after BSO pursuit of vehicle linked to Orlando homicide ends in deputy-involved crash
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The pursuit of a subject wanted in connection to a homicide in Central Florida came to a crashing end in Fort Lauderdale, leading deputies to take a man and a woman into custody. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, at around 5 p.m. on Monday,...
WSVN-TV
7News viewer offering $5K for safe return of baby goat stolen from Davie farm
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A 7News viewer has stepped up to provide a $5,000 reward for the safe return of Tonka the goat. The 5-month-old goat was stolen over the weekend from HAPPI Farm, located along Orange Drive in Davie. Surveillance video shows two men going into her pen in...
WSVN-TV
Woman charged with animal deprivation after over 100 cats found in Pompano Beach trailer
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida woman is facing charges in a case of animal neglect. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, more than 100 cats were rescued last week from unhealthy living conditions. The felines were taken to the Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center...
WSVN-TV
Attorneys say social media model, seen pleading for help in video, was physically abused, stabbed boyfriend in self-defense
MIAMI (WSVN) - Newly released body camera video shows a social media model making a plea for help days before, authorities said, she stabbed her boyfriend to death, and her attorneys said the footage shows she was the victim in this relationship. The footage captured a City of Miami Police...
WSVN-TV
Authorities respond to empty migrant vessel in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities responded to a possible migrant landing on the shore of Fort Lauderdale Beach. 7SkyForce captured an empty makeshift boat found on the sand near Sunrise Boulevard just after 8 a.m., Monday. According to police, the vessel washed up vacant after the Coast Guard removed...
WSVN-TV
‘I’m heartbroken’: 2 caught on video stealing baby goat from Davie farm; owner pleads for information
DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A heartbroken farm worker in Davie is pleading for information as she searches for her baby goat, which was stolen in the middle of the night. Surveillance video captured two men walking right into HAPPI Farm along Orange Drive, at around 1:20 a.m., on Saturday. The...
WSVN-TV
Police set up perimeter in Miami after suspected robber flees on foot
MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police has established a small perimeter after a suspected robber bailed and left on foot. The perimeter was made between Northwest Seventh through Eighth Avenues along 63rd through 65th Street, Tuesday afternoon. At around 11 a.m., a police officer radioed for help about a...
WSVN-TV
Driver faces several felony charges after police chase ends in multi-vehicle crash in SW Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A police pursuit came to a crashing end in Southwest Miami-Dade, leading officers to take one driver into custody. The suspect, 20-year-old Willie Harris, faced a judge, Monday afternoon. Cellphone video posted to social media by Only in Dade captured Miami-Dade Police as they apprehended...
WSVN-TV
Parents of infant who died at Homestead day care file lawsuit claiming staff were not properly trained
MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida family is taking legal action months after a 9-month-old boy died while in the care of a day care in Homestead, claiming the staff lacked essential lifesaving skills. Attorneys for Keiara Whorley and Devonte Tomlin, the parents of Tayvon Tomlin, on Monday said they...
WSVN-TV
Crews begin removal of plane that crashed into house in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - The removal process for a plane that crashed into a Miramar home is underway. According to authorities, the two people who died on board the plane were 34-year-old flight instructor Antony Rolland Yen and a student, 32-year-old Jordan Hall. A crane arrived at the home of...
WSVN-TV
Police search for bank robber in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police on the hunt for a suspect in a bank heist. Surveillance cameras caught a man robbing a Hollywood bank, Monday afternoon. He’s seen wearing a bright pink shirt and gray sweatpants. The heist happened at a TD Bank branch near Hollywood Boulevard and State...
WSVN-TV
Didn’t Have That Accident
(WSVN) - Her car insurance soared, and points piled up on her license because of a crash. The problem: she didn’t have the wreck, and when she tried to get government agencies to change the official records, she realized she needed Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser. Obviously, everyone...
WSVN-TV
Police end search for woman missing from Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Special Victims has ended its search for a missing 31-year-old woman. Yuslay Gil was recovered by police in healthy condition, Monday. She was last seen in the area of Coral Way around 10 p.m., Sunday. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved....
WSVN-TV
Small plane crashes into Miramar home’s roof; two dead
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are dead after a plane reportedly crashed into a home in a Miramar neighborhood. Both people were on board the plane. Fire rescue units responded to the scene on 2241 Jamaica Drive, late Monday morning. The aircraft crashed into a home just south of...
WSVN-TV
RV catches fire behind Cutler Bay house, flames spread to home
CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters stopped fast-moving flames in Cutler Bay. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, an RV in the back of a house caught fire, which then spread to the home on Southwest 92nd Avenue, near Cutler Ridge Drive, Saturday morning. “Units arrived and found a fire at...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood. According to Hollywood Police, Robin Strong was last seen along the 2500 block of Pierce Street at around midnight on Sunday. Investigators did not provide a physical description...
WSVN-TV
Crews repair sewage main break that led Miami Beach officials to advise limiting water use
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews in Miami Beach are cleaning up following a sewer main break. Cleanup efforts were underway near 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive on Saturday after crews repaired the ruptured line. 7News cameras on Friday night captured sewage water that spilled out, forcing officials to...
WSVN-TV
Shopper releases pepper spray inside Aventura Mall store, causing panic
AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A moment of panic at Aventura Mall sent shoppers running. Video posted to social media by Only in Dade showed shoppers running through the food court, Sunday evening. According to a spokesperson for the mall, a shopper released pepper spray inside a store, but it...
WSVN-TV
At Broward stops, DeSantis touts response to Ian, Florida Democrats decry state abortion ban
CORAL SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic lawmakers made South Florida stops this weekend to rally their respective bases less than a month before the midterm elections. 7News cameras captured a sea of supporters cheering the governor outside of the Wings Plus along West Sample Road...
WSVN-TV
Torch Relay 5K Run/Walk benefiting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital returns after COVID pause
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Many South Floridians laced up their sneakers to run miles for miracles. The Torch Relay 5K Run/Walk, benefiting Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, returned Sunday for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The Ritz-Carlton in Coconut Grove hosted the event, which was...
