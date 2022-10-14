ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Truss could be gone ‘within days or weeks’, say Tory MPs after PM ditches chancellor

By Andrew Woodcock,Anna Isaac and Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2si9Pc_0iZF6Mj600

Liz Truss could be removed as prime minister within “days or weeks” after a botched attempt to shore up her tottering premiership by sacking her chancellor and U-turning on one of her flagship policies, Conservative MPs believe.

Expectation in Westminster was that a group of Tory grandees will visit the PM, possibly as early as next week, to inform her that crumbling support on the backbenches means “the game is up” and she should consider her position.

In dramatic scenes, Ms Truss fired her close ally Kwasi Kwarteng , installing Jeremy Hunt as chancellor in his place in a bid to calm the markets, before going before the TV cameras to announce she will go ahead with the 6p hike in corporation tax which she had previously vowed to cancel.

But her eight-minute press conference, in which she took just four questions, was greeted with dismay by Tories, with one describing it as “agony” and another “shockingly bad”.

One former minister told The Independent : “She made Theresa May look like Barack Obama. She can’t communicate. She’s just not up to it.”

Another said: “She looked like she had been dragged there like a reluctant child being forced to explain itself. There was no contrition.”

And the markets did not respond with the relief Downing Street was hoping for. Having fallen on the news of Mr Kwarteng’s dismissal, gilt yields – effectively the interest rate charged for government borrowing – rose steeply after the PM’s appearance, ending the day higher than they began.

Senior ministers said that further volatility next week, following Friday’s closure of an emergency Bank of Engand bond-purchasing programme, could bring a hasty end to her premiership.

A snap poll of 1,088 voters by Savanta ComRes found that more than half (52 per cent) thought Truss was right to sack her chancellor, with 22 per cent saying she was wrong. But just 15 per cent said her decisions gave them more confidence in her premiership, against 44 per cent who were less confident.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, whose party surged to a 34-point lead on 53 per cent to the Conservatives’ 19 in the latest poll, called for a general election. Truss had driven the economy “into a wall” while “trashing our institutions”, he said.

The prime minister said she was “incredibly sorry” to lose her long-time ally and friend. But neither Ms Truss nor Mr Kwarteng made any apology for the 23 September mini- Budget , which sent markets into a spin with a £45bn unfunded tax giveaway.

The prime minister said only that parts of the package had gone “further and faster than markets were expecting”, and required change to provide reassurance of the government’s “fiscal discipline”.

Just two days after telling the House of Commons there would be no cuts to public services, the PM admitted for the first time that spending will have to be reined in to fill the black hole left in the nation’s finances by Mr Kwarteng.

Economic think tank the Resolution Foundation calculated that, even after the £18.7bn U-turn on corporation tax – and the previous climbdown on a £2bn tax break for high earners – cuts totalling £20-£40bn will be needed to get debt falling as a proportion of GDP.

MPs made clear they expect Mr Hunt to rip up further elements of the Kwarteng package in the 31 October medium-term fiscal plan, in which he will set out tax and spend plans.

Former cabinet minister David Gauke said Truss was now “the prisoner of the Treasury, because it is the Treasury who will be telling the prime minister precisely what they need to do”.

One former minister told The Independent that Mr Hunt must have been given a “completely free hand” to review and rewrite Mr Kwarteng’s mini-Budget for him to have agreed to become the fourth chancellor within the space of four months.

Others suggested that the former health secretary may have taken the post to put himself in pole position for a looming leadership contest.

One MP said Ms Truss’s removal was now regarded as “imminent” by Tory parliamentarians, who were actively discussing how to ensure that they – and not the party membership – have the final say on choosing a successor.

“Everybody is talking in the corridors and on the WhatsApp groups about how awful it is,” said another. “There are two things they are asking – how can she be removed and has she got days or weeks?

“Even her supporters are joining the ranks of the disaffected. They have been sent out on the airwaves to defend her policy and now they have been made to look like idiots. Everybody is pissed off.”

Another former minister said: “She had a tiny glimpse of hope, and she blew it. This was the moment to completely change course. And she couldn’t even get the car out of neutral.”

And another added: “It’s not enough for the markets, and it’s too little too late for the party. And voters will just think it’s embarrassing.”

Ms Truss insisted in her press conference that she remained committed to her “mission to go for growth”, and again blamed global economic conditions and the war in Ukraine for the financial turbulence of the last month in the UK.

She conceded that “the way we are delivering our mission right now has to change”, but added: “I want to be honest, this is difficult, but we will get through this storm and we will deliver the strong and sustained growth that can transform the prosperity of our country for generations to come.”

Mr Kwarteng’s removal came after he cut short a visit to New York to fly home following reports in The Independent that No 10 was planning to ditch parts of his Budget.

There was no sign of contrition in his letter to the PM accepting his dismissal after just 38 days as chancellor, and one day after he said he was “absolutely 100 per cent” sure he would stay.

Promising his support to Ms Truss, he stressed that he had been following her free-market agenda and wanted her to stick to it, saying: “I believe your vision is the right one.”

One Tory MP told The Independent that pushing Mr Kwarteng under a bus was a “last-ditch desperate measure” which would do nothing to restore her credibility, given that he had simply been implementing her economic agenda. The PM was now a lame duck who would no longer be able to get anything through parliament.

“Her days are numbered,” said the MP, who said conversations were under way on how she can be replaced before 31 October. “Let’s rip off the plaster quickly – we don’t want weeks and weeks of this.”

Another said: “She captivated the members with a fantasy during the leadership contest, but we have got to let go of that fantasy and hope that this is just a three or four-month interlude in the Conservative Party’s long and successful history.”

However, there were warnings that ejecting a third leader in three years will backfire on the party.

Veteran backbencher Sir Christopher Chope told Times Radio that “the hyenas are on the hunt” but warned that removing the PM would make the Conservatives “even more of a laughing stock than we are already”.

And, in a WhatsApp spat with fellow MPs, Nadine Dorries said that anyone who thought they could change leader again without a general election “needs a lie-down”.

CBI director general Tony Danker said it was “important” that the PM had responded to market concerns and called on the new chancellor to “continue to restore fiscal credibility to give markets and business confidence to invest”.

But TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “Today’s U-turn will not help families already hit by higher mortgages and higher prices. And sacking the chancellor for implementing the prime minister’s plans is not the total change of direction we need.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Daily Mail

Liz Truss tells Israel she is 'considering' moving British embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem as PM mulls major foreign policy shift to copy Donald Trump's controversial action as US president

Liz Truss has told Israel she is 'positively considering' moving the UK embassy to Jerusalem in a major shift in British foreign policy. The Prime Minister informed her Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid she was reviewing the British embassy's current location in Tel Aviv. Moving the British embassy to Jerusalem would...
The Guardian

Vladimir Putin’s latest frightening gambit lies at the bottom of the ocean

“Once is happenstance,” wrote James Bond’s creator. “Twice is coincidence. Three times, it’s enemy action.” As European politicians and security agencies ponder the three explosions that caused leaks in the two Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea on Monday, they may find this adage of Ian Fleming’s helpful in resolving their doubts about who was responsible.
TheDailyBeast

British Government Close to Collapse as Chancellor Fired After 38 Disastrous Days in Office

On Thursday, just 37 days after being appointed British finance minister, Kwasi Kwarteng was asked if, in a month’s time, he would still be in his job and Liz Truss would still be prime minister. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” Kwarteng answered. “I’m not going anywhere.”Less than a day later, he was gone. Truss’ Friday removal of Kwarteng—her closest ideological ally—from the second most powerful role in government so soon after choosing him to run the British economy is easily the worst humiliation among a cavalcade of catastrophes to hit Truss’ administration since it took over from the disgraced Boris Johnson slightly...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Guardian

Liz Truss appoints Jeremy Hunt as chancellor after sacking Kwarteng

Jeremy Hunt has been appointed as Liz Truss’s new chancellor, in a stunning reversal of political fortune and a sign that the beleaguered prime minister wants to reach out to other sections of the Conservative party. Hunt, the former foreign secretary and health secretary, who has twice tried unsuccessfully...
The Atlantic

The Liz Truss Travesty Becomes Britain’s Humiliation

For the first time in my adult life, there is a genuine sense of decay in Britain—a realization that something has been lost that will be difficult to recover, something more profound than pounds and pence, political personalities, or even prime ministers. Over the past three weeks, the U.K. has been gripped by a crisis of crushing stupidity, one that has gone beyond all the turmoil of Brexit, Boris, even the great bank bailouts of 2007, and touched that most precious of things: core national credibility.
The Independent

Truss faces tough PMQs after junking economic strategy

Liz Truss faces a humiliating clash with Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday, having been forced to junk her entire economic strategy and with her leadership in peril.She will square off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ripped up her plan for tax cuts and increased public borrowing in a bid to reassure markets in the wake of the mini-budget turmoil.It could come amid more gloomy economic news, with economists predicting that Office for National Statistics data will reveal inflation returned to double-figures in September.The Prime Minister faces disquiet...
BBC

Energy bill help to be reduced from April, says Jeremy Hunt

A scheme to cap all household energy bills for two years will be cut from April, the new chancellor has said. Jeremy Hunt said the support - which limits a typical household bill to £2,500 - would be reviewed so it cost "significantly less than planned". He said the...
The Independent

Receiving damehood from William ‘the greatest honour’ for Andrea Leadsom

Conservative former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom has said receiving a damehood is her “greatest honour”.Dame Andrea was given her honour by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace on Thursday for services to politics.The MP for South Northamptonshire said she spoke with William about the “amazing” work the Princess of Wales does for young children.Dame Andrea told the PA news agency: “It is the most amazing occasion and it’s the greatest honour, in particular for me, having been here a number of times previously to meet the Queen for Privy Council.“It was very special so soon after the very sad...
The Independent

‘Alarming lack of progress’ by UK government on protecting wildlife and natural habitats, experts warn

A key government pledge to protect 30 per cent of the land and sea for nature by 2030 and help stave off the "planetary emergency" is at risk of sliding backwards, wildlife organisations have warned.The government is accused of an "alarming lack of progress", on its pledge, which originally aimed to reverse biodiversity loss within the next 10 years and tackle the climate crisis.When the "30x30" policy was launched, then prime minister Boris Johnson said: "We must act now - right now. “We cannot afford to dither and delay because biodiversity loss is happening today and it is happening at...
The Independent

What the papers say – October 19

The nation’s papers look at evolving budget plans and new rail strike announcements.The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, the Daily Express and the i focus on Ms Truss’s reversed position on the pensions “triple lock”.The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Truss may abandon pensions triple lock'#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/GG0d1qkU0e— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 18, 2022Wednesday's @DailyMailUK #MailFrontPages pic.twitter.com/DHZnfZtPRv— Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) October 18, 2022Tomorrow's front page - Don't dare go back on pension triple lock #TomorrowsPaperTodayFull story: https://t.co/VQp4ZEugKF pic.twitter.com/GLK4T5AvjC— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 18, 2022Wednesday's front page: UK pensions U-turn leaves Truss facing fresh peril#TomorrowsPapersToday...
The Independent

The Independent

886K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy