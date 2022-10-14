ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch moment Kwasi Kwarteng says he’s ‘100 per cent not going anywhere’ hours before sacking

By Oliver Browning
 4 days ago

Watch the moment Kwasi Kwarteng defiantly told reporters he was “absolutely 100 per cent not going anywhere” less than 24 hours before he was sacked by Liz Truss .

Speaking from Washington DC, the former chancellor suggested his controversial mini-Budget caused “some turbulence”, but was sure he’d still be in the role a month from now.

However, Mr Kwarteng’s comments have come back to haunt him, with the prime minister confirming Jeremy Hunt as his successor during a No 10 press conference.

“He shares my convictions and ambitions for our country,” she said of her new ally.

Britain cannot go on like this. We call for an election – now

Can Britain go on like this? Can Britain, in other words, continue to be governed by an increasingly chaotic administration that is never far from collapse, and lacks democratic support?At the time of writing, the UK has an unelected prime minister, Liz Truss, who was recently installed by a tiny cabal of activists. But she has already ceded much of her power to another, de facto prime minister – Jeremy Hunt – who is in charge of economic policy and the bulk of the government’s domestic agenda. Can this be right? Certainly, it is striking that Mr Hunt, who came...
Jeremy Hunt meets 1922 Committee chair as Tory MPs plot to oust Truss

Jeremy Hunt has met Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, as he prepares to face the parliamentary party after overhauling Liz Truss’s economic plan. Treasury sources confirmed the meeting on Tuesday night, claiming it was a routine briefing ahead of the new chancellor’s 1922 appearance on Wednesday.Sir Graham met Ms Truss on Monday, an encounter No 10 said was “pre-planned” and during which her lack of support from Conservative MPs likely came up.The meeting between Mr Hunt, who is effectively in control, and the committee chair will have unnerved Tory MPs amid speculation...
Truss faces tough PMQs after junking economic strategy

Liz Truss faces a humiliating clash with Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday, having been forced to junk her entire economic strategy and with her leadership in peril.She will square off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ripped up her plan for tax cuts and increased public borrowing in a bid to reassure markets in the wake of the mini-budget turmoil.It could come amid more gloomy economic news, with economists predicting that Office for National Statistics data will reveal inflation returned to double-figures in September.The Prime Minister faces disquiet...
Liz Truss news – live: Tory MPs express alarm as PM drops commitment to pensions triple lock

Arch-Liz Truss critic Michael Gove said it is a matter of when, not if the prime minister leaves office, warning the public to expect “a hell of a lot of pain in the next two months”.The former levelling up secretary said “we are going through hell” and need “tough economic medicine” to reduce inflation and recover the economy from the damage of Ms Truss’s mini-budget.Asked whether it was “no longer a question of whether Liz Truss goes, but when she goes,” Mr Gove agreed that was “absolutely right”.He added: “The question for any leader is what happens when the...
Jacob Rees-Mogg facing legal challenge over fracking plans

Jacob Rees-Mogg is facing legal action over his decision to lift the moratorium on fracking in England.Environmental and community groups have sent a legal letter, seen by The Independent, to notify the business secretary of their intention to seek judicial review of his decision, on the grounds that it was “unlawful” to reverse the 2019 ban on the controversial gas extraction method without fresh scientific evidence to prove it is safe.The move by Friends of the Earth, Talk Fracking and Preston New Road Action Group comes as MPs vote on a Labour bid to ban fracking “once and for all”...
